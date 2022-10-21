Choosing health insurance is hard. Choosing ACA health insurance can be really tough as the choice environment can be chaotic.

It is not equally hard for all people. It is easier for people who have the social status, education, resources and experience that enables familiarity with complexity and perhaps the benefit of the doubt from street level bureaucrats. It is far harder for folks who routinely are stumped, intentionally or unintentionally, by complexity. Sometimes people who face complex interactions and enrollment processes for services that they are eligible for just walk away.

One way that these enrollment frictions can be reduced is with trained navigators who bring expertise on reducing complexity and confusion. The federal government under the Obama Administration aggressively funded navigators at both a state and local level through two different funding mechanisms. The Trump Administration dramatically reduced total navigator funding while the Biden Administration has re-upped funding for navigators at a high level.

My colleagues Dr. Rebecca Myerson and Honglin Li, both of the University of Wisconsin, leverage the two different funding streams and then the huge Trump Administration funding cuts to assess if navigators are causally helpful in a new article in the American Journal of Health Economics:

Cuts to the navigator program significantly decreased marketplace coverage and total coverage among lower-income adults, and significantly decreased total coverage among adults under age 45, Hispanic adults, and adults who speak a language other than English at home. We found no significant impact of the cuts on Medicaid enrollment (95 percent CI: −1.9 percentage points to 0.5 percentage points); most uninsured people in the states we studied lived in locations that had not implemented Medicaid eligibility expansions. These findings suggest that before the funding cuts, navigators were helping underserved consumers obtain coverage.

People need help with insurance. Navigator programs are pretty effective in helping marginalized people get coverage as they likely reduce complexity, information and compliance costs.