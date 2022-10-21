This Friday, lettuce celebrate making it through the week. pic.twitter.com/AqYzNWUOzU — Tal Waterhouse (@iiTalW) October 21, 2022

President Biden made a surprise stop at sandwich shop, Primanti Bros., outside of Pittsburgh, where he said he is confident Dems can hold the Senate and said “I am worried about [Ukraine aid] because they said they would cut it” when asked about GOP possibly taking the House — pic.twitter.com/vcWPtSUqch — Nancy Cook (@nancook) October 20, 2022





"It ain't over til it's over," Biden says of campaigning for Dems' success in midterms, during quick stop at @primantibros sandwich shop in Pittsburgh. He says Georgia has asked him to come down and "we're trying to work it out now." Says he has "about 16, 18 requests" around US. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 20, 2022

Possibly because, as someone said on twitter, when Fetterman wears a suit he looks like his own bodyguard…

Senate candidate John Fetterman greets Biden in Pittsburgh wearing a suit! (He usually wears shorts everywhere including to the WH Easter Egg Roll.) pic.twitter.com/rn9n3HQJ7n — Nancy Cook (@nancook) October 20, 2022

Stumping in Pennsylvania for Democrat John Fetterman’s Senate campaign, President Joe Biden warned that Republican victories in upcoming midterm elections would jeopardize the nation's standing abroad. https://t.co/nbYblznLdE — The Associated Press (@AP) October 21, 2022

United States ranks "13th in the world in infrastructure," Biden says in Pennsylvania. "We should be ranked number one. So instead of infrastructure week, which was a punch line for four years under my predecessor, it's infrastructure decade — a headline line on my watch." https://t.co/scqSKZ9efL — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 20, 2022

“Are you concerned about the spillover effects for the economy (of British turmoil)?” “I don’t think they’re that consequential”, says Biden. https://t.co/n2OupntIdD — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) October 20, 2022

NEW: Biden responds to notion that GOP might not fund Ukrainian effort— "These guys don't get it," Biden said. "It's a lot bigger than Ukraine. It's Eastern Europe. It's NATO. It's real serious, serious consequential outcomes. They have no sense of American foreign policy." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 20, 2022

Biden also said young people are looking to Democrats and demanding action. "If we don't step up, and do our part, they're gonna get so damn cynical about what we can do," he said. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 20, 2022