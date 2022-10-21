Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Nothing worth doing is easy.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Peak wingnut was a lie.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Navigators and marginalized populations

Navigators and marginalized populations

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: 

Choosing health insurance is hard.  Choosing ACA health insurance can be really tough as the choice environment can be chaotic.

It is not equally hard for all people.  It is easier for people who have the social status, education, resources and experience that enables familiarity with complexity and perhaps the benefit of the doubt from street level bureaucrats.  It is far harder for folks who routinely are stumped, intentionally or unintentionally, by complexity.  Sometimes people who face complex interactions and enrollment processes for services that they are eligible for just walk away.

One way that these enrollment frictions can be reduced is with trained navigators who bring expertise on reducing complexity and confusion.  The federal government under the Obama Administration aggressively funded navigators at both a state and local level through two different funding mechanisms.  The Trump Administration dramatically reduced total navigator funding while the Biden Administration has re-upped funding for navigators at a high level.

My colleagues Dr. Rebecca Myerson and Honglin Li, both of the University of Wisconsin, leverage the two different funding streams and then the huge Trump Administration funding cuts to assess if navigators are causally helpful in a new article in the American Journal of Health Economics:

Cuts to the navigator program significantly decreased marketplace coverage and total coverage among lower-income adults, and significantly decreased total coverage among adults under age 45, Hispanic adults, and adults who speak a language other than English at home. We found no significant impact of the cuts on Medicaid enrollment (95 percent CI: −1.9 percentage points to 0.5 percentage points); most uninsured people in the states we studied lived in locations that had not implemented Medicaid eligibility expansions. These findings suggest that before the funding cuts, navigators were helping underserved consumers obtain coverage.

People need help with insurance. Navigator programs are pretty effective in helping marginalized people get coverage as they likely reduce complexity, information and compliance costs.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • H.E.Wolf
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • Scout211

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Professor Bigfoot

      ¡Ay caramba!

      I hate even thinking about this stuff; but I just crossed the 65 barrier and now I HAVE to.

      I’ve been assuming that the jillions of Medicare Advantage ads, mailers and suchlike were all meant to drive people to specific companies plans- that they’re there to sell, not help.

      How does one access one of these “navigators?”

      (and does that even apply for those of us in the Medicare thicket?)

      [ed: first? me? gtfo ;)]

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Scout211

      @Professor Bigfoot:  You can find a listing of Medicare advisors/navigators by state and the contact information here.

      Click the “SHIP locator”  button and you can find the contact information for your state.

      Here in California it is called HICAP and each county has an office.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      H.E.Wolf

      It’s good to learn that the Biden administration has resuscitated the navigator program.

      I recall that the Obama administration recruited a number of navigators who were from the same marginalized populations – adding to their effectiveness, notably in the Deep South.

      (Very similar to what Four Directions, Voces de la Frontera, and VAAC have been doing with their voter outreach efforts, in fact!)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.