"We don't have 60 votes in the Senate … you think we would've gotten 10 Republicans votes? Oh, come on" — here's Nancy Pelosi schooling Andrea Mitchell after Mitchell suggests Biden pushing harder could've moved Congress to codify Roe pic.twitter.com/QeO5No05vy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2022

Republicans continue to show us their plans to cut Medicare and Social Security, take away a woman's right to choose and repeal lower prescription drug costs. Meanwhile, @HouseDemocrats have passed legislation to lower costs for families and take bold action on climate change. pic.twitter.com/S7vKw5SlGB — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 18, 2022





She added: "Yes we need generational change…but in some cases there's no substitute for experience…" — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) October 18, 2022

Nancy Pelosi suggests Democrats should say whatever they need to say in order to win in the Midterms. pic.twitter.com/w5IN8aOXiz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 18, 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “I said I would’ve punched [Trump] out, I would’ve gone to jail, and I would’ve been happy to do so for our country.” MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell: “Would you have done that?” Pelosi: “He wouldn’t have had the courage to come to the Hill. He’s all talk.” pic.twitter.com/HRZTJK6uLX — The Recount (@therecount) October 18, 2022

For months, Republicans alleged Pelosi was responsible for keeping Guard troops away from the Capitol on Jan. 6. New footage suggests the claims aren’t just ridiculous, but were promoted by people who were literally in the room with her. -MaddowBlog https://t.co/b5se8UZ9ZY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 18, 2022

NEW: Speaker Pelosi said she was among those who had concerns about what the Secret Service might do if Pence got into his vehicle on Jan. 6 It's a concern that Pence and his aides have not publicly echoed. w/ @nicholaswu12https://t.co/CadXX6Fzpx — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 18, 2022

Pelosi’s perspective: The speaker’s comments to Andrea Mitchell offer eye-opening insight about her mindset as she sheltered at Fort McNair during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence remained under guard in a loading dock beneath the Capitol during the six hours the building remained in lockdown, and his aides said he refused to get into a Secret Service vehicle at the behest of his detail. But they’ve also said he was primarily worried about giving the rioters a victory by pushing him to flee — and Pence aides haven’t echoed concerns about his potential danger at the hands of the Secret Service. Evidence released by the Jan. 6 select committee showed some Secret Service agents fearful for their own safety as they worked to secure an escape route for Pence while rioters closed in on the Senate chamber, coming within just 40 feet of the then-VP and his detail… Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has described Pence’s refusal to get into his Secret Service vehicle as one of the most chilling moments the committee has explored — a subtle echo of the concerns Pelosi aired on MSNBC. But Pence has made no allegations about the motives of any Secret Service officials, in fact hailing law enforcement for its role in protecting him, lawmakers and the Capitol. On the Trump subpoena: Pelosi said she would leave it to the committee to decide whether to refer Trump for contempt of Congress prosecution if he defies the select panel’s summons. Important note: Her comments are a reminder that the committee has not yet publicly indicated that it’s formally issued its subpoena to Trump. While the members voted unanimously last week to authorize a Trump subpoena by their chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) , the committee has so far declined to say when Thompson would sign the subpoena document and serve it on Trump or one of his attorneys.