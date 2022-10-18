Very much hoping that Val Demings wipes the floor with Marco in this debate tonight!
Open thread.
by WaterGirl
Very much hoping that Val Demings wipes the floor with Marco in this debate tonight!
Open thread.
MomSense
Oh my goodness, Mary Bonauto spoke to our voter protection team tonight. She is such an inspiration. I stan.
sukabi
can’t imagine Rubio on a motorcycle…he’d have the same energy as DeSantis had in those white rubber boots…
Val Demmings on the other hand looks badass.
Dan B
@SpaceUnit: Lol!!
J R in WV
Ms Demings sure looks good on that big bike! We’ve been donating to her monthly for several months now, am cancelling those donations now that election is less than a month away.
I agree that Rubio wouldn’t look as good on any wheeled vehicle as Ms Demings looks on that bike. How can Lil Marco be competitive with Val Demings at all? Will never understand FL voters, never at all.
zzcool
“I don’t know what happened to you Marco Rubio. There used to be a time where you didn’t need to lie to win.”
Hell yeah.
SpaceUnit
Is that from the YouTube chat?
@SpaceUnit: Yes, from the embedded video up top.
Mousebumples
Live tweeting in this thread –
Candidly Tiff 🗳 (@tify330) tweeted at 6:12 PM on Tue, Oct 18, 2022:
Marco is shook, he is explaining like a little b*tch. If you are explaining you are losing Marco. She is going at him on the police.
“How gullible do you think Fl voter are?” Val is on fire
(https://twitter.com/tify330/status/1582509964396232704?t=up53OGqS_cBGwZq4fm0oJg&s=03)
Can’t watch right now, but Val Demings is on 🔥
She had a great tweet earlier today that I’m going to try to find…
Mousebumples
Val Demings (@valdemings) tweeted at 5:04 PM on Tue, Oct 18, 2022:
This one’s real. https://t.co/LvXg8yNeun
(https://twitter.com/valdemings/status/1582492756693245952?t=LlxvTfCQfV5kHrnjpr7BWw&s=03)
Bodying Herschel Walker too. 🔥🔥
zzcool
This is how dumb Marco Rubio thinks voters are.
His answer to the question of whether he would vote for an abortion bill that had no exceptions with “there is a bill with my name on it that has exceptions in it, and I recognize that that is the bill that has the support of the majority of Americans.” implies that if Republicans take the Senate and the House then he would view that as having the support of the majority of Americans and therefore he would vote for a ban on abortions that has no exceptions.
He thinks he’s being clever but he’s not.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Let’s dispel with this fiction that Lil’ Marco doesn’t know what he’s doing, he knows exactly what he’s doing.
MomSense
She is a celebrated attorney – one of three who tried Obergefell v Hodges before SCOTUS.
Baud
Nervous. And thirsty.
Is Rubio drinking water?
MomSense
He always talks this fast and he lies.
SpaceUnit
Welp, Rubio repeatedly left himself open.
Not sure Val took proper advantage.
Dan B
@WaterGirl: MacArthur Genius recipient, on many boards, etc.
Jackie
According to multiple headlines, polls show narrowing leads or dead even in all races. Time to ignore headlines! The next three weeks are going to be harrowing.
I call BS – polls haven’t been correct in the last three voting cycles. Nov 3 will be the tell.
stacib
@SpaceUnit: I have to agree. She is leaving a lot of Rubio’s bullshit unanswered, and a lot of folks will read that as him telling the truth. She should have smashed him on the $9 trillion dollars in increased taxes on working folks. That was one straight down the middle, and she should have blasted it out of the park.
Never seen Val Demings in action like this. She is so impressive when she lets loose.
Marco Rubio always talks this fast? He sounds like he is on speed.
