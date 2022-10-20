This post was originally going to be for President Biden’s speech in Pittsburgh today before he headed to Philadelphia for a reception for John Fetterman.
They moved the time 3 different times, so this is now an open thread.
Old School
Looks like the speech has already been given. They fooled you!
First it was scheduled for 1:15 so I put the post up at 1:00. Then they changed it to 2:15, so I set the post back for an hour. Now I see that they changed it yet again to 1:45.
Bastards!
realbtl
I received my Montana ballot and will cast my vote into what has become a R based howling. However I’m curious how things will go this time. MT was fairly D until recently and still have Sen. Tester. There is also a strong vein of “don’t tell me what to do and I won’t tell you what to do” here and a lot of tough women.
JoyceH
Here’s an open thread topic. A few days ago, I logged into my bank account, and there was a deposit from Social Security. It was early, but also small! $107. Yikes. I wondered if there was some sort of deduction that had automatically happened, and that’s what I got for the month. On the other hand, it was several days before the usual deposit, so I waited and when I logged in a few days later, there was my regular deposit, same size as ever. So… what’s the $107 all about? Was there some sort of adjustment that I’d missed hearing about?
Anoniminous
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
News Boris Johnson is thinking of running.
That’d be a hoot
Update: “Boris Johnson is expected to run to be Prime Minister after Liz Truss’s resignation, according to reports. ” Source: The Standard
trollhattan
Christ on a cracker, our area crackers are no better than anybody else’s. As an aside, the residence in question is basically where the Camp Fire that incinerated Paradise, CA began. Maybe PG&E can pass the blame off to the lovely couple.
Northern California law enforcement arrested a couple on suspicion of child endangerment this week after their 2-year-old son was taken to hospital for suspected fentanyl ingestion, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said the incident likely involved rainbow fentanyl — a brightly colored drug that local, state and federal authorities have issued warnings about in recent weeks.
Deputies with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by Cal Fire personnel around 2:45 p.m. Monday after parents had transported their child to a fire station on Concow Road in the Yankee Hill area, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The parents, identified as 22-year-old Justin Bryce Zedaker II and 23-year-old Allie May Stuber, allegedly told authorities that they believed the boy “had ingested an unknown substance while in the care of someone else,” sheriff’s officials wrote.
The child was “lethargic and displaying symptoms of possible opioid poisoning.” Cal Fire personnel rendered aid until an air ambulance arrived, administered naloxone and airlifted him to a Chico hospital. The child “responded to the opioid overdose medication,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article267621487.html#storylink=cpy
UncleEbeneezer
OT so, MIL has finally been approved for rehab and should be heading there today!! Meaning she should be released on 11/3 and my wife can finally come home on Sat 11/5!!! She’s been going crazy trying to prepare to move her folks to retirement home on 10/19. Her folks have been hoarding for 50 years and she’s struggling with trying to consolidate and trash a bunch of their shit. The whole thing has been incredibly depressing/stressful for her (and me too). So glad this nightmare is almost over and we can soon get back to living our own lives again.
R-Jud
After a bracing fistfight with my printer, I will be voting tomorrow via the red George V postbox at the top of my street. One more for the FetterMan.
Rocks
@JoyceH: Every year in October they look at your account and make adjustments based on a variety of things. They typically add the monthly adjustment for November and December to those checks, and deposit the cumulative adjustment for January through October as a single check. That’s probably what you got.
From Madeleine in a previous thread:
A couple days ago I heard about a website called BallotReady that, given your address, gives at least basic information about all the candidates for all the offices in the election, as well as any ballot measures. It includes, for example, local judges. The woman who started it had had too many offices to vote for and decided a resource was needed.
That inspired me go to Ballot Ready. It was helpful in the judge retention section – I never know what to do there. There were 2 judges up for retention, and Ballot Ready was helpful on one of them because it listed endorsements. The female judge was endorsed by the AFL-CIO and by the Education union I am part of since I worked at the University of Illinois.
No endorsements for the male judge, so I used the trick someone suggested on BJ recently. Since our judges are non-partisan races (ha!) now, but they weren’t several years ago. So I was able to use Ballotpedia to this:
Karle Koritz is unopposed in the Illinois Sixth Circuit Court (DeWitt County) Republican Primary.[2]
That told me everything I needed to know. I voted NO on retention – I no longer trust any republicans with any power to make decisions that affect humans.
Ballot is now completely filled out and waiting for me to put it in a dropbox when my friend drives me to pick up my vehicle from the auto repair shop this evening.
eclare
@UncleEbeneezer: Yay! Great news.
Ken
@WaterGirl: Oh god, they’ve lost WaterGirl. How long before we start seeing fundraising appeals for WinRed and TrumpVictoryPAC?
NotMax
There’s always room for
Jell-O open threads.
