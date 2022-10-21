Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Lettuce Wrap Up Another Week

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Lettuce Wrap Up Another Week

by | 58 Comments

Possibly because, as someone said on twitter, when Fetterman wears a suit he looks like his own bodyguard…

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I personally think we made a mistake treating young people like children instead of capable adult citizens.

      People are wondering whether women will show up because of Dobbs, but I’m looking forward to seeing what the youth turnout is.  There have been some hopeful early signs that Juicers have pointed to.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      rikyrah

      AL,

       

      I hope that you or one of the other FrontPagers will tackle this.

       

      …….

      Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) tweeted at 0:41 PM on Thu, Oct 20, 2022:
      I can’t believe I’m saying this, but everyone should read the Federalist article. Because it articulates where the Right has been going for some time and makes clear that wielding power to force the rest of us to do what a small minority of Americans want is the real goal.
      (https://twitter.com/MelissaRyan/status/1583151397906042881?t=UoliNiLjp8_nS8ohunfEZw&s=03)

       

       

      …….

       

      Article in question

       

      https://thefederalist.com/2022/10/20/we-need-to-stop-calling-ourselves-conservatives/

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      @NotMax: My first thought was that states were trying to make slavery legal again, so that when the legal challenge reached the Supreme Court they could rule that the Reconstruction amendments were unconstitutional because reasons.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      The 14th amendment is actually a huge boon for corporations and rich people in various areas of law.  The 13th and 15th are fair game though.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MazeDancer

      Last weekend for PostCards.

      Elaine Luria in VA Susan Wild in PA. Wiley Nickel in NC. Just to name a few  – need your help.

      Hold the House!

      Get addresses. Download free, original designs: PostCardPattriots.com   Or click on my nym

      P.S. You go not need official PostCards. Get card stock at CVS or office supply store. Chop in quarters.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      @Baud: If they keep the 14th because Sound Legal Reasons, maybe they’ll toss the 19th and 26th as a consolation prize.  Especially if women and young people don’t cast their votes wisely (wink wink) in this coming election.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      Possibly because, as someone said on twitter, when Fetterman wears a suit he looks like his own bodyguard…

      LOL!  True!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @MazeDancer:

      I feel like an idiot for asking this, but is it good practice to write the voter’s name in the address portion of the post card? I did 10 post cards like that before I questioned it. Or should it just be something like “important voter”? The FAQ section for Postcards to Voters says voters should not be addressed by name.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      @Ken

      No big secret are the ties between Prohibition and granting women the vote, who were deemed a “natural” constituency to support those who voted for dry in perpetuity.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gin & Tonic

      I know plenty of people, including our good friend Tony Jay, criticize the BBC. The criticism is often justified. But they are also capable of good work – here is a BBC World Service documentary about the occupation of Kherson. It is long, it is harrowing; I’m not expecting many to watch it, and if you do, there may be points where you have to turn it off. But if you want to know what’s at stake for Ukrainians in the upcoming US Congressional elections, this is it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Geminid

      This morning Politico Magazine put up an article titled “Alaska’s Independents Have Something to Say to the Rest of the Country.” As the title suggests, author David Siders examines the question of what impact the US’s growing number of Independents will have, in particular whether this will hurt Republicans. Spoiler alert: maybe, maybe not.

      The long article mostly deals with Alaska’s election for the state’s lone House seat. There are many interviews and anecdotes, including the author’s plane ride to a Kodiak debate, with Senator Lisa Murkowski sitting next to Republican House candidate Nick Begich. Alaska’s new Congresswoman, Mary Peltola shared the Alaska Airlines flight on the trip back.

      Sarah Palin made the debate, and wore a pair of fishing buoy earings given to her by Ms. Peltola. Palin and Peltola met each other when Palin was Governor and Peltola a state Representative. Palin talks a lot about how much she likes Peltola, perhaps angling for some of Peltola voters’ second choice votes in the ranked choice election.

      Palin has a lot of political baggage, and it turns out Begich does too. Two Begiches served Alaska as Democratic Senator and Representative, and evidently some Alaskans are still mad at the family. One observer said that Begich might be better off if his last name was Johnson.

      But Mary Peltola has a good name! Ivan Moore, head of Alaska Survey Research, commented after releasing a poll:

       [Peltola] is categorically the most positive political figure in AK today. Pos-Neg of 53-27 with a 34% Very Positive. No-one else even approaches those numbers.

      @IvanMoore1  Sept. 30 2022

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WereBear

      @NotMax: As usual, they had little idea how much organizing women politically would backfire on them.

      A thread a while back discussed the trend towards progressivism continues the more women vote. It’s comforting to know what the entire human race thinks about things.

      Might be a useful perspective, she said sarcastically.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Tony Jay

      @Gin & Tonic:

      What President-Elect Baud said.

      The BBC itself is a wonderful thing that Britain should cherish, with a lot of very talented, very capable people working at (almost) every level, but the people in charge of it and the people promoted to be its News Superstars are fit only to be fed to pigs.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Anyway

      @Baud:

      I assume the BBC is like the NYT: it’s really the domestic political desk that’s the problem.

      BBC’s coverage of US politics is awful – comparable to FTFNYT. They never miss an opportunity to put down establishment (elected) Ds.

       

       

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kay

      Will Sommer
      @willsommer
      This is one of the craziest local news segments I’ve ever seen. This poor high school student has to defend her mural from adults’ accusations that she smuggled hidden witchcraft and LGBT messages into school. We really are living in a new Satanic panic.

      The mural is friendly and welcoming and the “anti-woke” adults are assholes who should be ashamed of themselves.
      I wonder if we’ll get 500 NYTimes editorials on what the “wokeness” panic has done to public schools, like we got 500 editorials on the threat of “wokeness”.
      No fucking FOLLOW UP by these people. Just incite a panic and walk away. Must be nice.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kay:

      No fucking FOLLOW UP by these people. Just incite a panic and walk away. Must be nice. 

      Because inciting the panic is the point – and they’re assholes.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kay

      The teen artist attempted to allay parents’ fears about her work and her intentions.”I put my artwork up there to make people feel welcomed,” she said in a quivering voice. Responding to adults’ accusations that she schemed to include sinister images, she said, “That’s not what I’m a part of. That’s not what I’m trying to put out there.” The student explained that the so-called Satan mask is a character from a video game and that the painted hand is a Latino symbol of protection. She eventually left the meeting in tears.

      Excellent work, adults. This is how the antiwoke crusaders “protect children” – they gang up on a high school sophomore and make her cry.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      kalakal

      For anyone trying ( you fools! That way lies madness) to understand the Tory infighting and why each wannabe replacement is worst here’s a pretty good thread*

      https://twitter.com/RussInCheshire/status/1583169656751550464?s=20&t=BBJCKdVr61GrYQm3nKb1lw

      or the shortform

      https://twitter.com/ProMediaRes1/status/1583060519908696066?s=20&t=bvH9q8kRcyCVd9M8NL5U2g

      * Some of these categories will be familiar over here as well. I hate these people whichever side of the Atlantic they ooze from

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: I read that early this morning, and I’m still seething over it. That pack of middle-aged, fanatical bullies made the poor kid flee the school meeting in tears.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      NotMax

      @NotMax

      While on the subject, and in the spirit of equal opportunity, Drop the Dead Donkey, a chuckle worthy send-up on a non-Beeb but still oh so British news operation.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kay

      It reminds me of the satanic panic but it also reminds me of ridiculous law enforcement panics that are as regular as rain. Police entities are the biggest suckers in the world. For a while a couple of decades ago everything in the world was a “gang symbol”. They had “gang symbol experts” lecturing police and probation officers. They were constantly accusing young people of “flashing” gang symbols for infractions like “wearing the color red”.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      MazeDancer

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Either way. Voter Rolls are public record. No invasion of privacy.

      Virginia, which has had an active PostCard program for years, used to send lists with no names. Now they send names and even compile the joint households for you.

      IMHO, the personal PostCard that you are composing, in your own words using your own thoughts,, urging, person-to-person, that they vote, is more personal and less “junk mail” if you use their name.

      But that is up to you, Essential, Valued, and Important Voter are all nice, too.

      The names you get from PostCard Patriots are all registered Dems, currently active on voter rolls. Some of the lists have been personally pruned by me to remove the inactives.

      As a registered Dem takes the whallop of candidate mail out of the mailbox to toss, the only one they might give a glance is a hand-written, personal PostCard, of any kind.

      Which is why PostCards work.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      catclub

      Newsmax bans Lara Logan after QAnon-style rant, condemns her words in ‘the strongest terms’

      When you’ve lost Newsmax…

      Reply
    46. 46.

      NotMax

      Whoopsie. Neglected to include a linky with #40.

      <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8hjrX3kctY”><em>Drop the Dead Donkey</em></a>.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      kalakal

      @Baud: Correct. The BBC at it’s best is the best eg David Attenborough. At it’s worst it’s beyond dire, it’s blatently pro Tory eg Laura Kuessenberg

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’d love to see a follow up interview of the artist. Let it sit with her a month and see what she says. My kids all attended a very conservative public school district and they have whole discussions of what they were told, the nutty religious speakers that were brought in, the wingnut teachers, etc.

      But I’ll never get that. There is no “one month after” in mediaworld.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Lapassionara

      @Kay: When do we get to the “have you no sense of decency? At long last, have you no sense of decency?” stage of this madness?

      Where are the people who will stand up for a child in this situation?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Kay

      @Lapassionara:

      That’s why I’d like to hear more from the artist. What’s it like to face an angry delusional mob like that and has it changed how she views the adults in her community?

      Some of the Right wing stuff my kids put up with in public schools made them respect adults less- my daughter says they brought in religious speakers to “wave wands over us to guard against pregnancy” – they did not actually wave wands but she’s a practical person and this shit boomeranged with her- she knows how reproduction works.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kay

      @Lapassionara:

      Panics burn out eventually, but not without doing a lot of damage. You can’t really have a panic unless “centrists” validate it and spread it, and centrists did that with the CRT and gay panics in public schools.

      “Legitimate” child abuse people got caught up in the satanic panics in the 1980’s, people who know better. The thing could not have spread or gone as far without them. There has to be centrist validation or they don’t take off.

      Reply

