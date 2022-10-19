WATCH: President Biden pledges to codify Roe v. Wade in January if Democrats maintain control of Congress. https://t.co/PQLQw0Mzqg pic.twitter.com/GEITCAjNAO — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 18, 2022



"The final say does not rest in the court now. It does not rest with the extremist Republicans in Congress,” Biden says in abortion speech at Howard Theatre. “If you do your part and vote, Democratic leaders in Congress and I promise you we'll do our part." pic.twitter.com/9X6TQcrAX8 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 18, 2022

reporter: can you say how many votes will be enough to codify Roe into law?@PressSec: no, i can't. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 18, 2022

Can you overdose on savvy, because this might be it — vocational politics stan account ???? (@Convolutedname) October 18, 2022

Biden: "[McCarthy] wants the US Congress to pass a law that would ban abortion nationwide… if Republicans get their way with a national ban, it won't matter where you live in America. So let me very clear — if such a bill were to pass in the next several years, I will veto it" pic.twitter.com/hgzzGr8QeT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2022

I said it then and I'll say it now: the decision on Roe wasn't going to stop with a woman's right to choose. pic.twitter.com/YkGZKx2PFB — President Biden (@POTUS) October 19, 2022

The final say about your right to choose rests with you. If you do your part and vote, Democratic leaders in Congress will do their part. I’ll do my part. With your support, I will sign a law codifying Roe in January.https://t.co/Hy8C4n0lUk — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 18, 2022