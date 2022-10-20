I was in total agreement with John this afternoon. Here are a couple of folks I follow that seem to understand that FTFNYT was basically clickbait:
Early vote shows improvement relative to both 2018 (last mid-term) and 2020 (presidential) for Democrats. https://t.co/S1G9XL5AkD pic.twitter.com/mJf9xRQ04W
— Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) October 20, 2022
Also, some good news from the effort to get young people engaged:
— Voters of Tomorrow (@VotersTomorrow) October 20, 2022
On June 24th, we said they pissed off the wrong generation.
On November 8th, we're gonna remind them of it.
— Voters of Tomorrow (@VotersTomorrow) October 19, 2022
This kid is amazing:
Like if a 17yo Mexican high school kid can build up political power, anyone can.
They’re just mad they didn’t put in the effort.
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) October 20, 2022
