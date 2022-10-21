Sources told Rolling Stone that Kanye West wants to make his own mini-city called the "Yecosystem" and that the self-sustained enterprise would have its own branded homes, retail stores that sell Yecosystem-branded food items and beverages.https://t.co/BUXjnNPzKV — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 21, 2022

That does not sound at all like a cult, does it? Perhaps it’s just as well, for the Kanyatics (Yeezoids?) who might otherwise end up in peonage (if not in a line for the cyanide Flavor-Aid), that The Artist Formerly Known As Kanye has opened his heart & his wallet to some extremely sketchy new ‘friends’…

lol they are going to bleed him dry https://t.co/us8Pvwmy2y — flglmn (@flglmn) October 17, 2022

I knew Candace Owens, professional ‘Every Rich Rightwinger’s Black Friend, Once the Check Clears’, was somehow involved in the Parler social-media grift. But until this past week, I didn’t know she was married to a right-wing British Bullingdon alum who *just happens* to be Parler’s CEO. Per the Financial Times:

… Parler’s parent company, Parlement Technologies, announced the unexpected acquisition on Monday, without disclosing financial details. The Nashville-based business said it had struck an “agreement in principle” with West, who has changed his name to Ye, and that the deal was expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Farmer, a former hedge fund partner and candidate for the UK’s Brexit party, took over as head of Parler in May last year after his predecessor, John Matze, was fired after disagreements with its key backer, Republican mega-donor Rebekah Mercer. Farmer’s wife, rightwing commentator Candace Owens, appeared with West at his fashion show in Paris earlier this month. Both wore T-shirts with the controversial phrase “White Lives Matter”, an apparent critique on the Black Lives Matter movement… In September, Parlement said it had raised a $16mn funding round, taking its total funding to $56mn. At the same time it acquired a cloud infrastructure company, offering an alternative to providers such as Amazon Web Services, which had denied Parler hosting services in the wake of the Capitol riots. However it is less popular than other niche rivals; according to data.ai, the platform had 983,000 monthly active users in the first half of the year, compared with 2.4mn Truth Social users…

If you're keeping track, the order of operations here is:

1) Candace Owens and Kanye West do their "White Lives Matter" stunt.

2) She spends the week defending him and his anti-Jewish rants.

3) He buys the third-tier social media company her husband runs. pic.twitter.com/AGUPNAy4kd — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 17, 2022

The Artist Now Known As Ye is — to put it charitably — going through a bad patch, emotionally. But he’s officially worth two billion dollars, and both his catalog and his various fashion / lifestyle spinoffs are nice little earners. If the Republican Party can exploit a celebrity ex-football star with TBI for their own purposes, obviously it’s cricket for the bottom feeders of MAGAworld-media to lamprey their own wounded shark…

Some really amazing bullshitting here about West's anti-Jewish rants but hey that's how you get the $$$. https://t.co/wXHQKq7NuH — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 17, 2022

Still a few bugs in the system!

^^^ Toldja. Parler literally just gave away for free what he was buying. pic.twitter.com/OhvN7DraQ0 — J?ST?R ? ?CTU?L³³°¹ (@th3j35t3r) October 17, 2022

^^^ And in a hilarious twist – if that list doesn't include Kanye West, I'll eat my flip flops. — J?ST?R ? ?CTU?L³³°¹ (@th3j35t3r) October 17, 2022

There are still no Parler posts from Kanye West, which has some users wondering: "Where’s YE at?" — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) October 18, 2022

The Kanye-Trump bromance makes a lot of sense once you realize how much they share in common, from a talent for and addiction to publicity to a tendency to immediately saw out the branch from underneath anyone who is foolish enough to defend them. — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) October 16, 2022

Well, at least it was a bromance, until Jared’s fee-fees were wounded and/or Ivanka saw Balenciaga cut ties with Ye. “Sources”:

Sources tell Rolling Stone that Trump wants to distance himself from Kanye West, calling him too "crazy" and saying he needs professional "help." Story: https://t.co/GcUD7Kiyfn pic.twitter.com/oIGermMHvV — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 17, 2022

All they need now is a high-profile gun-humper, for the MAGAtfecta. Apparently Kyle Rittenhouse has a YouTube channel now — until it gets shut down for violation of the terms of service — maybe Ye’s creative team can package him as a rapper, or something? (Ted Nugent always asks too much for endorsements, and besides, Nugent’s audience is… probably not Kanye’s.)