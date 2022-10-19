Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

T R E 4 5 O N

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

The revolution will be supervised.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Bark louder, little dog.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

This really is a full service blog.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

This fight is for everything.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Another Day, Another Open Thread (Squishable)

I’m back and bleary-eyed. I’m going to try and do a kindness post tonight, you guys have blessed me with some great ones. I really, really need to catch up with the folks on my blogs, so I’ll see how that goes today and if I get back here.

I love a rainy walk on the beach. This one was just a bit of mist.

I’ve said elsewhere that I believe I was the beneficiary of another person’s composition. No way, where I found this beautiful arrangement that it happened naturally. I’m grateful for their artistic vision.

Okay, back to catching up on everything. And tending to still needy critters. Yes, even the ducks seem to miss me when I’m gone.

This is an open thread.

    3. 3.

      Barbara

      I just returned from a long vacation in Europe (Austria, Czech Republic, Italy and Germany) where I had a great time but also tested positive for Covid (towards end) for the first time in 2+ years of the pandemic. Feeling okay — not even a bad head cold, just congestion, a little tired at first. Tested negative this morning, and going to confirm in a few minutes with a PCR. I hope, anyway.

      Anyhow, I came back and donated to the super swing state effort and will be printing out and writing postcards until it’s too late. Any recommendations for candidates or states to target?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Math Guy

      Unless there were no trees nearby I totally believe that Nature could have composed that arrangement of leaves. I wish I were similarly inspired this morning.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Barbara: We have vouchers for European flights which expire in mid-2023, so we’ve been gearing up to start thinking about actual vacations again. We were actually planning on a luxurious three weeks in 2020 when Covid changed our plans. We haven’t had more than a couple of days in a row since then, and haven’t missed it.

      I just returned from a long vacation in Europe (Austria, Czech Republic, Italy and Germany) where I had a great time but also tested positive for Covid (towards end) for the first time in 2+ years of the pandemic.

      I kind of wish you hadn’t included that last bit. That’s exactly what we’re worried about. You tested positive while still overseas? So had to go into quarantine or something?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Leto

      We woke up this morning with about three to four inches of standing water in the basement. Our main drain exit line (from the house to the street) was clogged. Service guy is here now. He snaked it, it cleared, and he’s doing some clean up. We’ve been dealing with numerous things over the past couple of weeks and it’s just tiring. We did receive our ballots in the mail; have those completed and we’re going to head to the drop off box soon to deliver them. Two more straight D votes here in PA.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      I was curious how closely election metrics tracked with gas prices.

      Biden’s approval moved in the opposite direction since January (dot), with high correlation offset by three weeks. Dem generic ballot position correlated even more as gas prices fell. https://t.co/DuirIyQFjy pic.twitter.com/jVMoFlX6W2

      — Philip Bump (@pbump) October 19, 2022

      After a small bump about 10 days ago, national gas prices are falling again.

      19 days away.

      (via BobbyBigWheel)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kelly

      Smokey here in the western Cascade foothills. PM 2.5 is 157, a red dot on Airnow.gov. Officially unhealthy. Our house is tight enough even the smoke from the 2020 Beachie fire didn’t get in much and our air purifier is running. Bad smoke in the upper left coast valleys from Roseburg, OR to Vancouver, BC. We’re looking forward to the first serious fall rain forecast start Friday and keep raining for a week.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      @Barbara: Glad you’re feeling okay! I just finished a slew of postcards for 3 Ohio Supreme Court candidates. Earlier, I did a bunch for TX for Beto O’Rourke, Susan Hays (Ag) and Luke Warford (Railroad), GA’s Stacey Abrams and Senator Warnock and MN’s Jeff Ettinger (House candidate).

      I did mine through Postcards to Voters, which gives users options for races to write for. I wonder if they automatically match users to out-of-state races because I’ve never had the option to choose a Florida race. (Maybe it’s just a coincidence.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mousebumples

      @Betty Cracker: Florida is a big between election option – encouraging Dems to register for Vote By Mail.

      Not sure what’s planned for the last few weeks before election day – maybe a few races across the country to allow more people to do later mailing to addresses near them? Hoping for Wisconsin… 🤞

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      @Leto: Have you examined the grade next to the house foundation? Basement water problems are often caused by the backfill slumping over time and letting surface water flow towards the foundation.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Barbara

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: I think there are multiple issues — first is, being on vacation, the whole point is go around visiting things, and while we tend to go to places where it is possible to distance or even stay outdoors, it’s a lot more contact than we have in our routine at home.  Our trip was part of a baking themed tour, so we were together with others as well.  I knew it was a risk.

      Second, Europe has different strains that do seem to be on the upswing.

      At least 10 of the 16 tour members tested positive so we disbanded the tour and went separate ways for the last five days or so.  We didn’t exactly quarantine, but we stayed outdoors as much as possible, and masked and distanced indoors and did not eat indoors to avoid taking off the mask while indoors.

      The biggest dilemma was whether to come home as scheduled and after giving it thought, we decided that it was really the only option.  We masked the whole time.  For whatever reason, our whole plane row was masked, which was a relief.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      @Antonius: Woman was sitting inside her car and these sociopaths decided based on nothing at all that she had tried to break in.  When she panicked and tried to get away (doh — they were pointing guns at her and screaming like crazy people) they shot at her car.  It’s like “I’m white, you need to assume I have police power over you” is their operating principle.

      Reply

