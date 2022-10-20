Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ignore The Polls and Get Out The Vote

Ignore The Polls and Get Out The Vote

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I was in total agreement with John this afternoon.  Here are a couple of folks I follow that seem to understand that FTFNYT was basically clickbait:

Also, some good news from the effort to get young people engaged:

This kid is amazing:

This is an open thread…

 

 

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Calouste

      They’re just mad they didn’t put in the effort.

      Close, but no cigar. They’re mad they would have had to put in any effort, it should have been handed to them on a silver plate.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      tokyokie

      In Georgia, where Stacey Abrams came very close to winning the governorship four years ago, first-day early voting was up 75% from 2018. And early voters skew heavily toward Democrats.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      I’ve complained before about polling, the general misunderstanding about ‘random’, what sampling error looks like, etc., and I won’t repeat that. Statistics is a subtle science, though, and it’s always useful to think a bit more. Here is some insight into rare events from Persi Diaconis.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      Fuck the goddamned NYT with their “Red October.” What tone-deafness at this historical moment. Fuck them.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      New Deal democrat

      Agreed in full.

      The polls have tremendous sampling problems that can result in even the best efforts being way off (e.g., Nate Silver’s 2020 breakdown being off a full 6%), and it hasn’t gotten any better. The NY Times polling 5 voters per State and passing it off as anything other than a dart throw is preposterous.

      And this year, *nobody* has the foggiest clue who the “likely voters” are.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tony Jay

      Having the armies of Dark Brandon occupying two of the three branches of US Government is clearly killing the 4th Estate.

      Not enough conflict. Not enough drama. Not enough obstructive power held by the wacky guys and gals who guarantee the best (as in easiest) clickbait headlines.

      Plus, of course, conventional wisdom tells them that the governing party always loses seats during midterms, that’s just how things normally are. And the GOP are a normal political party, aren’t they? Totally normal. Not at all a Far-Right terrorist organisation determined to end America’s democratic experiment, no sir.

      Probably best just to point and laugh and vote the fuckers into oblivion.

      Reply

