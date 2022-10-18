🚨 MAGA Republicans like Rep. Kevin McCarthy want to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block. Meanwhile under Democrats, Medicare premiums are going down, and Social Security checks are going up. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 18, 2022

A bad week for K-M’Carth is a good week for us decent people, so: MORE OF THIS, PLEASE…

I really hope that people of a certain age realize what Kevin McCarthy is talking about here.

To put it bluntly, the future of Medicare and Social Security hangs in the balance this November. https://t.co/vqhEb3YIBQ — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) October 18, 2022

But that’s not all, folks!

I guess now it’s “There’s three people I think Putin pays: me, Rohrabacher and Trump,” https://t.co/OYjtDuP5w8 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 18, 2022

Props to Cheryl Rofer for her choice of photo here:

The leader of the Republican Party in the House says that he is willing to support Russia's goals in Ukraine if his party wins the House in November. If you believe that territorial conquest of other nations is bad, vote Democrat up and down the ticket.https://t.co/YXquELVz59 — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) October 18, 2022

Maybe sensing Repubs won’t win the House so tossing this out to the loons in his caucus so the let him continue being minority leader? I don’t think McCarthy is particularly smart. But I don’t think he’s so dumb that he’d think it was a good decision to drop this 3 wks out https://t.co/7EprDf1HsQ — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 18, 2022

Punchbowl, which conducted the interview with McCarthy: "These kinds of comments could prompt the Biden administration to push for a full year of Ukraine aid during the lame duck, should Republicans win control of either chamber. McCarthy may privately welcome this, in fact" — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) October 18, 2022

A vote for a House Republican candidate is a vote to make Kevin McCarthy speaker. Which is a vote to empower @RepMTG. "That's reality." https://t.co/FU42WuJMqB — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 17, 2022

Spare a thought for the Last of the Young… Gums:

I traveled with McCarthy last week and he concedes Aug was a bad month for the GOP — but now he says the election is being fought on issues where GOP is strong. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 17, 2022

He’s the sole survivor of a leadership squad that included John Boehner, Paul Ryan, and Eric Cantor https://t.co/oHmlNG6HWj — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) October 17, 2022

