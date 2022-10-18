Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: To the Polls!

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: To the Polls!

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


Another bellwether election:

      oldster

      Okay, so as of today, which are the nationwide races that can do the most good with my money?

      My goal is to keep the House or the Senate or both in Democratic hands.

      I have a few hundred dollars to spend.

      So, where do I send it, to maximize winning seats?

      Jerzy Russian

      Our California ballots arrived in the mail recently.   My Congress Critter, State Assembly Critter, etc. are all Democrats, so no problem there.  Many of the ballot propositions are bewildering to me.  I will wait on those a bit.  Usually it comes to a point when someone like Bill Kristol says “vote yes on X”, after which I mark the “no” bubble.

      MazeDancer

      Great day to write PostCards!

      Emilia Sykes in OH, WileyNickel in NC,, Susan Wild in PA.  Which will help give Nancy Pelosi the House she deserves.

      Plus, getting people to the polls in those states helps the Senate.

      Get addresses: PoStCardPatriots.com. Or just click on my nym.

      MattF

      I mailed in my ballot last week. Here in Maryland, I was emailed a link to PDFs for the ballot, oath, envelope, voting locations- the main obstacles were double-sided printing for the ballot (six double-sided pages) and persuading the software that the envelope was indeed the right size. Had the pleasure of voting for Jamie Raskin.

