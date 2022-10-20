Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Why We (Must) Fight

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

 
Seriously, too many of our fellow Americans think they’re living in a video game where you can always hit the ‘reboot’ button and start over…

Thank Murphy the Trickster God for President Biden:

There are positive signs!

Oklahoma native, now living in Oregon:

This project seems a little… elementary… but it’s not intended for high-info news consumers:

    52Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I’m already pretty normie these days, but I might have to avoid all news media until after the election.  It’s all free ads for the GOP now.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      danielx

      @Baud:

      I’m already pretty normie these days, but I might have to avoid all news media until after the election.

      That makes you someone with normal concern for your mental health.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      @danielx:

      Seriously, I would like to be well informed, but who has such low self esteem that they are willing to sit through propaganda directed against us to get news?

      I still find it astonishing that there are so few media investors who view mainstream Dems as a potential market.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Princess

      I’m worried about democracy. But from what I can see about Americans, there’s going to be no way of persuading them we have a problem if they don’t already think so.

      we’re better off focusing on the economy. What’s the GOP plan? Means testing Social Security. That should hit a nerve with all those latter-day Gen X Alex Keatons. We’ll be the gang who paid in the most and got out the least. Etc etc.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      p.a.

      Normies will trust the plans* of a political party with more than half of its supporters thinking the earth is 6,000 years old?!?!  That depth of ignorance can’t be localized to one topic, it has to pervade everything they think.

       

      *making the over-generous assumption they have plans beside: NO!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Are you more of a normie now than you were two years ago? I don’t feel like I’ve made as much progress as I’d like since I wrote this post about it after the 2020 election.

      What’s your secret? In retrospect, I think I got this wrong in that post:

      I want it [politics] to be mostly background noise to me too. I don’t want to care less, donate less, volunteer less or anything like that. I just want to focus on it less.

      For me, at least, it’s been impossible to focus on it less unless I can also find a way to care less. The two are too interrelated for that to make sense. I mean, I can shut up about issues and let things pass, which I try to do more often, but I’m no less depressed and angry about what’s happening.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      High levels of PFAS discharged into the Cape Fear River from a Chemours plant in Fayetteville, North Carolina, are likely making local alligators sick with autoimmune disorders that appear similar to human diseases like lupus, a new study finds.

      The peer-reviewed study, published Thursday in the Frontiers in Toxicology journal, tested blood from alligators in the Cape Fear watershed that have been exposed to Chemours pollution for decades. The alligators showed extremely high levels of PFAS compounds and markers of immune disease in their blood.

      “This really highlights the damage that we’re seeing across the ecosystem from PFAS, and shows we’re just starting to scratch the surface of their impacts,” said North Carolina State University researcher and study co-author Scott Belcher. “The idea that they’re going to be around and contaminating water systems for the foreseeable future is truly shocking.”
      …………………………..
      The new study compared Cape Fear alligators with a cohort from Lake Waccamaw in a neighboring watershed not subjected to direct Chemours pollution. Cape Fear alligators’ blood showed much higher PFAS levels, and had twice as many compounds, including Chemours-produced chemicals like Nafion byproduct 2 and GenX.

      The expressions of interferon-alpha responsive genes in the Cape Fear River alligators were 400 times higher than those of the Lake Waccamaw alligators. Interferon alpha is a secreted immune protein involved in stimulating immune response, and the type that Belcher’s team checked for responds to viral infections.
      …………………………
      The most unusual finding was a high number of unhealed or infected lesions on the alligators’ skin, which Belcher said is “super incommon”. Alligators’ lesions usually heal quickly, and the issue suggested immune system interference.

      As the immortal Tom Lehrer said, “Don’t drink the water and don’t breath the air.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bupalos

      I’m not sure I’d call that “is it legit” thing “elementary” as much as just seeming almost worthlessly reflexive.

      “How do you check if a source you searched up online is legit? Step 1: do an online search to see if it’s legit…”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BenCisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️

      @Baud: It’s the presumption that Repubs and wealthy contrarians are where the money is to be made (either by getting it from them directly OR by influencing them to continue voting for a party that will NEVER require them to pay their fair share).

      Given trends over the course of my lifetime (and especially the grifting that TRE45ON has gotten/continues to get away with)…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Are you more of a normie now than you were two years ago?

       
      More than in 2000, but I’ve fallen off the wagon a little over the last few months.

      For me, at least, it’s been impossible to focus on it less unless I can also find a way to care less. The two are too interrelated for that to make sense. I mean, I can shut up about issues and let things pass, which I try to do more often, but I’m no less depressed and angry about what’s happening.

      I still let things emotionally affect me, which makes me mad because I’m in a pretty privileged position when it comes to being affected by politics compared to most people. Me getting upset and angry helps no one who will actually be harmed by election outcomes, and at a macro level, I often find that our side is hamstrung by our emotional response to adversities. But it’s tough to change.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Fair Economist

      Democracy is important for EVERY problem because without it the people in power have no reason to fix anything.

      Pass it on.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      BenCisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️

      I don’t know that I can say I’m MORE engaged – I’m ALWAYS engaged, because I feel like I’m in the crosshairs EVERY election. May because I’ve lived my LIFE in those crosshairs. For those of you who are feeling it now, welcome to the club, I guess. It sucks, and it’s a club no one WANTS to join exactly, but here we are.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Scout211

      Reposting from last night.

      This court case is crucial for saving our democracy. This is good news, I hope:

      An interesting new development in Moore v Harper, due to be argued at SCOTUS on December 7th. newyorker.com

      A powerful new litigant has joined one of the most momentous cases slated to be heard by the Supreme Court this term. The respondents in the case of Moore v. Harper filed a brief today that included a surprising new signatory: J. Michael Luttig, who has been known for years as perhaps the most conservative Republican judge in the country. Now, though, he has joined a coalition of veteran lawyers and nonpartisan government-watchdog groups who are fighting against a far-right Republican election-law challenge—one so radical that critics say it has the potential to end American democracy as we know it.

      The former judge is a surprising co-counsel to Neal Katyal, the well-known Supreme Court litigator. Katyal is a counsel of record in the case for several respondents, including Common Cause and the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, that are opposing the far-right groups. The case is scheduled to be heard by the Court on December 7th. Luttig told me that he signed on as Katyal’s co-counsel because he regards Moore v. Harper as “without question the most significant case in the history of our nation for American democracy.” Putting it more colloquially, he said, “Legally, it’s the whole ballgame.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: The broadcast news media at this point are mostly aimed at old people. Despite what this blog’s commentariat might seem to imply, most seniors are right-wingers.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Baud: I’ve spent less time reading politics online in the last month. I do what I can and then go do something else because, otherwise, I get too upset.

      When TFG was in office, I had to quit watching msnbc in the evenings or I couldn’t sleep

      Reply
    32. 32.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A beloved Seattle-area dog known for riding the bus around the major US city by herself in order to get to the dog park has died at the the age of 10. Eclipse, a black Labrador, had become a firm Seattle favorite and also famous around the world for her solo trips on public transport.

      The strange phenomenon began in 2015 when her owner, Jeff Young, was finishing a cigarette and failed to notice in time that Eclipse had got on the bus by herself. The bus then drove off but Eclipse exited at the correct stop and was later found by Young happily playing at her usual dog park. She then made regular solo trips to the park, usually two to three times per week. A friend to all, she became well known in her community and especially among fellow bus riders who enjoyed petting the pup on their commute.

      RIP, Eclipse.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WereBear

      @Tdjr: That’s why I can’t understand how people can not pay attention.

       
      We all know people who made all their major decisions that way. Got a job, got married, had children… all without thinking much about it.

      It’s just what you did. Voting wasn’t something they did…

      They don’t see cause and effect with fully developed minds when it comes to politics. Unless it’s so big and ugly it constantly appears and they have to confront it.

      It seems to me that they react properly, then. Which is why I am somewhat calm with the trends of the last few months.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Brachiator

      @mozzerb:

      News from the UK: Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister …

      I am just waking up to this news. I thought she was a fighter, not a quitter.

      How many prime ministers does it make this week?

      Also, I think the news is just in time for some of the UK satirical shows that tape their episodes on Thursday evening.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I just flipped on BBC to check if my TV was bugged, and saw the report. Then I saw that she’d said some nonsense about a “low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantages of the freedoms of Brexit.”

      How can they not get it at this point? I know that you can’t get someone to understand something if their paycheck (or power, in this case) depends on not understanding it, but I’m more and more convinced that the end result of the Brexit vote was that everybody lost, but not everybody understood it at the time. How much longer will it take them to realize that if they want to get out of the hole they’ve dug themselves, first they’ve got to stop digging?

      Well, in the words of the immortal Canadian-Angeleno philosopher Francis Drebin, the cows have come home to roost

      (Edited to add: at the rate we’re going, King Charles is going to have more Prime Ministers than his mother did.)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Lapassionara

      @Lapassionara: PS. Yesterday, somehow, I found myself in a thread from 2021, one of Steve from Mendocino (sp?) photography threads. In it, he answered a question I had asked, then asked me to let him know that I had read his answer. So Steve, if you are out there, I read your answer. Many thanks.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      OzarkHillbilly

      What a pregnancy actually looks like before 10 weeks – in pictures

      Abortion is now banned or severely restricted in 14 states in the US, the outcome of a decades-long campaign by anti-abortion advocates. In many states, abortion is no longer seen as a health procedure, but a morality issue. Pennsylvania’s Doug Mastriano – once a state senator, now running for governor – is one of a number of Republican politicians who has called for murder charges for people who defy abortion bans.

      In 13 of those 14 states, abortion is banned even in the earliest stages of pregnancy.

      These images, supplied to us by the MYA Network, a network of clinicians and activists who came together earlier in the pandemic when some states tried to deem abortion as “non-essential” medical care, show what tissue in the first nine weeks of pregnancy actually looks like.

      ETA:“Often people don’t speak to anyone about getting an abortion. They make a very quiet, private decision because they’re afraid to see people’s reactions. And then I do this simple procedure that’s a few minutes longer than a Pap test. For those who choose to look at the tissue, you can literally feel the tension come down. People have been on this emotional roller coaster. And they’re like, ‘You’re kidding. This is all that was?’” says Fleischman.

      No, you won’t see any of these pictures on anti abortion placards.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JPL:

      Who wants to be Prime Minister?

      Baud! (of course)

      Good grief.  What a tire, sorry, tyre fire on the other side of the pond.

      Reply

