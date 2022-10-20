I simply can not and will not read, link, or share any of these fucking clickbait articles predicting doom and gloom for the Democrats.
I fucking refuse. Go out and vote. The fucking end.
by John Cole| 39 Comments
This post is in: 2024 Elections
buggrit
Well, shoot, you’re no fun any more.
scav
Even my mother has come to distrust the FTFNYT.
(ETA: @ yesterday about 2:30 PST or PDT or whatever flavor of time we’ve currently got going in the PNW. For the historians.)
Amen.
UncleEbeneezer
Wise move. This is my mindset as well.
Polling has been terrible the past few elections. Polls like the Siena poll that show Ind Women heavily moving toward GOP are extremely suspect to me. Also, none of the polls are very good at capturing the sentiments of young voters, who seem to be turning out at very high levels. I will continue to encourage people to vote and vote DEM, but otherwise I’m not sharing anything that helps depress turnout and spreads voter apathy/defeatism.
Jesse
Amen John. This is why I keep coming back to this nearly top 10000 blog.
wvng
Agreed.
Omnes Omnibus
So…. People are arriving where I have been for a long time.
H.E.Wolf
Consuming media despair & doom can be much like consuming a paralysis drug.
Vote; and help to get out the vote. Then celebrate our efforts… and keep going.
The US Civil Rights movement worked and persevered through circumstances much uglier than we’re in now. If they could keep on, so can I.
Baud
@scav: Good on your mom. The NYT is garbage.
I hope the young people show up. There’s been too much talk by and about them, but not enough action. Millennials and younger (Gen Z) are a majority now.
ETA: Fixed some funky autocorrect stuff.
The Moar You Know
Thank you, John Cole
What happens, happens. I cannot control my fellow citizens. So whatever will happen, is gonna happen. I will have done my part for what I see as the good.
MattF
All the usual suspects have made their usual predictions, as far as I can tell. I’ve voted, so I’ve done my bit.
geg6
Come sit next to me, John. Can we get a lot of pet, culture and British government shitshow posts for the next three week, please? I’m staying out of all politics posts and refusing to watch any news shows on tv for the duration.
ETA: Or how about some food posts? We haven’t had any of those for eons.
cain
Hear Hear – the media have their own story they are pushing. We should not listen to them. They are all owned by companies that prefer a GOP administration. We really need to make news something that is not a money maker. Social media has ruined news as we know it.
BJ folks who have been around for a while, was the news media always this terrible or are they getting worse. I could use some perspective. I think they are getting worse even from the 90s to right now.
SiubhanDuinne
I’m early voting this afternoon. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams, Bee Nguyen, Lucy McBath — anyone on my ballot sporting a D after their name gets my vote.
West of the Rockies
I’m sick of smug little dweebs like Peter Baker (the bobblehead of bothersiderism) noting supposed failures of Democrats. No, the party ain’t flawless, but his tight, toothless smile/grimace that concludes his every appearance on MSNBC is annoying.
ALurkSupreme
@SiubhanDuinne: Yup, did it yesterday. Very satisfying.
bbleh
Ignoring Forecasts Of Doom May Doom Democrats
Special to The New York Times
wmd
@The Moar You Know:
GoTV can make a different in what happens. Cole is doing that with this post, albeit with a group that needs no prodding to vote.
A post listing autodialers for swing-able districts doing GoTV for early voting would be very welcome. Putting in 15 minutes a day 4 days a week is likely within most of the commentariat’s capacity.
Seems like the kind of thing the DNC, DCCC, DSCC and state parties would want to publicize, but they still are concentrating on asking for funding. Surprisingly I can’t recall PCCC doing it yet – they were fairly early in both 2018 and 2020. Individual campaigns have asked – Fetterman in particular.
hells littlest angel
I simply can not and will not read, link, or share any of these fucking clickbait articles predicting doom and gloom for the Democrats.
Hear, hear!
West of the Cascades
I thought I saw an article picking apart some of the assumptions on which that Siena/FTFNYT poll was based, but can’t find it – a series of modeling inputs that guaranteed it skewed right. Or was I imagining that
ETA I am fully on board with avoiding doom/gloom articles, but have trouble avoiding doom/gloom headlines (hence I have heightened attention when I see something debunking those).
way2blue
One of the most infuriating traits of a certain flavor of Democrats is the hand wringing when faced with a slog. (Lincoln Project denizen tweets keep my spirits up as they only know full speed ahead.)
JPL
In case anyone needs a laugh, I’ll leave this tweet here.
piratedan
I will make one modest suggestion to the Democratic Party Media Savvy….
It would be nice if the powers that be, finally kicked away the fallacy that Dems are soft on immigration and crime…
A simple ad pointing out that this message is the usual GOP ploy at election time and is a message regarding racism
the biggest high crime states are Red states
the percentage of crimes being closed versus crimes committed
immigration crime rates are lower than those of current citizens
the utter lack of gun control legislation coming from the GOP
If you want to help police, you need to clear automatic weapons from the street, push for mental health outreach, stop lethal use of force for all situations. – reform.
So much this.
Ohio Mom
That is where I am. Unfortunately, Ohio Dad is still reading and wallowing in the doom-and-gloom. This is why marriage is a character-building exercise, learning to not let that affect me and trying ever so gently to move him to a different mind set.
IIRC, comparing polling and results helps election monitors judge if a vote count is legit. If the polls are trustworthy and the election results are much different than expected, eyebrows are raised. So we’d better hope pollsters are able to repair their methods.
Ocotillo
Yeah, even the last few days, my Twitter feed has been spammed with GOP tweets because people I follow, follow them. I want to engage with them but my time is so much better spent on other things.
Jackie
Amen, John. Amen.
Mousebumples
For every dumb clickbait article I see, I send more postcards. Hard to make the call/text GOTV schedules work with 2 little ones, but I can write postcards after their bedtimes.
VOR
Video on YouTube from 2018 election intended to GOTV by pissing off the youth. http://youtu.be/iphKlXj-kyE
I love the “Trump. That was us”.
HeleninEire
Agree. I’ve already voted by mail cuz I will be in a Dublin pub on election day.
Heidi Mom
Thank you, John!
