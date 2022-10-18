as Obama has tended to do, he's voting early in an attempt to call attention to early voting as an option: https://t.co/RnVZyzi47z — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 17, 2022

The first day of early voting in Georgia set a new midterm turnout record, with nearly 123,000 in-person voters casting their ballots, an early sign of strong interest in this year’s elections. #gapol https://t.co/y9rRtIIcGD pic.twitter.com/Xtsj6kbS6A — Mark Niesse (@markniesse) October 18, 2022





The first day of early voting kicked off in Georgia with voters casting their ballots for two contentious elections that have captured nationwide attention pic.twitter.com/ukNIZ0SCi5 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 18, 2022

Georgia’s incumbent Republican governor Brian Kemp, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Party candidate Shane Hazel clashed on gun control, voter rights laws and racial justice in a debate ahead of November’s midterm elections pic.twitter.com/U8PghlyNHy — Reuters (@Reuters) October 18, 2022

Another bellwether election:

Best-run campaign this cycle. If he loses he should be our gubernatorial nominee in 2026. — Leonid Baezhnev ?? (@rev_avocado) October 18, 2022