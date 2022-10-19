Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Let there be snark.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Let’s Do This

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Let’s Do This

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


Sharing is caring!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BenCisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️
  • Betty Cracker
  • brantl
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • Kropacetic
  • Nora
  • NotMax
  • oldster
  • p.a.
  • Princess
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • TS
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      If abortion is a fringe issue, I’d like to know that.  So it’s good for the Dems to campaign on it rather than ignore it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kropacetic

      If it’s the economy and inflation people are worried about, I’m glad we have the media to look at the issue and provide some insight into its causes and look at it from a global perspective and…

      Prices are up. How this affects Biden and the Democrats

       

      Republicans slam Democrats for high prices

      Goddamnit.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      brantl

      I guess that Trump conceding Afghanistan in a move that would’ve embarassed Chamberlain, emboldening all of our enemies, doesn’t get any airplay, does it?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      oldster

      On the one side, we have the party that will protect the rights of women, protect social security, protect fair elections, and support Ukraine against russian aggression.

      On the other side, we have the party that will take away women’s rights, destroy social security, ignore the will of voters, and do whatever putin pays them to do, abandoning the Ukrainian people to torture and slavery.

      It’s a clear choice.

      We have to make it clear to the rest of our country.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      different-church-lady

      @oldster: ​  I don’t think a lack of clarity is the problem. It’s more the extremely popular trend to deliberately be a shitty person that’s at issue.​

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Princess

      Abortion is an economic issue for a woman who wants to have one and can’t. And for her family. Most women who have abortions already have children.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      reporter: can you say how many votes will be enough to codify Roe into law?

      @PressSec
      : no, i can’t.

      Josh Marshall says the Dem’s Roe pitch would be much stronger if we did know exactly how many senate seats have to flip to break the filibuster and codify Roe. We know some sitting Dem senators are squishy on the issue, so we might need more than the two who would make filibuster absolutists Manchin and Senima irrelevant. I’m not sure if he’s right or not.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      “Fringe”? That makes my blood boil. And it’s not like I’m likely to need an abortion myself at my age. But the Dobbs decision allows politicians to treat women’s bodies like Putin treats Ukraine. “Mine, mine, mine” to quote Trump (probably). It signals the kind of country the Evangelicals and Maga Republicans want. They are,  indeed, the boss of you.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Nora

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I’m with you, also beyond the age where I’d need an abortion.  But “fringe”?? When millions of women were just told their bodies are not their own, that they can be forced to carry pregnancies to term that they don’t want (and don’t forget people like Alito and Thomas will not be satisfied with Roe; they’re gunning for Griswold as well)?  That’s “fringe” as compared to the price of gas which, let’s remember, is NOT determined by the president or any political party and which is a fact all over the WORLD?  “Fringe”?? I’ll give THEM fringe!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TS

      @Princess:

      Most women who have abortions already have children.

      Which should be 100% irrelevant to the discussion.

      I find the morality police in Iran & people who want to force their will on women  in regard to reproductive issues are extremely similar.

      It is all a means for men to have political, economic, & domestic power over women.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kropacetic

      There needs to be more discussion of the downstream Healthcare consequences. I knew some things that could go wrong but I never had a good grasp of the scope.

      People are being forced to put off cancer treatments and other life saving interventions to avoid risking harm to fetuses.

      Is the goal to have more children born to motherless families?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      p.a.

      I know I’m not the only person who likes to play election advisor: I’ve seen lots of “we’ll protect your right to abortion” ads but I think highlighting news of what’s happening to women now in some states as we speak would be really effective to bring the point home .  I guess privacy rights come into it, but I think the immediacy of these stories can be very effective.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      Y’all treating women’s bodies like they’re something sacrosanct like guns.

      No wonder people think Dems are out of touch.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kropacetic

      The only right you have over your body according to Republicans is to incubate outside organisms for release into the world.

      Republican COVID policy was just them trying to be more inclusive of men.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WereBear

      As we’ve seen, it’s not only women of reproductive age who suffer under such medical restriction. Radiologists take precautions “from 10 to 60” and now they are using such excuses to forbid lifesaving drugs to women and children.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Geminid

      I found this on @cherylrofer’s timeline:

         This is your daily reminder that Democrats are overperforming their in-party expectations for the midterms and that is due to negative partisanship over Roe. Roe messaging has made us more, not less, competitive.

      @Rachel Bitecofer October 18.

      Bitecofer made a name as a political scientist with her 2018 midterm model forecasting a 42-seat Democratic pickup in the House (they got 40). Now she has turned to political engineering, hiring out as a “Political branding strategist, Adslinger and polling/targeting expert.”

      Arizonans might see evidence of her work in campaign messaging for Adrian Fontes, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State. His campaign consultants, Matters of State Strategies, hired Bitecofer this summer.

      Bitecofer still maintains a lively and informative Twitter account.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.