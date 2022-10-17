Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 236: Belarusian Military Training & Russia Pounds Ukraine Again

The Belarusian military put out a clip of their training. It has now been rescored several times, but regardless of the music, the question while watching it is: “Da fuck they doin ova der?”

I personally think given its mid October that someone should rescore it to Thriller.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Strong people of the indomitable country!

Today was a difficult day. The morning of a new Russian terrorist attack. Hours of clearing debris and eliminating the consequences of strikes. The evening of battles for Ukraine and news for Ukraine.

The next stage of the release of our people from Russian captivity took place – we managed to return 108 Ukrainian women. Officers, sergeants, privates. Army, Navy, territorial defense, National Guard, border guards.

96 are servicemen, 37 of them are evacuees from Azovstal. 12 – civilians.

Among those released today are those who were captured long before the full-scale war. We do not forget about any of our people – we have to return them all. And we will return them all.

Our exchange team continues this work: Budanov, Yermak, Usov, Maliuk, Lubinets and others.

I am grateful to all involved for this success, and I also thank all those who replenish our exchange fund, who ensure the capture of enemies.

The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to free our heroes. Every Ukrainian warrior, every frontline commander should remember this.

Throughout the day, the clearing of rubble continues in those places where the Russian terrorists managed to hit today.

In Kyiv, they killed a young family, targeting an apartment building with an Iranian “Shahed”. A guy and a 6 months pregnant girl… Vladimir Putin can mark another “achievement” – he killed another pregnant woman.

In total, four people were killed by this “Shahed” alone. There were other hits. More than 25 settlements of our country were attacked this night and morning.

Eternal memory to all victims of Russian terror!

Right now there is a new Russian drone attack – there are downings.

The world can and must stop this terror. When we talk about Ukraine’s need for air and missile defense, we are talking about real lives that are being taken by terrorists. We manage to shoot down some of the missiles and drones. In just 12 hours from 9 p.m. Sunday, 37 Iranian “Shaheds” and several cruise missiles were destroyed.

But in order to guarantee the protection of our skies and to reduce the capabilities of Russian terrorists to zero, we need significantly more modern air defense systems and a greater missile provision for such systems.

And this is not only Ukrainian interest. The fewer terrorist opportunities Russia has, the sooner this war will end.

Russia stands no chance on the battlefield. And it tries to cover up its military defeats with terror. Why does it need terror? To put pressure on us, on Europe, on the whole world.

Terrorists must be neutralized. This rule applies equally effectively everywhere, and it will affect Russian terror in the same way.

When Russian terror capabilities are neutralized by the joint efforts with our partners, Russia will have no choice but to think about peace.

And I thank all our Air Force fighters, anti-aircraft fighters, other warriors who are involved in countering Russian attacks! Every Russian missile shot down and every drone destroyed is a life saved.

I am also grateful to everyone who is involved in eliminating the consequences of terrorist attacks: our rescuers, policemen, doctors, energy workers, utility workers, heads of local self-government, government officials and business representatives who help.

Today’s Russian missile and drone attack also caused new power outages, but this is being corrected. Restoration work is ongoing. This form of terror will not give Russia anything even now, when we still do not have a sufficient number of air defense and missile defense systems.

But for this our unity must stay maximal. Please take the request of energy providers into account and consciously consume electricity during the hours of peak load on the power system. This will enable the whole country to go through this period more stably.

Please help local communities eliminate the consequences of terrorist attacks, if your business has the opportunity to do so. Please take care of your acquaintances and neighbors who are alone and need attention or help, especially the elderly. And be sure to thank those who are involved in the defense of our state and in eliminating the consequences of terrorist attacks, who maintain normal life despite any attempts by Russia to break it.

Our unity, our attention to each other, our ability to fight and work together for common interests is a guarantee of Ukrainian victory and the defeat of terrorists. There is no such weapon in Iran or elsewhere that can break a nation that is aware of what it is fighting for and what it will never forgive the enemy for.

I spoke today with the President of the United Arab Emirates. I thanked him for supporting Ukraine, particularly at the level of the UN and other international organizations.

We discussed the threat posed by Russia to global food security. I assured Mr. President that Ukraine can and will remain a guarantor of food security and, therefore, social stability of all our partners.

We are preparing for important negotiations scheduled for this and next week on further defense and financial support for our country.

We will do everything for the victory of Ukraine.

Eternal glory to all our warriors!

Eternal glory to our strong people!

Glory to Ukraine!

As I indicated in the title, the Russians opened up on Ukraine early this morning. Again. A lot of the today’s strikes, especially those targeting Kyiv, were done with the drones that Russia has purchased from Iran.

Ukraine’s defense ratio is still outstanding:

Not everyone was so lucky:

Regardless of what the US and our EU and NATO, as well as non-EU and non-NATO allies may be doing to supply Ukraine with more effective offensive and defensive weaponry, the Ukrainians are not waiting around:

 

Here’s some really good news!

I’m pretty sure this is not what SU 34s are supposed to do.

I think that’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron:

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Все буде Україна!🇺🇦 #славаукраїні #героямслава #песпатрон

♬ ukrainian beauty – 🧿

The caption machine translates as:

Everything will be Ukraine! 🇺🇦 #SlavaUkraini #GloryToHeroes #PatronDog

Open thread!

 

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      Anonymous At Work

      With…something…to the Belarusian military, if one can score a military exercise to the Benny Hill theme, one MUST score the military exercise to the Benny Hill theme.  And boy, that one demands the Benny Hill theme.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anonymous At Work

      Also, the Russian lite colonel in charge of Far East conscription found dead at home today.  Apparently, they haven’t ruled out suicide.  I’m hoping for suicide by 6 bullets to the back.  Not the first press-gang leader to die suddenly and unexpectedly, and not the last.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ksmiami

      Send everything to Ukraine and blockade/ interdict all shipments from Iran. Kick Russia off of all international organizations and standards etc. The Russian state must die

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Feathers

      I saw that video earlier. All I could think of was that some college cheer team should recreate it. Watching it again, perhaps drag queens. It would make a great Ru Paul challenge. “I want to see some Belarusian Army realness.”

      On a harsher note: what is Iran getting out of this? Cash? I’ve always thought of them as not good, but not as evil as portrayed. This is changing that notion fast.

      Realizing that my notion of Iran is shaped by all the lovely Iranian people I know, including some here as graduate students. But they all hate the current government, so there is that.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Feathers: This thread answers your question:

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Geminid

      @Feathers: Iran’s government has devoted a sizeable portion of the nation’s industrial base and engineering talent to weapons development and production. The manufacturers are owned by people connected with senior Revolutionary Guard Corp leaders and/or powerful politicians. These weapons sales are putting a lot of money into a lot of pockets.

      Also, I think Iran’s rulers have accepted being sanctioned and shunned, and are very willing to collaborate with another outlaw nation that, as a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council, can give Iran diplomatic protection.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TaMara

      I like the Full Monty version of the Beleruis training.  But Benny Hill would work.

      Those civilian deaths…so infuriating. Fuck Putin and his enablers

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      The fact that Iran feels like this is the best option for them is something else we can thank Trump and the idiots in the GOP for. If he hadn’t trashed the treaty, Iran would have something to lose.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Alison Rose

      “The pilots ejected just before the crash and reportedly survived.”

      Well ain’t that a shame.

      Not that I had warm cuddly feelings toward Iran before this, but now…ugh. I wonder if they get some kind of sick satisfaction whenever they hear Zelenskyy or someone else mention the death and destruction wrought by one of their damn drones. I will never understand people who enjoying terrorizing others. There is something seriously broken there.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Ksmiami: By an estimate in an Al Jazeera article, Iran has placed 130,000 rockets in southern Lebenon. That seems like an incredible number, but other sources agree with it.

      Israel and Iran have been in an undeclared war for some years now, but the Israelis know that Iran will launch those rockets at Israel’s cities if Israel makes any major attacks on it. The Iranians and Hezbollah have bragged about this.

      The Israelis are prepared to pay that price, but not for Ukraine, a bigger nation that already is backed by even larger countries like the US, Germany, France and the UK.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Damien: The problem is that American involvement strengthens the government’s position. Moral support yes. But anything overt or that could become known is a good way to actually help the Iranian government.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ruckus

      @Alison Rose:

      “I will never understand people who enjoying terrorizing others.

      There is something seriously broken there.”

      Iran leaders are hard core religious zealots with money issues. How can they not be broken? And vlad is one seriously deranged asshole who has gathered a number of allies within his country by not actually standing in their ways while they screw over Russia, likely because he’s getting a pretty good cut. It’s like an extremely obnoxious version of the mafia who own an entire country which values it’s citizens only as much as they can help him get richer, while the normal citizens get jack and shit. Which one is worse? I’d go with Iran if I had to pick, but only because they have fewer natural resources and worse “religious” stuff.

      Reply

