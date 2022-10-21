Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Federalist Goes Fascist

Federalist Goes Fascist

by | 61 Comments

The Federalist, a rightwing media outlet cofounded by the serial-plagiarist spouse of John McCain’s Daughter™️, published a screed yesterday that pushes the “saying the quiet parts out loud” cliché to a new level. Titled “We Need To Stop Calling Ourselves Conservatives,” the content suggests that they should start calling themselves “fascists” instead and rechristen their media outlet The Fascist.

The wind-up to the author’s ardent embrace of fascism is a declaration of defeat for the conservative movement. The author claims there’s nothing left to “conserve” because godless liberals have already transformed America into a “woke dystopia.” He says conservatives and “classical liberals” alike recognize this, so props to the left-of-center “cancel culture” hysterics.*

Admitting defeat in the culture war, the author opines that conservatives must now seize power and use government as a “blunt instrument” to impose their worldview on the rest of us. Small government? No-fault divorce? Public education? Reproductive healthcare? Nope, nope, nope and nope:

The left will only stop when conservatives stop them, which means conservatives will have to discard outdated and irrelevant notions about “small government.” The government will have to become, in the hands of conservatives, an instrument of renewal in American life — and in some cases, a blunt instrument indeed.

To stop Big Tech, for example, will require using antitrust powers to break up the largest Silicon Valley firms. To stop universities from spreading poisonous ideologies will require state legislatures to starve them of public funds. To stop the disintegration of the family might require reversing the travesty of no-fault divorce, combined with generous subsidies for families with small children. Conservatives need not shy away from making these arguments because they betray some cherished libertarian fantasy about free markets and small government. It is time to clear our minds of cant.

In other contexts, wielding government power will mean a dramatic expansion of the criminal code. It will not be enough, for example, to reach an accommodation with the abortion regime, to agree on “reasonable limits” on when unborn human life can be snuffed out with impunity. As Abraham Lincoln once said of slavery, we must become all one thing or all the other. The Dobbs decision was in a sense the end of the beginning of the pro-life cause. Now comes the real fight, in state houses across the country, to outlaw completely the barbaric practice of killing the unborn.

Seemingly using The Handmaid’s Tale as an instruction manual, the author goes full eliminationist on what he chillingly calls “the transgender question,” berating right-wingers who hold live-and-let-live views and proposing that a conservative government arrest parents, doctors and teachers for wrong-think:

On the transgender question, conservatives will have to repudiate utterly the cowardly position of people like David French, in whose malformed worldview Drag Queen Story Hour at a taxpayer-funded library is a “blessing of liberty.” Conservatives need to get comfortable saying in reply to people like French that Drag Queen Story Hour should be outlawed; that parents who take their kids to drag shows should be arrested and charged with child abuse; that doctors who perform so-called “gender-affirming” interventions should be thrown in prison and have their medical licenses revoked; and that teachers who expose their students to sexually explicit material should not just be fired but be criminally prosecuted.

I’d love to dismiss this person as a kook, but my governor (and others!) has already passed a law that’s a precursor to enacting the broadly anti-LGBTQ and specifically anti-trans agenda outlined above. DeSantis used a taxpayer-funded communications shop to smear anyone who opposes him as a “groomer,” a label eagerly taken up by the hard-right nationwide. And he’s likely to be reelected in a few weeks and has a decent chance of becoming the GOP nominee for president in 2024.

I’d also love to dismiss The Federalist as an unprofitable mouthpiece for the lunatic fringe of the hard-right, a bonfire onto which reactionary plutocrats like Dick Uihlein throw stacks of cash. But what was once the hard-right fringe is now the mainstream Republican Party.

What passes for today’s Republican Party’s intelligentsia is sharing their unpopular schemes now because they aren’t concerned the Beltway press will warn their intended victims — all of us — and why should they fear that, after Trump? They’re telling us who they are, and we damn well better believe them.

Open thread.

*The so-called “classical liberals” who ginned up the “cancel culture” hysteria are the invasive cane toads of political discourse. Great job, everyone!

 

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • BenCisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️
  • Betty Cracker
  • brendancalling
  • Calouste
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Eolirin
  • Fair Economist
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Juice Box
  • Keith P.
  • Ken
  • Ksmiami
  • Leto
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • NotMax
  • Ocotillo
  • Princess
  • PST
  • sab
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • SFAW
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • TheTruffle
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • zhena gogolia
  • zzyzx

    61Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The Federalist, a rightwing media outlet cofounded by the serial-plagiarist spouse of John McCain’s Daughter

      Oh, when I saw the discussion in the morning thread, I thought it was the Federalist Society. I guess this is a different crazy outfit.  An idea incubator for the right.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      To stop Big Tech, for example, will require using antitrust powers to break up the largest Silicon Valley firms. To stop universities from spreading poisonous ideologies will require state legislatures to starve them of public funds. To stop the disintegration of the family might require reversing the travesty of no-fault divorce, combined with generous subsidies for families with small children.

      Dems could probably get behind the bolded items, depending on the details.  I doubt this author or any other Republican would be willing to work with them ono those items without all the other fascist stuff included.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chief Oshkosh

      — and in some cases, a blunt instrument indeed.

      How precious. I suspect that this jamook has never been on the receiving end of a “blunt instrument.” Here’s hoping he gets an education.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      schrodingers_cat

      I have seen variations of this since at least the 90s, some here may have seen them from before that. All that Trump emboldened the current crop of Republicans to do was drop their mask of fake politeness.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      teachers who expose their students to sexually explicit material should not just be fired but be criminally prosecuted.

      I agree with this. Teachers shouldn’t be acting like religious leaders in public schools.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      @Chief Oshkosh: I suspect that this jamook has never been on the receiving end of a “blunt instrument.” Here’s hoping he gets an education.

       

      A prime candidate for a Lumber Massage, it’s true.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      PST

      Maybe I just have the wrong set of young relatives, but I despair when I read something like this Federalist piece that all they can talk about is what’s wrong with Joe, what’s wrong with Nancy, and how little the Democrats have done to earn their vote. Some of them seem to share the opinion that democracy has failed and only direct action can save us. As far as I can tell, they have no plan whatsoever, only romantic faith in the revolutionary impulse. The fascists have a plan and are already implementing it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sab

      @Baud: My atheist father started reading the Bible out loud to my baby sister because he thought that as an educated man he oight to be more familiar with it. He quit because he thought it was “pornographic” in parts.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Juice Box: I think one of the thing that upsets them is that the people who are actually doing best at creating stable family lives are in liberal constituencies. We don’t pump out giant numbers of children, but thriving, loving families? Yeah, they’re there but we’re voting Democratic.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Hard-right nutjobs really are champion grievance mongers, aren’t they? They’ve successfully worked the “Big Tech” refs like they did the MSM of yesteryear. The idea that conservatives are persecuted by Facebook, Twitter, etc., is hot garbage — unless fomenting an insurrection, threatening Jewish people, sharing Nazi propaganda, etc., are fundamentally “conservative” activities. Maybe that’s the point.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Leto

      @Baud: I think the details for both bolded items would simply be polar opposites. Dems want anti-monopoly, fair practices, along with not having those systems be platforms for mass disinformation. Conservatives want to push 1000% disinformation, 24/7, under the guise of “free speech” with zero consequences. They basically want all social media to be Fox or OANN.

      And those “generous subsidies…” will only be for white conservatives. Any time we do social welfare programs for ALL people, conservatives go into conniptions. And I know you know all this, it’s just repetition.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @sab: I believe the idea is that the Song of Solomon is to be read as a statement of God’s love for his people and/or church, expressed using the metaphors of pert buttocks and oiled breasts.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Keith P.

      To stop the disintegration of the family might require reversing the travesty of no-fault divorce

      Sure sounds like *somebody* recently got served with divorce papers.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ocotillo

      I will come to the hive mind for a bit of advice.

      Regarding the Trans people and the right wing opposition based on trans athletes ruining sports for girls as transitioning athletes seek to compete.

      I have had dialogue about this and don’t have a good response to those who bring this up.  All I have done is mouth a bit about the numbers of cases of this happening are insignificant but it comes back to “even if one person is hurt by this, yadda yadda”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      sab

      @zhena gogolia: He has a wikipedia entry. He’s a Texan who went to Hillsdale College. He also works for The Texas Public Policy Foundation which claims to believe in Liberty, Personal Responsibility and Free Enterprise. Somehow fascism is okay with those values?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Princess

      It’s worth noting that we still don’t, I believe, know who funds the Federalist.

      Also that the anti-Ukraine tankie guy we were all mocking in here in a post a couple of weeks ago (I forget his forgettable name) works for some big anti-Big Tech organization whose funding is likewise unclear.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Scout211

      I’d also love to dismiss The Federalist as an unprofitable mouthpiece for the lunatic fringe of the hard-right, a bonfire onto which reactionary plutocrats like Dick Uihlein throw stacks of cash. But what was once the hard-right fringe is now the mainstream Republican Party.

      Thank you for posting this. Even though it’s really frightening and depressing to read the lengths that the writers for the Federalist seem to go to in order to disrupt our democracy, I do think we need to talk about it.

      I posted a comment a couple of months ago that included a link and excerpt from an article in the Federalist and was chastised for it. I wasn’t offended because I do understand that focusing on their extremism often triggers commenters’ panic and feelings of doom. But in my mind, ignoring it is not an option either.

      It’s hard to be informed but also stay sane here* lately. Sigh.

      ETA:  *here in the global sense, not here at balloon-juice, to clarify.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ocotillo: Sister Golden Bear provided a comprehensive rebuttal on that issue, complete with stats that demonstrate what garbage the anti-trans argument is. Thought I’d bookmarked it, but now I can’t find it. I’ll see if I can dig it up…

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Fair Economist

      Hundreds of thousands of children have been molested at churches.

      No child has ever been molested at a drag show. But that’s what they want to ban.

      There’s a reason Republicans masturbate at elementary schools for “stress relief”.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      Question for the Brits.  As I understand, the Tories could deal with their present troubles by passing a law that canceled elections or gave only Tory districts the right to vote.  What’s stopping them?  Are they a better class of conservatives than in the U.S., or is the threat of violent rebellion more tangible in UK than in the U.S.?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @Scout211: I’m firmly in the “ignoring it is not an option” camp, and I wish people who find that sort of discussion depressing would just locate the damned scroll button rather than chastising others. There are plenty of positive threads at this blog.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ken

      @Ksmiami: He’s also likely first against the wall if he achieves his goals.

      “But I helped the Party overthrow the government!!”

      “That is exactly why the Party finds you too dangerous to live.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Leto

      @Ocotillo: ask them who is specifically transitioning just to win a woman’s scholarship to… idk, volleyball. Ask them who would willingly do something like this just to get a scholarship to a small D3 school, who would put up with the all the shit these people have to go through on a daily basis from our society, just to go play volleyball. Ask then who has the spare cash just to throw away (because it’s fucking expensive) just to… do what? It’s so fucking ludicrous, but it’s the next topic they moved on to once they lost the overall gay rights battle. It’s also coming from a misogynistic angle of “we have to protect our women”. Just fucking ludicrous.

      John Oliver did a segment on trans rights last Sunday, and he also covered what you’re asking about. It’s about 26 mins.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      Meh. It looks like he’s published stuff like this all over for years.

      TheGuardian – Trump is no fascist. He is a champion for the forgotten millions (from 2/2017)

      To be sure, populism of this kind can be dangerous and unpredictable, But it doesn’t arise from nowhere. Only a corrupt political establishment could have provoked a political revolt of this scale. Instead of blaming TFG’s rise on racism or xenophobia, blame it on those who never saw this coming and still don’t understand why so many Americans would rather have TFG in the White House than suffer the rule of their elites.

      Lots of buzzword bingo in that piece. And, of course, only his opponents have agency.

      “Yeah, fascism is kinda dangerous. But look at what you made us do!”

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      sab

      @Ocotillo: One argument I remember off the top of my head is that student athletics aleady are monitored by a bunch of long established organizations that already have procedures in place (drug monitoring etc) that accomplish the same thing in a much less overtly harrassing manner.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Barbara

      Somebody has either been served with divorce papers or spent the weekend arguing with his adult children about why they don’t go to church and haven’t produced grandchildren yet, and oh yeah, why their best friends are freaks.

      Reversing the “travesty” of no fault divorce can be defeated by simply not getting married to begin with. That’s what happened in Ireland. And, seriously, the fact that the author does not seem to understand that the rate of marriage is on a downward slope suggests that he is at least one generation out of date in diagnosing social problems.

      Yeah, I know, they will try to “correct” these issues by limiting assistance to families where the parents are married to each other. And then find out how many dyed in the wool conservatives are also divorced, because, doh, the highest rate of marriage and lowest rate of divorce are among those who tend to vote blue — those with a college education. But he wants religion and not education to be the driver of social trends, and it’s driving him crazy that it isn’t — but it hasn’t been for a long, long time. That’s what he is missing.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      TheTruffle

      The author, John Daniel Davidson, ticks all the boxes for a right wing welfare case. Educated at Hillsdale College. Wrote for a bunch of other conservative outlets. Now writes for the Federalist.

      As for Florida, they need a Stacey Abrams. Someone suggested Val Demings as their Stacey Abrams.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ken

      @sab: Fun bit of trivia: In the Revised Common Lectionary (the three-year cycle of readings used by many Christian churches), every verse in the first four chapters of Genesis is included in some reading — except for Genesis 2:25, “The man and his wife were both naked, and were not ashamed.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Leto

      @Ken: having just a cursory knowledge of revolution is usually helpful. Especially the type of revolution he’s suggesting. But that requires a non-insane education, and we can plainly see from his writing that that’s not an option.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      MattF

      There’s a big realignment in progress on the Right, (see, e.g., the Trials of Truss) and the rest of us should take note. Flatly denying that ‘conservative’ is a descriptor of what he wants is quite an admission. And not even a pretense of empathy. Actual conservatives should take note, although I think there aren’t very many.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Princess

      @Baud: At that point, I expect you’d have the king stepping in. It’s the point of a constitutional monarchy and knowledge of that is what keeps it in check. Also, the king, not the prime minister, is the commander in chief of the army. It means nothing in normal times, but at the end of the day, and what you’re describing is the end of the day…

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Amir Khalid

      @Ken:

      I have a slightly different theory: The Song of Solomon is really just smut, which God put in His sacred book to reassure His flock that having sexy-time was normal, and nothing they had to feel all torn-up inside and guilty about.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Eolirin

      @Ocotillo: There’s no evidence that children receiving hormone therapy have any kind of gender based advantage over their peers. If they did we’d be seeing them win in a consistent pattern and they don’t.

      Keep in mind sports already aren’t fair and are dominated by genetically benefited individuals. Trans athletes are overwhelmingly not competitive in actual real world experience, in large part because there are so few of them that the right combination of factors to be competitive, which are staggeringly unlikely, don’t line up. And they have no special advantage to make up for this.

      And the even if just one person is harmed thing is insane anyway. Only one person can win a competition by definition. Everyone else is going to lose to someone. They’re effectively saying it’s not okay for trans athletes to ever win anything. Because the harm they’re talking about is losing. Which all but one athlete is going to do any time there’s a competition.

      Ask them to replace the word trans for black and tell you if that’s okay. Because it’s the same damn thing.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Baud

      @Eolirin:

      Ask them to replace the word trans for black and tell you if that’s okay. Because it’s the same damn thing.

      This probably goes too far.  IIRC, the governing authorities of sports that allow trans athletes have rules about hormones and transition times that regulate when trans athletes can compete with their gender. You don’t have those rules for racial differences.  It’s not clear to me why politicians should second-guess the rules that the experts have adopted, but I don’t think you can just do a 1:1 substitution and make the issue go away.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Another Scott

      @Eolirin: +1

      I’m reminded of the “controversy” about the runner Oscar Pistorius and whether he had an “unfair advantage” by not having lower legs.

      No, he did not.

      Trans people are people. They should be treated as such. This isn’t hard.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      zzyzx

      I admit that I had the same fears about women’s sports. Then I learned about the NCAA’s rules which prevent trolling “yep! Identify as a woman haw haw!” alt-right people hacking it. Then I learned that in the last 4 years exactly 2 races (one x country , one swimming) have been won by someone who has transitioned. No one is breaking records or blowing away the field. It’s a non issue.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      trollhattan

      @Betty Cracker: Trump, while caging children, while having protestors gassed and beaten so he can hold up a book for cameras, while stealing everything but the wall plates, manages time to mewl, “I’m being treated so unfairly.” They’d reelect him in a heartbeat. “Can we have more, sir?”

      Reply
    55. 55.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Baud: Sports were racially segregated for a very long time due to the fear of inherent superiority of Black athletes.  I think Eolirin’s point is that The Trans Athlete Panic is using the same basic playbook.  And it’s an important point and has definitely helped me get people to better understand the issue, in my own experience.  It’s not exactly the same, but there are striking similarities.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Baud

      @zzyzx:

      I admit that I had the same fears about women’s sports.

      Unlike other efforts to oppress and harass trans people, the sports issue strikes me as one where we should exercise caution and try to distinguish between hateful people of bad faith and other people who just aren’t familiar with the reality fo the situation.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Calouste

      @Baud: The Tories don’t have a majority in the House of Lords, and they can hold up any legislation for two years. And that will create a lot of time for action, among other things probably a General Strike.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Baud

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Sports were racially segregated for a very long time due to the fear of inherent superiority of Black athletes.

      I didn’t realize that, since school segregation wasn’t based on the idea that black people were smarter than white people.

      I thought the reason Jesse Owens at the 1936 Berlin Olympics was famous is because he shattered the myth of white athletic superiority.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      The Federalist Fascist – the thought leaders of the US right wing. A vanguard, if you will.

      Refreshing honesty. Is the country prepared to have this shit shoved in our faces every day? I’m not sure we’re going to take it well.

      Reply

