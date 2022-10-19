The Post has a long piece about COVID and race. The basic insight is the pandemic death rates by race have flipped. Where once blacks were dying at greater rates than whites, the most recent data shows that whites are dying at greater rates than blacks.

The piece works really hard to show that it’s not just being a white Republican that leads to the disparity, but then, at every turn, relatives of the dead man they’re highlighting (an unvaccinated 59 year-old paramedic in Tennessee) point out that they’re Republicans, and that’s a huge part of their identity.

When the Post has to provide analysis that isn’t words out of other’s mouths, they use relatively wishy-washy phrases like this:

But as the pandemic progressed, the damage done by the virus broadened, and the toxicity of modern-day politics came to the fore.

Ah, yes, the well-know toxicity of Democrats who begged everyone to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

Jonathan Metzl, author of Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment is Killing America’s Heartland is also interviewed to make the point that there’s something deeper here than party politics going on. Here’s an example from that book:

As Metzl conducted research for his book in 2016, a 41-year-old uninsured Tennessean named Trevor who was jaundiced and in liver failure told him “I would rather die” than sign up for the ACA. When asked why, Trevor, who was identified by first name only, said: “We don’t need any more government in our lives. And in any case, no way I want my tax dollars paying for Mexicans or welfare queens.”

I’m sure Trevor’s MSNBC watching fed his attitudes.

The Post’s piece is correct when it points out that there are deeper reasons than party identification for ignorant, anti-vax, older white folk dying of COVID, but those deeper reasons were cynically harnessed by Republicans. The reporters go out of their way to be sympathetic to these misled fools, but at least they’re willing to also point out that these fools are killing others. For example, the piece covers the case of a vaxxed and boosted 40 year-old PE teacher with COVID who waited in the Emergency Department for 10 hours to be seen because it was full of COVID patients. He arrested, was resuscitated and later died.

Anyway, the piece is pretty good, even though I’m sniping at it a bit. I may be a little critical because I got my flu shot and my COVID bivalent booster yesterday, and I’m going through my 24 hours of shivering and slight flu symptoms. But even that slight sacrifice is too much for these people, so I’m guessing this winter’s flu/COVID season won’t be a March 2020, but it will still be remarkably bad.

Also, has anyone seen any numbers on whether these people will take Paxolvid?