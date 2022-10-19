Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The White Plague

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

The Post has a long piece about COVID and race. The basic insight is the pandemic death rates by race have flipped. Where once blacks were dying at greater rates than whites, the most recent data shows that whites are dying at greater rates than blacks.

The piece works really hard to show that it’s not just being a white Republican that leads to the disparity, but then, at every turn, relatives of the dead man they’re highlighting (an unvaccinated 59 year-old paramedic in Tennessee) point out that they’re Republicans, and that’s a huge part of their identity.

When the Post has to provide analysis that isn’t words out of other’s mouths, they use relatively wishy-washy phrases like this:

But as the pandemic progressed, the damage done by the virus broadened, and the toxicity of modern-day politics came to the fore.

Ah, yes, the well-know toxicity of Democrats who begged everyone to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

Jonathan Metzl, author of Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment is Killing America’s Heartland is also interviewed to make the point that there’s something deeper here than party politics going on. Here’s an example from that book:

As Metzl conducted research for his book in 2016, a 41-year-old uninsured Tennessean named Trevor who was jaundiced and in liver failure told him “I would rather die” than sign up for the ACA. When asked why, Trevor, who was identified by first name only, said: “We don’t need any more government in our lives. And in any case, no way I want my tax dollars paying for Mexicans or welfare queens.”

I’m sure Trevor’s MSNBC watching fed his attitudes.

The Post’s piece is correct when it points out that there are deeper reasons than party identification for ignorant, anti-vax, older white folk dying of COVID, but those deeper reasons were cynically harnessed by Republicans. The reporters go out of their way to be sympathetic to these misled fools, but at least they’re willing to also point out that these fools are killing others. For example, the piece covers the case of a vaxxed and boosted 40 year-old PE teacher with COVID who waited in the Emergency Department for 10 hours to be seen because it was full of COVID patients. He arrested, was resuscitated and later died.

Anyway, the piece is pretty good, even though I’m sniping at it a bit. I may be a little critical because I got my flu shot and my COVID bivalent booster yesterday, and I’m going through my 24 hours of shivering and slight flu symptoms. But even that slight sacrifice is too much for these people, so I’m guessing this winter’s flu/COVID season won’t be a March 2020, but it will still be remarkably bad.

Also, has anyone seen any numbers on whether these people will take Paxolvid?

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Calouste
  • Martin
  • Old Man Shadow

    1. 1.

      Martin

      Been saying it for a while – everything is culture war. Everything. There hasn’t been a policy idea out of the GOP in a decade at least. It’s 100% nonstop culture war on every issue they can find.

      The scary part comes when you consider what causes such a culture war to end.

    2. 2.

      Old Man Shadow

      Yeah, I got my flu shot and omicron shot on Saturday. Minor soreness in my shoulder for a couple of days.

      I managed to avoid COVID for over 2 years, but got it about three months ago. Took paxlovid as soon as I tested positive and had a minor sore throat. Two days after I was done with it, I developed the worst cold symptoms I’ve ever had in recent memory that lasted eight days. I guess maybe my dosing wasn’t quite on point. I don’t know.

      I’m grateful now it wasn’t worse.

      But COVID isn’t something anyone should fuck with. Especially now with these two new omicron mutations out there that seem to do a good job evading antibodies.

    3. 3.

      Martin

      Speaking of Covid, I got my bivalent on Monday and it triggered an allergy response. Not that I’m allergic to the vaccine, but my allergies to everything else went into overdrive. Been fucking miserable, but showing signs of it calming down.

    4. 4.

      Calouste

      they’re Republicans, and that’s a huge part of their identity.

      That’s the problem right there.

      People shouldn’t identify with a political party. They should identify with policies, and then vote for a party or politician that has the same policies. I have the impression that it is stronger on the right, where people refer to themselves as “born Republican/conservative”, than on the left.

    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      I don’t know if this has been borne out by data, but I think in Florida, summer is probably the riskiest time for catching COVID because everyone is inside with the A/C on, whereas the rest of the year, we can open the windows and enjoy outdoor stuff. Still amazed hubby and I haven’t caught it yet — most people I know have, and I’ve been directly exposed at least twice but did not catch it. Hubby works with unvaxxed wingnuts who’ve all had it, but they all work outside, thank dog.

    6. 6.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Calouste: They literally brainwash it into you as as kid through church, Sunday school, Christian/home schooling, and the media they allow you to consume. It’s all about messaging and making sure you stay a conservative fundamentalist Christian who votes Republican.

