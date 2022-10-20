Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    4.

      Jesse

      Does this matter. I mean, the UK has been such a shitshow leading up to, and following, the Brexit vote. Given how much they’ve shot themselves in the foot again and again, I can’t get worked up anymore.

    5.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      The Tories are pretty great at picking their leaders, eh? Hard to blame the voters for this one…

    6.

      Leto

      Origins of the lettuce meme, an Oct 11 Economist article:

      “Liz Truss has already secured her place in British political history. However long she now lasts in office, she is set to be remembered as the prime minister whose grip on power was the shortest.

      Ms Truss entered Downing Street on September 6th. She blew up her own government with a package of unfunded tax cuts and energy-price guarantees on September 23rd.

      Take away the ten days of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and she had seven days in control. That is roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.”

      https://mothership.sg/2022/10/liz-truss-lettuce/

    7.

      The Moar You Know

      Boris has already announced that he’s standing for the position.  Some arglebargle about “national security”.  Thing is, he might be the only person that the Tories can agree on.  What a shitshow.

    8.

      Brachiator

      King Charles is miffed that he is going to have to remember the name of another prime minister.

      Liz Truss was prime minister for only 44 days. I don’t know whether she will qualify for a prime minister pension.

    11.

      Mike in NC

      Truss out after a mere 44 days as UK’s PM. By contrast, the Fat Orange Clown planned on being our dictator for 44 years, then let Princess Ivanka take over. We were not worthy!

    14.

      Brachiator

      @The Moar You Know:

      Boris has already announced that he’s standing for the position.  Some arglebargle about “national security”.

      I think that Johnson still has to deal with charges that he lied to Parliament about partygate.

      But the Tories might be crazy enough to try to reinstate him.

      Otherwise there is some chatter about Penny Mordaunt. She is a mean piece of work.

    15.

      Calouste

      Keep in mind the next Tory PM will be worse, because they always are.

      So far the candidates that have announced are Braverman, Badenoch, and Johnson, which confirms the above.

    18.

      suzanne

      I can now rest assured that, though I have fucked things up in my life, I didn’t fuck up as badly as the British Prime Minister.

      LMMFAO CONTEMPT.

    27.

      Splitting Image

      It’s funny to think that Tony Jay wrote here about how the theatrics surrounding QEII’s death were allowing Truss’ meanness and incompetence to fly under the radar.

      One wonders how quickly she would have flamed out if the British news media had been able to focus on her from the beginning.

      The next Tory leader will be the fifth Conservative to serve as PM in the last ten years. The best of them will be a man who fucked a dead pig.

    28.

      Brachiator

      @MattF:

      I guess it’s interesting that all-in American RWNJ economics is unacceptable in the UK.

      The British got halfway to crazyville with BREXIT. Tory hardliners keep trying to go all the way.

    30.

      cain

      @Splitting Image:

      The next Tory leader will be the fifth Conservative to serve as PM in the last ten years. The best of them will be a man who fucked a dead pig.

      Well one day the voters will figure it out – on the other hand, if they are our like our GOP voters – they like this chaos and instability as it owns the libs.

      The pain has not yet reached Tory voters. :)

    31.

      Princess

      How many Scaramuccis is that

      ETA I see someone got there. Anyway, Brexit on top of inflation and looming recession means any British PM has an impossible job. If Boris had been smart he’d have called an election instead of resigning, and passed this mess to Labour.

    32.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: Wikipedia informs me that the King theoretically has the power to choose the new PM now that Truss has resigned, but that it’s not been used for decades. That same article says there are differences of legal opinion if he can dissolve parliament without consent of the ministers.

