Me, the other day, explaining why I was not upset about Giselle being adopted already:

That’s sort of how I view how the universe works with animals. The right cat or dog for you will end up in your household. I know she was gorgeous and super friendly and would have made a great companion, but she would have been that way with everyone, and clearly was as she went the same afternoon I saw her. One of these days it will happen, and then I will have the right cat.

Well, as a Cole, all I have to do with this bloodline is put it out there just a touch that I might be interested in a dog or cat, and one is delivered. This time, the universe contacted me via email, and a reader here (I will let her out herself) and asked if I would take a cat she can no longer handle off her hands. And I said yes. So over the next few weeks I will be picking up my brand new pantera, Max:

As you can tell, he is absolutely fucking gorgeous, with that beautiful coat and those piercing eyes and that strong nose, and he is big at 16lbs but it is all muscle. I’ve always wanted a black cat, too, because I just think they are gorgeous, but I never had one fall into my lap before.

I’m very excited, and will be making a trip or arranging a Balloon Juice convoy of the damned willing to help get him here from Rhode Island.

BTW- his full name is Maxwell Edison after the psychotic murderer in the Beatles song, which makes him even more awesome if you ask me.