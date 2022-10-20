Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    39Comments

      scav

      Even my mother has come to distrust the FTFNYT.

       

      (ETA: @ yesterday about 2:30 PST or PDT or whatever flavor of time we’ve currently got going in the PNW.  For the historians.)

      UncleEbeneezer

      Wise move.  This is my mindset as well.

      Polling has been terrible the past few elections.  Polls like the Siena poll that show Ind Women heavily moving toward GOP are extremely suspect to me.  Also, none of the polls are very good at capturing the sentiments of young voters, who seem to be turning out at very high levels.  I will continue to encourage people to vote and vote DEM, but otherwise I’m not sharing anything that helps depress turnout and spreads voter apathy/defeatism.

      H.E.Wolf

      Consuming media despair & doom can be much like consuming a paralysis drug.

      Vote; and help to get out the vote. Then celebrate our efforts… and keep going.

      The US Civil Rights movement worked and persevered through circumstances much uglier than we’re in now. If they could keep on, so can I.

      Baud

      @scav: Good on your mom.  The NYT is garbage.

       

       

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      I hope the young people show up.  There’s been too much talk by and about them, but not enough action.  Millennials and younger (Gen Z) are a majority now.

      ETA: Fixed some funky autocorrect stuff.

      The Moar You Know

      Thank you, John Cole

      What happens, happens.  I cannot control my fellow citizens.  So whatever will happen, is gonna happen.  I will have done my part for what I see as the good.

      geg6

      Come sit next to me, John.  Can we get a lot of pet, culture and British government shitshow posts for the next three week, please?  I’m staying out of all politics posts and refusing to watch any news shows on tv for the duration.​
       
      ETA: Or how about some food posts? We haven’t had any of those for eons.

      cain

      Hear Hear – the media have their own story they are pushing. We should not listen to them. They are all owned by companies that prefer a GOP administration. We really need to make news something that is not a money maker. Social media has ruined news as we know it.

      schrodingers_cat

      BJ folks who have been around for a while, was the news media always this terrible or are they getting worse. I could use some perspective. I think they are getting worse even from the 90s to right now.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’m early voting this afternoon. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams, Bee Nguyen, Lucy McBath — anyone on my ballot sporting a D after their name gets my vote.

      West of the Rockies

      I’m sick of smug little dweebs like Peter Baker (the bobblehead of bothersiderism) noting supposed failures of Democrats.   No, the party ain’t flawless, but his tight, toothless smile/grimace that concludes his every appearance on MSNBC is annoying.

      WaterGirl

      It’s all about no regrets.

      Do what you can, give what you can, encourage others when you can.

      That’s what we can do, and if we all do that, the odds look pretty good to me

      see also, the first line.

      Josie

      @geg6: ​ Can I sit on the couch next to you and John? I don’t want to read any more posts or comments that worry about how we are doing. We all need to do what we can and ignore the rest. I look forward to TaMara’s posts every day.​
       ETA: Also, WaterGirl’s great work on fundraising.

      wmd

      @The Moar You Know: ​
       
      GoTV can make a different in what happens. Cole is doing that with this post, albeit with a group that needs no prodding to vote.

      A post listing autodialers for swing-able districts doing GoTV for early voting would be very welcome. Putting in 15 minutes a day 4 days a week is likely within most of the commentariat’s capacity.

      Seems like the kind of thing the DNC, DCCC, DSCC and state parties would want to publicize, but they still are concentrating on asking for funding. Surprisingly I can’t recall PCCC doing it yet – they were fairly early in both 2018 and 2020. Individual campaigns have asked – Fetterman in particular.

      hells littlest angel

      I simply can not and will not read, link, or share any of these fucking clickbait articles predicting doom and gloom for the Democrats.

      Hear, hear!

      West of the Cascades

      I thought I saw an article picking apart some of the assumptions on which that Siena/FTFNYT poll was based, but can’t find it – a series of modeling inputs that guaranteed it skewed right. Or was I imagining that

      ETA I am fully on board with avoiding doom/gloom articles, but have trouble avoiding doom/gloom headlines (hence I have heightened attention when I see something debunking those).

      way2blue

      One of the most infuriating traits of a certain flavor of Democrats is the hand wringing when faced with a slog.  (Lincoln Project denizen tweets keep my spirits up as they only know full speed ahead.)

      gwangung

      @way2blue: Yeah. Sustaining focus is a big problem for these folks. And irritating as hell to other folks in the coalition.

      Not sure they understand the folks they oppose do WAY more politicking to get their policies enacted.

      piratedan

      I will make one modest suggestion to the Democratic Party Media Savvy….

       

      It would be nice if the powers that be, finally kicked away the fallacy that Dems are soft on immigration and crime…

      A simple ad pointing out that this message is the usual GOP ploy at election time and is a message regarding racism

      the biggest high crime states are Red states

      the percentage of crimes being closed versus crimes committed

      immigration crime rates are lower than those of current citizens

      the utter lack of gun control legislation coming from the GOP

      If you want to help police, you need to clear automatic weapons from the street, push for mental health outreach, stop lethal use of force for all situations. – reform.

      Anyway

      @Baud:

      I hope the young people show up.  There’s been too much talk by and about them, but not enough action.  Millennials and younger (Gen Z) are a majority now.

      Cite? Curious about the data for this… is it broken down by state?

      Ohio Mom

      That is where I am. Unfortunately, Ohio Dad is still reading and wallowing in the doom-and-gloom. This is why marriage is a character-building exercise, learning to not let that affect me and trying ever so gently to move him to a different mind set.

      IIRC, comparing polling and results helps election monitors judge if a vote count is legit. If the polls are trustworthy and the election results are much different than expected, eyebrows are raised. So we’d better hope pollsters are able to repair their methods.

      Ocotillo

      Yeah, even the last few days, my Twitter feed has been spammed with GOP tweets because people I follow, follow them.  I want to engage with them but my time is so much better spent on other things.

      Baud

      @Anyway:

      I’ve read it in a bunch of places that they are a majority of eligible voters, but I don’t have it at my fingertips.  Also haven’t seen it broken down.

      Mousebumples

      1. Vote – and bring friends!
      2. Donate – whether time or money – to your preferred candidates, party groups, and associated organizations

      For every dumb clickbait article I see, I send more postcards. Hard to make the call/text GOTV schedules work with 2 little ones, but I can write postcards after their bedtimes.

