Biden’s latest National Biodefense Strategy for the next deadly pandemic calls for the US to produce a test for a new pathogen within 12 hours of its discovery and enough vaccine to protect the nation within 130 days, @rileyraygriffin reports: https://t.co/dBI7FeH1UI



Once the federal government stops paying for COVID vaccines, tests, and treatments, patients on Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance should still be able to obtain those items at low or no cost, but things will be more difficult for the underinsured or uninsured, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation issue brief.

Two things are happening soon that will affect the supply of COVID-related products, the brief noted. First, supplies of these items that the federal government bought are running out, and “while the administration has said that it will need additional funding if more products are to be procured and provided for free (and has asked Congress for approximately $9.1 billion as part of a supplemental emergency funding request), Congress has yet to provide any,” the authors noted. “It is widely expected that once the current federally purchased supply is depleted, these products will transition to the commercial market for their manufacturing, procurement, and pricing.”

This depletion could subject patients to cost-sharing, and in addition, “without the federal government’s guaranteed ‘market’ for these products through their advance purchase, it is uncertain whether manufacturers will have an incentive to produce sufficient quantities, including, for example, during future COVID-19 surges or for new and updated vaccines,” the brief said. “It is also uncertain how many vaccines local pharmacies may purchase, particularly in areas with low demand.”

The second event is the federal declaration of a public health emergency (PHE) for COVID-19, which requires, among other things, that certain COVID-19 treatments be provided free of charge. The government has extended the PHE several times for a 90-day period each time, but it is likely to end in 2023, and “when it does, the protections put in place by Congress and the administration that are tied to the PHE will also end either right away or, in some cases, 1 year following its end,” the authors noted. These events combined could create a “double whammy,” they said, and — depending on the patient’s insurance coverage — “access problems could come in the form of new or higher cost sharing, more limited coverage, or both.”…