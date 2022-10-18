Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Debate: Val Demings vs. Marco Rubio Tonight at 7pm (LIVE)

    1. 1.

      MomSense

      Oh my goodness, Mary Bonauto spoke to our voter protection team tonight.  She is such an inspiration.  I stan.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sukabi

      can’t imagine Rubio on a motorcycle…he’d have the same energy as DeSantis had in those white rubber boots…

       

      Val Demmings on the other hand looks badass.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      J R in WV

      Ms Demings sure looks good on that big bike! We’ve been donating to her monthly for several months now, am cancelling those donations now that election is less than a month away.

      I agree that Rubio wouldn’t look as good on any wheeled vehicle as Ms Demings looks on that bike. How can Lil Marco be competitive with Val Demings at all? Will never understand FL voters, never at all.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      zzcool

      “I don’t know what happened to you Marco Rubio. There used to be a time where you didn’t need to lie to win.”

      Hell yeah.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      Someone in the chat keeps repeating this over and over, every few comments.  Interesting strategy.

      Raymond Sylvia​  On Women’s Rights Deming’s is the only choice.
      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mousebumples

      Live tweeting in this thread –

      Candidly Tiff 🗳 (@tify330) tweeted at 6:12 PM on Tue, Oct 18, 2022:

      Marco is shook, he is explaining like a little b*tch. If you are explaining you are losing Marco. She is going at him on the police.

      “How gullible do you think Fl voter are?” Val is on fire

      (https://twitter.com/tify330/status/1582509964396232704?t=up53OGqS_cBGwZq4fm0oJg&s=03)

      Can’t watch right now, but Val Demings is on 🔥

      She had a great tweet earlier today that I’m going to try to find…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      zzcool

      This is how dumb Marco Rubio thinks voters are.

      His answer to the question of whether he would vote for an abortion bill that had no exceptions with “there is a bill with my name on it that has exceptions in it, and I recognize that that is the bill that has the support of the majority of Americans.” implies that if Republicans take the Senate and the House then he would view that as having the support of the majority of Americans and therefore he would vote for a ban on abortions that has no exceptions.

      He thinks he’s being clever but he’s not.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Let’s dispel with this fiction that Lil’ Marco doesn’t know what he’s doing, he knows exactly what he’s doing.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jackie

      According to multiple headlines, polls show narrowing leads or dead even in all races. Time to ignore headlines! The next three weeks are going to be harrowing.

      I call BS – polls haven’t been correct in the last three voting cycles. Nov 3 will be the tell.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      stacib

      @SpaceUnit: I have to agree.  She is leaving a lot of Rubio’s bullshit unanswered, and a lot of folks will read that as him telling the truth.  She should have smashed him on the $9 trillion dollars in increased taxes on working folks.  That was one straight down the middle, and she should have blasted it out of the park.

      Reply

