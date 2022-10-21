Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Consistently wrong since 2002

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022 / Even President Obama Thinks We’re On the Right Track

Even President Obama Thinks We’re On the Right Track

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

President Obama is campaigning for top offices in Nevada, so even he thinks we are on the right track focusing on races for AG, SOS, Governor.

This is a 20-minute video from Pod Save America, I think it’s worth your time. Even if you know what’s in it, it can help you talk about this with other voters.  Plus, you get to hear from some of these candidates that we are funding!


NEVADA

Steve Sisolak  (Governor)
Cisco Aguilar  (SOS)
Aaron Ford  (AG)

ARIZONA

Katie Hobbs  (Governor)
Adrian Fontes  (SOS)
Kris Maes  (AG)

TEXAS

Rochelle Garza  (AG)

GEORGIA

Jen Jordan  (AG)

OHIO SUPREME COURT

Jennifer Brunner
Marilyn Zayas
Terri Jamison

Where Donations Stand Now

Some of these folks were added to our list earlier than others, and some races need more help than others.

I hope you will click on Customize Amounts and help the OH Supreme Court, or the 3 candidates in NV, or the 3 candidates in AZ, or the Attorney General  candidates in TX and GA.

Top Races in our Protecting Elections Thermometer Top Races in our Protecting Elections Thermometer 1

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Way more Republican voters vote all the way down the ballot, while Democratic voters are more likely to vote just for the top races.

      That’s surely part of what’s been happening at the state level.

      That trend needs to stop now.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      As always, some candidates we care a lot about are not on the list because our donations would be like salt in the ocean or because our funds are better spent elsewhere so we’re not diluting our efforts.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.