I was in total agreement with John this afternoon. Here are a couple of folks I follow that seem to understand that FTFNYT was basically clickbait:

Early vote shows improvement relative to both 2018 (last mid-term) and 2020 (presidential) for Democrats. https://t.co/S1G9XL5AkD pic.twitter.com/mJf9xRQ04W — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) October 20, 2022

Also, some good news from the effort to get young people engaged:

On June 24th, we said they pissed off the wrong generation. On November 8th, we're gonna remind them of it. — Voters of Tomorrow (@VotersTomorrow) October 19, 2022

This kid is amazing:

Like if a 17yo Mexican high school kid can build up political power, anyone can. They’re just mad they didn’t put in the effort. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) October 20, 2022

This is an open thread…