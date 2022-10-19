I’m back and bleary-eyed. I’m going to try and do a kindness post tonight, you guys have blessed me with some great ones. I really, really need to catch up with the folks on my blogs, so I’ll see how that goes today and if I get back here.

I love a rainy walk on the beach. This one was just a bit of mist.

I’ve said elsewhere that I believe I was the beneficiary of another person’s composition. No way, where I found this beautiful arrangement that it happened naturally. I’m grateful for their artistic vision.

Okay, back to catching up on everything. And tending to still needy critters. Yes, even the ducks seem to miss me when I’m gone.

This is an open thread.