as Obama has tended to do, he's voting early in an attempt to call attention to early voting as an option: https://t.co/RnVZyzi47z
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 17, 2022
The first day of early voting in Georgia set a new midterm turnout record, with nearly 123,000 in-person voters casting their ballots, an early sign of strong interest in this year’s elections. #gapol https://t.co/y9rRtIIcGD pic.twitter.com/Xtsj6kbS6A
— Mark Niesse (@markniesse) October 18, 2022
The first day of early voting kicked off in Georgia with voters casting their ballots for two contentious elections that have captured nationwide attention pic.twitter.com/ukNIZ0SCi5
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 18, 2022
Georgia’s incumbent Republican governor Brian Kemp, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Party candidate Shane Hazel clashed on gun control, voter rights laws and racial justice in a debate ahead of November’s midterm elections pic.twitter.com/U8PghlyNHy
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 18, 2022
Another bellwether election:
Best-run campaign this cycle. If he loses he should be our gubernatorial nominee in 2026.
— Leonid Baezhnev ?? (@rev_avocado) October 18, 2022
Democratic candidates outraised their Republican opponents in 10 of the most competitive Senate races as the midterm campaigns headed into the final stretch before Election Day, new fundraising reports filed with the Federal Election Commission show. By @ChadSDay and me. pic.twitter.com/hwRfSo4eMb
— John McCormick (@McCormickJohn) October 16, 2022
