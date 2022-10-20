Liz Truss resigns as prime minister pic.twitter.com/GIQNHeKuNj
— The Independent (@Independent) October 20, 2022
Lettuce wins.
Open Thread
by David Anderson| 32 Comments
geg6
Unfreakingbelievable. Tony Jay must be in hysterics.
hells littlest angel
Her time in the job was 1/586th of a QEII.
Miss Bianca
Man, that was fast.
Jesse
Does this matter. I mean, the UK has been such a shitshow leading up to, and following, the Brexit vote. Given how much they’ve shot themselves in the foot again and again, I can’t get worked up anymore.
Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
The Tories are pretty great at picking their leaders, eh? Hard to blame the voters for this one…
Leto
Origins of the lettuce meme, an Oct 11 Economist article:
“Liz Truss has already secured her place in British political history. However long she now lasts in office, she is set to be remembered as the prime minister whose grip on power was the shortest.
Ms Truss entered Downing Street on September 6th. She blew up her own government with a package of unfunded tax cuts and energy-price guarantees on September 23rd.
Take away the ten days of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and she had seven days in control. That is roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.”
The Moar You Know
Boris has already announced that he’s standing for the position. Some arglebargle about “national security”. Thing is, he might be the only person that the Tories can agree on. What a shitshow.
Brachiator
King Charles is miffed that he is going to have to remember the name of another prime minister.
Liz Truss was prime minister for only 44 days. I don’t know whether she will qualify for a prime minister pension.
Leto
@Miss Bianca: 44 days. Shortest PM term in UK history.
Shalimar
@The Moar You Know: Rishi Sunak was the obvious choice last time. The only reason he lost to Truss was racism. Of course, all those racists are still there, so maybe Boris will be the choice again.
Mike in NC
Truss out after a mere 44 days as UK’s PM. By contrast, the Fat Orange Clown planned on being our dictator for 44 years, then let Princess Ivanka take over. We were not worthy!
So she made it 4 Scaramuccis, or about 4 kilowarhols. IOW, about 4,000 times longer than she deserved.
jonas
@Formerly disgruntled in Oregon: As Tony Jay has so eloquently described, the Tories have been captured by a cadre of utter nutcases who, like Republicans here, are interested only in trolling and theatrics rather than governing. So here we are.
Brachiator
Boris has already announced that he’s standing for the position. Some arglebargle about “national security”.
I think that Johnson still has to deal with charges that he lied to Parliament about partygate.
But the Tories might be crazy enough to try to reinstate him.
Otherwise there is some chatter about Penny Mordaunt. She is a mean piece of work.
Calouste
Keep in mind the next Tory PM will be worse, because they always are.
So far the candidates that have announced are Braverman, Badenoch, and Johnson, which confirms the above.
Cranking up my imperial to metric converter, 4.4 scaramuccis = 1 truss.
bbleh
Can they keep the lettuce? Head of Government? It might be rotten, but all the rest of them are too, so …
suzanne
I can now rest assured that, though I have fucked things up in my life, I didn’t fuck up as badly as the British Prime Minister.
LMMFAO CONTEMPT.
YY_Sima Qian
@Brachiator: Yep, the Tories can certainly do worse than Liz Truss…
MattF
I guess it’s interesting that all-in American RWNJ economics is unacceptable in the UK.
Leto
@WaterGirl: “Somebody is having a case of the Mondays!” – Office Space
dmsilev
I guess this means that the head of lettuce is now PM?
Definitely a step up.
kalakal
Don’t wish to worry anyone but the UK may be taking democracy a bit far
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1582725919680204802?s=20&t=FKsAKkAh4tjAgqJq9jgwAw
dmsilev
Alternatively, does Charles get to say ‘you fucked up too many times in a row. I’m taking over now’?
Splitting Image
It’s funny to think that Tony Jay wrote here about how the theatrics surrounding QEII’s death were allowing Truss’ meanness and incompetence to fly under the radar.
One wonders how quickly she would have flamed out if the British news media had been able to focus on her from the beginning.
The next Tory leader will be the fifth Conservative to serve as PM in the last ten years. The best of them will be a man who fucked a dead pig.
Jinchi
@Shalimar: Was he though? I mean none of these guys are great, but he’s a multi-billionaire who has interesting views on “undeserving” poor people.
Rishi Sunak offers no help and no hope to those who are worst off
cain
The next Tory leader will be the fifth Conservative to serve as PM in the last ten years. The best of them will be a man who fucked a dead pig.
Well one day the voters will figure it out – on the other hand, if they are our like our GOP voters – they like this chaos and instability as it owns the libs.
The pain has not yet reached Tory voters. :)
Princess
How many Scaramuccis is that
ETA I see someone got there. Anyway, Brexit on top of inflation and looming recession means any British PM has an impossible job. If Boris had been smart he’d have called an election instead of resigning, and passed this mess to Labour.
