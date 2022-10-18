Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Repub Venality Open Thread: Kevin McCarthy Is Having A Bad Week

Repub Venality Open Thread: Kevin McCarthy Is Having A Bad Week

A bad week for K-M’Carth is a good week for us decent people, so: MORE OF THIS, PLEASE…

But that’s not all, folks!

Props to Cheryl Rofer for her choice of photo here:

Spare a thought for the Last of the Young… Gums:

German expat working in DC:

