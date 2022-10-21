Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The Ancient 'Conservative' Tradition of Exploiting the Vulnerable for Money & Publicity

Late Night Open Thread: The Ancient ‘Conservative’ Tradition of Exploiting the Vulnerable for Money & Publicity

That does not sound at all like a cult, does it? Perhaps it’s just as well, for the Kanyatics (Yeezoids?) who might otherwise end up in peonage (if not in a line for the cyanide Flavor-Aid), that The Artist Formerly Known As Kanye has opened his heart & his wallet to some extremely sketchy new ‘friends’…

I knew Candace Owens, professional ‘Every Rich Rightwinger’s Black Friend, Once the Check Clears’, was somehow involved in the Parler social-media grift. But until this past week, I didn’t know she was married to a right-wing British Bullingdon alum who *just happens* to be Parler’s CEO. Per the Financial Times:

Parler’s parent company, Parlement Technologies, announced the unexpected acquisition on Monday, without disclosing financial details. The Nashville-based business said it had struck an “agreement in principle” with West, who has changed his name to Ye, and that the deal was expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Farmer, a former hedge fund partner and candidate for the UK’s Brexit party, took over as head of Parler in May last year after his predecessor, John Matze, was fired after disagreements with its key backer, Republican mega-donor Rebekah Mercer.

Farmer’s wife, rightwing commentator Candace Owens, appeared with West at his fashion show in Paris earlier this month. Both wore T-shirts with the controversial phrase “White Lives Matter”, an apparent critique on the Black Lives Matter movement…

In September, Parlement said it had raised a $16mn funding round, taking its total funding to $56mn. At the same time it acquired a cloud infrastructure company, offering an alternative to providers such as Amazon Web Services, which had denied Parler hosting services in the wake of the Capitol riots.

However it is less popular than other niche rivals; according to data.ai, the platform had 983,000 monthly active users in the first half of the year, compared with 2.4mn Truth Social users…

The Artist Now Known As Ye is — to put it charitably — going through a bad patch, emotionally. But he’s officially worth two billion dollars, and both his catalog and his various fashion / lifestyle spinoffs are nice little earners. If the Republican Party can exploit a celebrity ex-football star with TBI for their own purposes, obviously it’s cricket for the bottom feeders of MAGAworld-media to lamprey their own wounded shark…

Still a few bugs in the system!

Well, at least it was a bromance, until Jared’s fee-fees were wounded and/or Ivanka saw Balenciaga cut ties with Ye. “Sources”:

All they need now is a high-profile gun-humper, for the MAGAtfecta. Apparently Kyle Rittenhouse has a YouTube channel now — until it gets shut down for violation of the terms of service — maybe Ye’s creative team can package him as a rapper, or something? (Ted Nugent always asks too much for endorsements, and besides, Nugent’s audience is… probably not Kanye’s.)

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      UncleEbeneezer

      “Sources tell Rolling Stone that Trump wants to distance himself from Kanye West, calling him too “crazy” and saying he needs professional “help.””

      Damn, I never thought I’d agree with Trump on anything.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Sanjeev

      I see Candace Owen’s husband went to Oxford where he studied theology.

      I knew a British guy who went to a well know public school (ie expensive private school). He told me about 30% of his class went to Oxbridge. One of the reasons – these public schools offer A level courses in subjects like theology, Greek and Roman Classics etc.  Not much competition from the plebs to get into those courses at Oxbridge.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Captain C

      That does not sound at all like a cult, does it? Perhaps it’s just as well, for the Kanyatics (Yeezoids?) who might otherwise end up in peonage

      A cult, with a company town that you willingly buy into.  Nothing bad could possibly come of that.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Captain C

      Sources tell Rolling Stone that Trump wants to distance himself from Kanye West, calling him too “crazy” and saying he needs professional “help.”

      I wonder how much of that is TFG trying to appease his racist marks.  I wonder if the sources include a certain John Barron.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Moar You Know

      What’s pissing me off is that this fucker is going to end up broke and homeless someday – I think sooner than most would think – and I’m going to feel bad about it.  And I’d like not to.  He’s a rather awful human being.

      Reply

