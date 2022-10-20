Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Within the Margin of Effort – A Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ

Let’s win this!

Mousebumples has offered a $1,000 Angel match for our effort to put boots on the ground in AZ.

Up to $50 per person will be matched – if you post your match and amount in the comments. Even if you were matched yesterday by Almost Retired, or you were matched this afternoon by Barry, this is a new match so you are eligible for this match, too.

With our fundraising yesterday and today, we sent the equivalent of 5 people to work in AZ for a week!

Can we do it again?

Donate
Open thread.

      WaterGirl

      Worker Power is a larger organization than we have targeted in the past.  However, this close to the election, our money and efforts are best deployed to a “shovel-ready” organization (so to speak), with its organizational infrastructure already in place.

      Almost Retired and I spoke directly with Worker Power Executive Director Brendan Walsh, who estimated that $1,000 would support an out-of-town canvasser for a week, if he or she required travel and housing stipends.

      WaterGirl

      Donations will also, of course, support the hiring and training of local residents, who would not require travel and housing accommodations.  So $1k will definitely support more boots on the ground than the out-of-staters.

      So our money will be put to good use!

      When we talked to the Executive Director of Worker Power,he assured us that canvassers would also be laser-focused on the down-ballot races we’re supporting with Balloon-Juice thermometers, including the Secretary of State and Attorney General races.

      Marmot

      All the gnashing is over the Times-Siena poll? For a bunch of people who obsess over polls, the gnashers and the political press don’t seem to really grasp statistics.

      Unrelatedly, I’ve known a lot of J-schoolers who are “just not a math person.”

      Mike E

      Walked to the polls to cast my ballot on the first day of early voting here in NC. I was the only one wearing a mask there or in the student center as far as I could see.

      WaterGirl

      @Marmot: I am only paying attention to trends in polling this year. And even that is suspect if they change some of their double-secret sauce midstream and don’t announce it.

      All the polls are based on someone’s idea of “likely voters”.

      Plus, there are so many wildcards this year that it’s highly unlikely that the “conventional wisdom” holds.

      And the fucking media has lost the plot and forgotten what the role of the fourth estate is.

      We just need to vote, to do the work, and donate what we can.

      We can’t control the outcome, so our job is to leave it all on the field, knowing that we have done everything we can to end up with the outcome we want.

      Uncertainty is hard, so some people like to settle the outcome in advance.

      And tons of people have agendas, so the media tries to influence the outcome to what suits them.

      We just have to make the calls and write the postcards and knock on the doors and work the polls and donate what we can.

      Geminid

      @Marmot: Critics examined the “crosstabs” of the two Sienna/NYT polls and quickly found that the number of Trump voters was 4% greater in the second than in the first. That alone would account for the “swing” the Times reported. If this is so, the Times was either sloppy, or malevolent.

      WaterGirl

      @PatrickG: No, it’s not just you.  They are in the middle of rebranding and re-doing their website, so you won’t find anything.

      edit: this is what the executive director told me yesterday.

      As far as the website goes, it is still in production.  We are trying to transition while we are in full campaign swing, so it is difficult.
      We got to Worker Power through a personal connection, so we have complete faith in them.  Plus they have an impressive track records for 2020.
