Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Nancy. Smash.

After looking at these clips, it’s hella rich that Andrea Mitchell should be prodding anyone about being too old for their job…

Pelosi’s perspective: The speaker’s comments to Andrea Mitchell offer eye-opening insight about her mindset as she sheltered at Fort McNair during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence remained under guard in a loading dock beneath the Capitol during the six hours the building remained in lockdown, and his aides said he refused to get into a Secret Service vehicle at the behest of his detail. But they’ve also said he was primarily worried about giving the rioters a victory by pushing him to flee — and Pence aides haven’t echoed concerns about his potential danger at the hands of the Secret Service.

Evidence released by the Jan. 6 select committee showed some Secret Service agents fearful for their own safety as they worked to secure an escape route for Pence while rioters closed in on the Senate chamber, coming within just 40 feet of the then-VP and his detail…

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has described Pence’s refusal to get into his Secret Service vehicle as one of the most chilling moments the committee has explored — a subtle echo of the concerns Pelosi aired on MSNBC. But Pence has made no allegations about the motives of any Secret Service officials, in fact hailing law enforcement for its role in protecting him, lawmakers and the Capitol.

On the Trump subpoena: Pelosi said she would leave it to the committee to decide whether to refer Trump for contempt of Congress prosecution if he defies the select panel’s summons.

Important note: Her comments are a reminder that the committee has not yet publicly indicated that it’s formally issued its subpoena to Trump. While the members voted unanimously last week to authorize a Trump subpoena by their chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) , the committee has so far declined to say when Thompson would sign the subpoena document and serve it on Trump or one of his attorneys.

      “Mrs. Greenspan, you fuckers shouldn’t have spent 2015 and 16 sucking off the orange shitstain.  Fuck you for what you stupid children did to this country.”

