The Biden administration is extending the #Covid public health emergency thru Jan. 11 as officials brace for a winter spike in cases. Covid has faded from people's minds. Deaths & infections are down &people—many maskless—have returned to pre-pandemic life https://t.co/YqnJ4vxYqr — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 15, 2022

I’ll admit: I was dubious about early reports of OMG SCARY VARIANTS from the usual suspects, but now the reporting includes people whose opinions I trust…

… The latest data from the CDC showed that BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 each accounted for 5.7% of sequenced cases in the U.S. (up from less than 1% in mid-September), while BF.7 was responsible for 5.3%. In an interview with CBS News, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief medical adviser to President Biden, said, “When you get variants like that, you look at what their rate of increase is as a relative proportion of the variants, and this has a pretty troublesome doubling time.” New COVID cases in the U.S. continue on a downward trend, with a 7-day moving average of 37,808, according to the latest CDC data. And deaths are also trending down, with a 7-day moving average of 332. However, in the U.K. — which has served as a harbinger for what’s to come in the U.S. throughout the pandemic — new infections have begun to swing upward. The uptick overseas comes as some medical professionals in the U.K. have taken to social media to express concern over a potential new increase in COVID-related blood clots as a result of new variants. Though experts in the U.S. told MedPage Today that they have not yet observed such a trend stateside, they acknowledged that the impact of new variants, such as BQ.1.1, as well as the ongoing risk of blood clotting during and after COVID infection, are both areas to keep a close eye on… In his interview with CBS News, Fauci acknowledged that likelihood. “The bad news is that there’s a new variant that’s emerging and that has qualities or characteristics that could evade some of the interventions we have.” “But,” Fauci further told the outlet, “the somewhat encouraging news is that it’s a BA.5 sublineage, so there are almost certainly going to be some cross-protection that you can boost up.”



Speaking of changing one’s mind as the data updates:

… The week before last — the week ending Oct. 8 — was the first week of the 2022-2023 flu reporting season. The CDC posted its first update for the new season on Friday, Oct. 14. The percentage of flu tests that were positive has been ticking up for the past few weeks. Is the CDC detecting signs that we might see an early start to the flu season? I think we are. Nationally, flu positivity in the clinical labs last week was 3.3%, but it was over 10% in the Southeast. And in the South Central region, it was 5%. Flu hospitalizations are going up. And they’re going up in the same places where flu positivity is going up and ILIs [influenza-like illnesses] are going up. All the pieces are sort of falling into place, and you’re getting sort of a consistent picture in the Southeast and maybe in South Central, and it’s probably spreading out. So things are starting to bubble. I’ve been waiting to get my flu shot till it seemed like transmission was picking up. Maybe I should start thinking about booking it? I went and got mine last week. And I usually wait a little bit later. But living here in the Southeast, I thought it was time…

… Former CDC director Robert Redfield, former top deputy Anne Schuchat and others described how the Trump White House and its allies repeatedly “bullied” staff, tried to rewrite their publications and threatened their jobs in an attempt to align the CDC with the more optimistic view of the pandemic espoused by Donald Trump, the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis concluded in a report released Monday. Several public health officials detailed a months-long campaign against Schuchat sparked by Trump appointees’ belief that her grim assessments of the pandemic reflected poorly on the president, leading Schuchat, a 32-year CDC veteran, to openly wonder if she would be fired in the summer of 2020, her colleagues told the panel. The panel’s latest report also offers new insight into key flash points, such as a CDC-backed plan to require masks on public and commercial transportation in the summer of 2020, with Martin Cetron, director of the agency’s division of global migration and quarantine, citing evidence that the requirement would reduce covid risks to travelers. Redfield and other officials told the panel that they believed they might be fired if they angered the White House, hindering the CDC’s ability to fight the virus… Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), who chairs the panel, said that the report demonstrates how the Trump White House engaged in a concerted effort “to downplay the seriousness” of the pandemic. “This prioritization of politics, contempt for science, and refusal to follow the advice of public health experts harmed the nation’s ability to respond effectively to the coronavirus crisis and put Americans at risk,” Clyburn said in a statement. Clyburn’s panel has spent more than two years investigating the Trump administration’s pandemic response, issuing reports that detailed White House pressure on the Food and Drug Administration to authorize unproven coronavirus treatments, such as the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, and its efforts to overrule public health officials on coronavirus guidance for churches; and exploring how its focus on challenging the 2020 election outcome distracted from the virus response, among other findings… The report also details how Trump appointees at the Department of Health and Human Services worked to wrest control of the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports (MMWRs), which offer public updates on scientists’ findings and had been considered off-limits to political appointees for decades…

Life expectancy changes during the Covid pandemic among 29 countries: the US among the most pronounced reduction. Several countries had bounce back improvement in 2021 (black arrows below). Vaccination uptake was correlated w/ less deficithttps://t.co/DIxN3ZrvsK @NatureHumBehav pic.twitter.com/GE2VJMjP84 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 17, 2022

"Countries with a higher share of vaccinated individuals suffered the least life expectancy deficit."

and to note bounce back of USA for age 80+ in 2021https://t.co/EM2Fq0hciJ

Summary of the paper@jschoeley @jm_aburto @ridhikash07 @OxfordDemSci pic.twitter.com/gHSvgiTj90 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 17, 2022

