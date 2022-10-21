Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Disruptors Get Disrupted

Disruptors Get Disrupted

35 Comments

In my Google news feed this morning there was a clickbait Buzzfeed piece about issues with Airbnb. The piece starts with a host complaining about not being able to rent their place, and it ends with the complaints that I’d expect: cleaning fees are too high, Airbnb fees are too high, and hosts expect guests to do too much work around their place. This is consistent with my experience traveling for large chunks of time during the past year. Hosts — especially “superhosts” who basically manage rental properties for others — have a list of extremely picky requirements posted prominently in their properties. Once you factor in all the fees, Airbnb charges are similar to hotel room charges without the amenities. In addition, hotels are getting more competitive, and hotel rental sites (like Hotels.com) are showing Airbnb-like properties along with traditional hotel rooms. In other words, the oft-worshipped invisible hand of the free market is giving Airbnb, and by extension the hosts, a few slaps upside the head.

Airbnb is an especially egregious example of the fundamental problem that will plague the current generation of “dot com” companies, by which I mean venture funded companies that sold themselves to investors as billion dollar plays that will out-compete stodgy old pre-Internet industries like hotels and taxis. The problem is simple: to generate the return on investment that was promised, these industries must someday suck a huge profit out of both the consumer and the “gig economy” non-employees in their value chain. Airbnb is worse in this regard than Uber and Lyft, because their non-employees (hosts) often pay mortgages by renting out properties on Airbnb, so they also want a big profit out of the exchange. At least Uber and Lyft can just keep screwing their drivers as they always have in their effort to wring an extraordinary profit out of a market that was previously only reasonably profitable.

If you’ve taken a Lyft or Uber lately, you know how they’re planning to make their supernormal profits: by raising prices. Since Twitter only makes money on ads, which aren’t very profitable, it’s not hard to guess why Elon Musk is pledging to lay off 75% of Twitter’s staff. Of course, this is pure Elon stupidity, since these kinds of layoffs will cause all the good technology employees there to flee, not to mention that the platform will be overwhelmed with trolls and bots. Still, details aside, Elon understands that the supernormal profits he craves will require slashing the main costs at Twitter: people. He also doesn’t care how many Nazis invade the platform.

All of this price gouging will leave Airbnb, Lyft and Uber open to competition from some new disruptor that will use a time-honored strategy of lower prices plus better service to out-compete them. Drivers already drive for Lyft and Uber at the same time, so if the new low-priced competitor “Luber” comes into the market, they can just drive for them, too. Similarly, Airbnb hosts can list on VRBO or whatever other competitor gets a few million bucks from Silicon Valley. As for Twitter — well, Twitter can just die. We already have plenty of alternatives.

Personally, I’d like to see local alternatives rise up to replace Lyft and Uber — maybe the ghosts of the former cab companies can finally get their shit together and coalesce around one app in a market that can be used to hail all kinds of different rides. There’s no reason that a ride hailing facilitation app needs to be a billion dollar company, other than to buy billionaires private islands and bigger jets.

    1. 1.

      CaseyL

      IIRC, Airbnb started out as regular people wanting to rent out extra rooms, make a little extra money.

      Then it got acquired,commodified, and monetized into the unfriendly behemoth we see now (aided no doubt by the investor class buying up affordable housing as “investments,” and turning the properties into Airbnbs).

      This is a pattern we’ve seem repeatedly, everywhere, in all types of businesses and markets.  An interesting little idea takes off, the creators get bought out, and the original interesting little idea becomes a Billion Dollar Industry that outlasts its usefulness, if not its welcome.

      I hate it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      I’ve seen a lot of recent criticism of Airbnb, but it wasn’t clear whether all the extra chargers were surprise charges or not.  Obviously, surprise chargers would be a lot worse.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Zipcar–rent the car, not somebody’s personal car. But it takes critical mass to have enough cars to serve a metro area, otherwise where’s one when you need it.

      Obvious application of autonomous vehicles, which seem permanently several Friedman Units into the future. I’d be cool with a car that delivers itself which I then drive my own damn self rather than having a heart attack with every left turn in traffic.

      Also, Lyft and Uber drivers are employees but the companies skate on calling them contractors. They buy their way out of every attempt to correct that.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      That’s why the real money is heading into crypto and NFTs — things that are valuable because the venture funding agrees they must be valuable.

      There was a report a day or two ago about play-to-earn games, where players get NFTs for playing. There are a few games out there with under a hundred daily players. However the game NFTs — which have no use outside the game that nobody plays — are still being traded and have a market capitalization in the tens of millions.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Low Key Swagger

      No doubt, AirBnB is rife with problems.  I’m a Superhost near Nashville (25 minutes from downtown) and I have just the one property.  It’s a cabin, roughly 200 years old that we renovated.  Stays pretty booked all year.  We do not charge a cleaning fee, and I think our guests appreciate it, and not a single guest has left the place dirty.  We do this because being a landlord really sucks.  I wouldn’t have the heart to evict someone who has fallen on hard times.  Fortunately, we have no mortgage but there is a ton of upkeep since it sits on 70 acres.  Anyway, we enjoy this and it has been an enjoyable experience.  We’ve made life long friends.
      The problem is that far too many people expected to make a killing and they overextended.  Also, Corporations swoop in during hard times, buy every house in the area, then market them as STR’s.  But the days of people simply renting out a spare room to people passing though are long gone.  They exist, but as was noted in the post, hotels are more competitive for that.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      wegners shoppers club member mistermix

      @kalakal: I forgot to mention that I recently sold a camera on Ebay for ~$480 and netted ~$400 after fees.  I only ever use it to sell camera equipment and haven’t sold any in years.  I don’t remember fees ever being more than a few bucks for ~$500 camera equipment.  That will be my last Ebay sale.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Baud: There’ll probably be some attempts to make smaller systems that try to capture the good aspects of Twitter, such as they are. I remember when LiveJournal was bought out by the Russians; it prompted several alternate sites with similar structure, one of which (DreamWidth) is still running, although with a small fraction of LiveJournal’s userbase.

      Or there’ll be some other social media system that somehow catches lightning in a bottle and attracts the general population to it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      In other words, the oft-worshipped invisible hand of the free market is giving Airbnb, and by extension the hosts, a few slaps upside the head.

      Good.  Fuck this unregulated hotel bullshit.  Stayed at an Airbnb last December for a family weekend, and what a goddamn dump.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ann Marie

      All my colleagues at my firm use Uber, or sometimes Lyft.  I have continued to only use regular taxis.  Here is Philadelphia there is an app for them, but I prefer to call.  Apps don’t understand “corner of 9th and Chestnut”, but a human being on a call does.  I feel safer in a taxi and so many of the drivers are immigrants — it seems like an important entry-level job for them.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Embir

      Silicon Valley used to be a wealth transfer mechanism from trust funds to Bay Area landlords. 9 out of 10 VC companies cratered but rents were sky high because you might win the IPO lottery. Then COVID hit. Expect to see a lot more anticompetitive behavior out of these libertarian weiners as the Piper demands the vig on the crazy VC bets.  It will be an orgy of insiders screwing each other for the scraps while all the “contractors” get reamed.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      pacem appellant

      I am pleased Musk is making my career as a seer tenable.

      Rumbling that he’s going to sack 3/4 of Twitter after acquisition will hasten the demise of Twitter NOW. This in turn will lead to the fulfillment of my prophecy: Musk’s purchasing Twitter ensures its demise.

      I am both Cassandra and Pythia. Fear me.

      As a viable micro-blogging alternative to Twitter, I am using Mastodon now. Twitter was raising my blood pressure even prior to Musk’s shenanigans. Mastodon is much more chill. Check out https://mstn.social  as a starter instance (Mastodon is de-centralized).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      The MotU’s try to make a killing by claiming that they are exempt from the rules that established businesses have to follow. Zoning, minimum wage and benefits, and all the rest. Those rules exist for a reason, and we shouldn’t be bamboozled into thinking that an app makes everything different and this time there really is a free lunch!!1

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @Baud: The harder question is how to make money off of it.

      Especially since the available evidence suggests the user base would drop to near zero if they tried to charge customers for the service.

      If not for that, well, in my day we had these things called “government-regulated monopolies”, for utilities we thought were too important to leave to the free market…

      Reply
    22. 22.

      trollhattan

      @Ann Marie: I always feel weird riding in some stranger’s personal car. A taxi is a taxi, even though I don’t know the driver.

      And good cabbies know the tricks Google Maps or whatever software will never learn.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      I personally like the convenience of the Uber app, especially for international travel.  But I have no emotional attachment to the service.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      raven

      We have an Airbnb in the keys next week. We got switched to another property because of something about Marathon, Fl imposing some kind of window requirements.  When I looked up the property it I could only find a Zillow listing, no Airbnb. I don’t know if it means anything but I guess we’ll find out.

      Our rental house turned out interestingly. My friends in the property management business insisted that we list it and require background and financial checks and a couple of months deposit. After having always done work-of-mouth (not always happily) we rented to a couple of artists who wanted a long-term rental to use two or three months a year. We’ve seen them twice since January!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @mrmoshpotato:

      A similar theme is found all over twitter from housing justice people:

      Airbnb landlords are like “how come no one wants to book my house??” Maybe it’s because you evicted a family of 4, converted their home into a shoddy duplex, filled it with clearance bin TJ Maxx decor, and charge guests $200 for a cleaning fee, all bc you don’t feel like getting a job.

      We ran an actual B&B in Central Misery for 22 years and saw what phucking airbnb was doing to the business because it was unregulated.  Little did we know when we finally moved uber-urban to Denver the havoc “short term rentals” like phucking airbnb have done to established neighborhoods.  Everybody in such neighborhoods hate them and the people who run them.  It’s hysterical to see upper-middle class white people here complaining that they can’t find “reasonably priced cleaning people for our airbnb”.

      There’s reasons mayors in big destination cities like NOLA, Barcelona, Lisbon and a host of others have seen what phucking airbnb has done to their urban core in actuality (as opposed to the quaint “it’s just for people renting out a room on the side”).  Steps are being taken to try and reverse the damage that’s been done but it’s a long slog.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dnfree

      Back at the time of the solar eclipse, I booked a hotel through Expedia.  They were going fast, and I grabbed a reservation quickly and then read the reviews about cockroaches etc.  Getting my money back was an ordeal.  The fleabag hotel and Expedia kept saying  they’d be glad to give my money back if only the other one wasn’t being such a jerk.

      Consequently, I now book hotels only through the hotel itself or the corporate website, so I’m only dealing with one party in case of any issue.

      As for AirBnB, I was once waiting in line to pay my bill at a Florida resort  behind a young couple with kids in tow arguing that they didn’t owe anything, because they had rented their room directly from the owner.  The clerk was telling them it didn’t work that way, rooms were rented only through the hotel.  Apparently the rooms really were condos, but the owner was trying to circumvent the rules to make more money.  I’ve heard too many horror stories.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ohio Mom

      I am currently very attached to Uber because the county gave Ohio Son an account to use to get to his volunteer gig. It also allowed him to get to school before he graduated, and if he should ever land a job, to work and back.

      This takes the place of the Access bus, which I understand needed to be scheduled far in advance and was often not on time. AFAIK the Access bus still exists and is used by some (guessing primarily by higher support needs individuals) but I believe the Uber set-up saves the county some money.

      Of course I am ambivalent. This set-up allows a great deal more independence for Ohio Son (and isn’t that my goal in life, helping him become independent) but I am not thrilled to be supporting Uber because I think the whole idea is based on exploiting the drivers, and I remain unconvinced Uber will be around for the long run.

      On the other hand, the public Metrobus system is about to launch a pilot project with some sort of taxi or van for the “last mile.” I am assuming it will be building on Uber/Lyft type technology and hoping that will make us less dependent on Uber.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Citizen Alan

      @Bnad: In Oxford, MS, cabs are a flat $10 to go anywhere in town, while Uber ranges from $6 to drive you around the downtown area (which is perfectly walkable unless the weather is inclement) to $15 to carry you all the way across town.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mousebumples

      With 2 young kids, I’ve been preferring AirBNB (or VRBO) as of late. A few reasons –

      1. Covid – even if there were recent previous renters, we don’t have shared lobby/hallway space where we’d run into them.
      2. Cost for multiple bedrooms – 1 hotel room for all 4 of us means extra early bedtime for Mr. Mouse and myself, and I’m not sure how much my 3 year old, especially, would respond to having us in “her” room.

      We don’t do many trips, but rental homes/units have been a good option for our young and growing family.

      I do agree that some of these investors are causing housing problems (by buying up homes to use as short term rental properties) and maybe can’t believe that their get rich quick scheme isn’t working as well.

      But there’s some value to these options, on my view.

      ETA – VRBO and AirBNB are also great for non continental US travel, especially to timeshare like locations. Have had great stays in the US Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, and Hawaii – all before kids, and more reasonably priced than resorts, which often includes a Resort Fee.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Elon Musk is pledging to lay off 75% of Twitter’s staff.

      Elon says a lot of shit.  Maybe 10% of it is true, and even then there’s important missing information.  He’s an internet troll.  Will he cut them?  Won’t he?  Will he even buy Twitter?  Until he has actually done something, don’t ever consider the deal done.

      @Ken:

      have a market capitalization in the tens of millions.

      No, they don’t.  Or rather, they don’t in the way any sane person would use the words.  This is a huge thing in NFTs and crypto.  ‘Market capitalization’ isn’t calculated in realistic ways.  You can make 100 duplicate items, have a friend buy one for ten thousand dollars, buy it back from them for ten thousand dollars, and now you’ve proven it’s worth ten thousand dollars and your market capitalization is one million dollars.  That specific scam gets pulled all the time, and it’s only one of many that crypto (and especially NFT) scammers use to convince dumbass investors to buy something that they’ll never be able to resell.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      MisterDancer

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: There’s already Mastodon as a quasi-Twitter, complete with decentralization.

      In truth, there are a LOT of Twitter-like services that did not catch on. I don’t think of these as “replacements,” no moreso than Facebook “replaced” Twitter. These services just come and go; Facebook came in as MySpace was already starting to have challenges with growth.

      Overall, I think this pseudo-survival of the fittest approach to how we see “competition” is really flawed, and masks a lot of the details and nuance around, esp. how Tech flows in and out of our culture.

      It just feels all…Fight Club-by, yanno?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Leto

      @trollhattan: I honestly don’t know if Uber or Lyft operates in London (I guess they do?), but I do know that it takes approximately 3-4 years to become a licensed cabby in London just due to the city’s layout. It takes that long to know all the ins and outs, all the weird back alley ways, etc… just agreeing with your statement.

      We used Airbnb while living in Europe and it was always pleasant. Good places, clean, no issues. And YMMV def applies here.

      Reply

