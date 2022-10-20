dream job tbh https://t.co/oe7fdbZQjO — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) October 12, 2022

Honestly this article is so good, its thesis is that the way you win in VC is by becoming an internet micro-celebrity so that founders, who also hang out on Twitter all day, think it's cool to have you on their board. pic.twitter.com/MrG0hw7iNQ — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) October 12, 2022

in the SPAC boom people were doing SPACs with like Shaquille O'Neal, apparently on the theory "private companies will do deals with us because they will want to have a celebrity on their board." same idea but for good tweeters. — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) October 12, 2022

though imagine having some VC lead your Series A because of his good tweets, and putting him on your board, and going to the first meeting and being like "so great to have you here, you're so cool, i loved when you tweeted ____," and he's like "no that was my ghostwriter." — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) October 12, 2022

(Except, of course, none of these Big Swinging Dorks would ever admit they had ghostwriters. Was it Dennis Rodman who threatened to sue his ghostwriter for inaccuracies in his autobiography after the book was published and sportswriters started mocking him?… )