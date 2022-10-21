President Obama is campaigning for top offices in Nevada, so even he thinks we are on the right track focusing on races for AG, SOS, Governor.

This is a 20-minute video from Pod Save America, I think it’s worth your time. Even if you know what’s in it, it can help you talk about this with other voters. Plus, you get to hear from some of these candidates that we are funding!





NEVADA

Steve Sisolak (Governor)

Cisco Aguilar (SOS)

Aaron Ford (AG)

ARIZONA

Katie Hobbs (Governor)

Adrian Fontes (SOS)

Kris Maes (AG)

TEXAS

Rochelle Garza (AG)

GEORGIA

Jen Jordan (AG)

OHIO SUPREME COURT

Jennifer Brunner

Marilyn Zayas

Terri Jamison

Where Donations Stand Now

Some of these folks were added to our list earlier than others, and some races need more help than others.

I hope you will click on Customize Amounts and help the OH Supreme Court, or the 3 candidates in NV, or the 3 candidates in AZ, or the Attorney General candidates in TX and GA.

Open thread.