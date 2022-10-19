HIPPOS IN THE MORNING

Another hippo hoping for a bite. We did get charged getting out of the river later in the day… Lots of crocodiles at today’s resting spot overlooking the river. Also Egyptian geese with goslings and hadada ibis. Saw mixed herd of zebra, Peters gazelles, oryx, and eland.

I liked to watch the herd animals as we approached to see which ones noticed us first and how they responded. Gazelles for instance tended to bolt as a group whereas giraffes would watch for a while first… Different survival strategies I assumed. Also saw a Silver-Backed Jackal and a hyena.