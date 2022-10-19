Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: The GOP Death Cult Hates America

The scariest part of the recently disclosed GOP economic agenda, however, has largely gone under the radar. It’s the plan to hold the debt ceiling hostage next year, which could easily precipitate a global financial catastrophe.

Republicans have withheld their support from raising the debt limit before, usually framing their hostage-taking as a commitment to fiscal restraint. But the debt ceiling has nothing to do with new spending; rather, it’s a somewhat arbitrary statutory cap on how much the government can borrow to pay off bills that it has already incurred, through tax and spending decisions that Congress has already made. Refusing to raise the debt limit is like going to a restaurant, ordering the lobster and a $500 bottle of wine, and then declaring yourself financially responsible because you skipped out on the check.

Actually, it’s worse than that.

If lawmakers dine-and-dash on behalf of Uncle Sam, they tarnish the creditworthiness of the United States and can make it more expensive for the federal government to borrow in the future because investors don’t trust us. Worse, they might accidentally blow up every other financial market on Earth, too.

That’s because U.S. debt is now viewed as the safest of safe assets. Virtually all other assets around the world are benchmarked against U.S. Treasury securities. If we default on our debt obligations — or even come close to default — that raises the question of the riskiness of everything else investors buy and can send shockwaves of panic through every other market.

Boom, financial crisis…

Recall that when Republicans held the debt limit hostage in 2011, the United States’ credit rating was downgraded for the first time in history because we came perilously close to default. Since then, the GOP has become more politically unhinged, which means brinkmanship might well go further, which makes a debt default — even by accident — more likely…

But then, they’re not big fans of freedom in general:



They objectively prefer dictators and murderers. That’s their brand.

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      It will be an absolute shit-show if Repubs win one chamber, let alone two. As others have noted, the buffoonery in the UK today is a preview. Only worse here because the US would be a nuclear-armed hyper-power led by belligerent reactionaries, billionaire edgelords and assorted other fanatics.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      catclub

      Since then, the GOP has become more politically unhinged, which means brinkmanship might well go further,

      I would just say it is not brinksmanship if you are really crazy and mean it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Rusty

      Up here in New Hampshire, we have a 25 year old former Trump White House intern, running against an incumbent Democrat Pappas.  She is an election denier, wants to privatize and cut social security and Medicare (in a state with the second oldest population in the country) and is against abortion without any exceptions (in a state that is majority pro-choice).  Last week the AARP, which is strongly against changing Social security or Medicare, said the race is dead heat.  All I can say is we get what we deserve with elections.  It also looks likely we will elect a legislature that will go all in on school vouchers and gut the public schools.  What a state and what a country.  We have met the enemy an they is us.  To watch the olds flood to the polls to vote for someone that will cut their benefits is mind boggling, but so be it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      @Rusty:

        To watch the olds flood to the polls to vote for someone that will cut their benefits is mind boggling, but so be it.

       
      Millennials and younger are a majority of voters nationally. (Don’t know about NH.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      karen marie

      I’m having a bit of a computer emergency – can anyone help me understand what the problem is?

      I’m using Chrome on my desktop, and when I try to google something or open twitter, I’m getting  “ERR_BLOCKED_BY_RESPONSE.”

      What the everlovingfuck does this mean?  Did I accidentally change a setting without realizing it?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      Arizona GOP Candidate Arrested For Allegedly Masturbating In Truck Near Preschool

      Maricopa County officials say it’s too late to remove Randy Kaufman from the ballot in the race for a college district board.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      @Betty Cracker:   Not because of you!!!  Nevah.

      In keeping with the season:  it’s like a never-ending horror movie.  The zombies want in the house, and you cannot keep them out.

      A movie eventually ends.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      karen marie

      @Baud:   Despite announcing that he’s suspending his campaign, he hasn’t formally withdrawn.  What I’m reading is that, if he wins and subsequently resigns, the GOP – who hold a majority on the board he’s running for – can appoint his replacement.  If he withdraws, the Democrat automatically wins.

      But I can’t google anything because “ERR_BLOCKED_BY_RESPONSE”!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Elizabelle:

      We just cannot let the Republicans win the House. Period.

      Okay, but they probably will, so we need plans for what we do if/when that happens.

      Even if they don’t win now, we can’t keep them out forever.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      I’ll swim against the tide… maybe I am wrong, but I have a good feeling that we’re going to show up and show up in big numbers.  I think the polling is off… why?  they continue to discount Dobbs and in seeing what took place in the actual elections that have happened post Dobbs seems to indicate a level of pissed off that simply isn’t being measured and perpetuated by those in the media who are invested in horse races and an uninformed public.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Leto

      (WaPo) Trump signed legal documents that he knew included false voter fraud numbers, judge says

      Former president Donald Trump and his political allies understood that their allegations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia were baseless but continued to push the unfounded claims in courts and the public, according to recent federal court filings.

      The revelations came in an 18-page opinion Wednesday over Trump ally and conservative lawyer John Eastman’s resistance to a subpoena for emails from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

      U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter found that several documents between Trump’s allies must be made public, as they showed that the group participated in a “knowing misrepresentation of voter fraud numbers in Georgia when seeking to overturn the election results in federal court.”

      “The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” Carter wrote. “The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

      If this was already covered below, apologies.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      prostratedragon

      @karen marie: ​ I have NO IDEA, but searching on “chrome” and the exact error message sometimes helps.​
       

      ETA: I see you’re getting it on google-related products. So try startpage.com or some other search engine.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Matt McIrvin

      It’s interesting reasoning, the thought that they can get X and Y if they hold the debt ceiling hostage. Where do they think the limit is? It’s kind of like Putin making nuclear threats.

      If they’re really serious about being willing to cause a default, why don’t they demand that, say, we outlaw abortion, or that Biden and Harris simultaneously resign so a Republican can be Acting President? (They could appoint Trump Speaker first so it could be him! The Q MAGA crowd redeemed!)

      If they’re not serious, why do they think they can get anything? Are they doing some kind of game-theory calculation where they think the rest of us are minimizing an expectation value?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      eclare

      @Rusty:   Does the AARP make endorsements or issue voter guides?  Asking because I honestly don’t know, but you would think it would be making a lot of noise about this.

      Or maybe it tries to stay “neutral”?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      @Matt McIrvin:  Yeah.  Zip it.  Not going to engage. Sorry.

      @eclare:   Bless those cheetah cubs!!

      @piratedan:  That’s what I think so, too.  I think we are going to do well this fall.

      Really liked Anne’s links on the “sausage farm (?)” that infests polling, political consulting, media ownership.  Elite newspapers.  Networks.  Take a look at the publishers and owners, the top management, not necessarily the bylines.

      It’s men, men, men and they don’t get it.  (The men here rock.)

      It’s Jeff Zuckers and Les Moonves types.  Shareholder value.

      Kay had some good comments on how brittle the media — which drives a lot of conventional “wisdom” and tropes is.  They are.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Xavier

      Again, the Republican economic objective is “More Money for Rich People” and the strategy is “Keep doing what we’re doing ’cause it’s working.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kathleen

      @Baud: Duggar/Kaufman for President ’36! Are you and your running mate prepared to debate them? Of course they could be doing some side bating of their own during the debates but think of the views and clicks!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      @Matt McIrvin: They may not have kept Republicans out forever, but Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman kept Republicans out of the White House for 20 years.

      Myself, I think demographic trends and Republican radicalization could keep Republicans out of the White House for the rest of this decade and beyond, with a Democratic Congress to boot.

      I think Republicans understand this, and that’s why they lean so heavily into voter suppression and election theft.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      karen marie

      @prostratedragon: Thank you!  That was so scary!

      The info I got searching on the startpage thingy said to clear the cache, so I went into “disk cleanup” and deleted temporary files, and everything is back to normal.

      You’re a champ!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Padres take the lead — Thanks Obama (photo)​
       

      Everyone thinks God is California Angels fan, but there has to be some interest in the Padres.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Dan B

      @piratedan: I’m glad to hear your optimism.  The crazies are salivating at the thought of punishing all the “loose” women, “lazy” brown people, and the pedophile gays and drag queens.  Time for pushback!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      gene108

      @Rusty:

      To watch the olds flood to the polls to vote for someone that will cut their benefits is mind boggling, but so be it.

      The beauty of cutting Social Security, if you are a senior citizen, is Republicans usually never propose to cut existing, i.e. your benefits, but rather will phase in cuts over a few years.

      The real issue is whether or not 45-55 year olds, who usually vote Republican, are being played for chumps.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      Here in PA during the local news, I’m seeing TV ads calling out Mastriano as a Qanon loon for retweeting wack-a-loon (sp?) conspiracy theories. I hope this sins into the minds of  a few normies! It’s not a both sides type sitation.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Alison Rose

      Those last two tweets from Fred made me start crying. I already wake up every morning terrified to check the Ukraine news, and every time I get a NYT notification, my heart is my throat. It’s horrifying to think that Republicans might hold in their hands the life of a man thousands of miles away, the most heroic leader I’ve ever seen or likely ever will see.

      I hate them. And I hate their voters even more. And this is why I cannot deal with people who say they have Republican friends. If you do, you’re just as bad as they are.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Dan B

      @Cameron: Of course Democrats are groomers.  Have you seen the pictures of Qanon and Proud Boys from Jan. 6?  They are seriously deficient on grooming – and – fashion sense.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      prostratedragon

      @karen marie: Aw. shucks [blush!] I’ve just whiled away many an unhappy hour as a genuine hack-not-hacker trying to figure out why the ()*)(*^&_% thing isn’t working.

      Reply

