Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The revolution will be supervised.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“But what about the lurkers?”

You cannot shame the shameless.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

I really should read my own blog.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 240: Welcome to Ukraine!

War for Ukraine Day 240: Welcome to Ukraine!

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

I held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief today. The main points of the agenda are quite obvious – the protection of our skies from enemy missiles and drones, the protection of infrastructure facilities, the destruction of the positions of the occupiers, the advancement of our forces and everything necessary to support the army. Military, intelligence, ministers delivered reports.

Every day we are bringing the results Ukraine needs both on the ground and in the air. We are also working on the necessary results at sea.

The situation around the Export Grain Initiative is becoming more and more tense these weeks. The enemy is doing everything to slow down our food exports. I believe that with these actions, Russia is deliberately inciting the food crisis so that it becomes as acute as it was in the first half of this year.

Today, more than 150 ships are in the queue to fulfill contractual obligations for the supply of our agricultural products. This is an artificial queue. It arose only because Russia is deliberately delaying the passage of ships.

Every day that ships with food spend in the queue means an increase in social and political tension in the countries that consume our agricultural products. Here are just some of the states to which food exports are delayed due to Russia: Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Lebanon, Iraq, China, Bangladesh, Indonesia. Our partners – the UN, Türkiye and others are fully informed about this situation.

During the operation of our grain initiative, due to the Russian slowdown, we under-exported about 3 million tons of food. This is the annual volume of consumption for 10 million people.

Russia is doing everything to ensure that at least hundreds of thousands of these people become forced migrants who will seek asylum in the same Türkiye or EU countries, or die of hunger. And we, together with our partners, must do everything so that the grain initiative is not only preserved, but also works at 100% capacity.

The right to food and to life without hunger are fundamental rights for absolutely every person on earth. And that is why Russian attempts to exacerbate the food crisis are also aggression against every person on earth.

I held a meeting today with representatives of the U.S. Congress who arrived in Kyiv. I thanked them for their continued bipartisan support and for the tremendously powerful things America is doing to help us protect freedom. We discussed the key issue for today – anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense. We also talked about financial support, about our political interaction, about what new anti-European and anti-democratic steps to expect from Russia and its accomplices in terror. We touched upon the topic of Iranian supplies for Russian terror.

Today, this terror against our infrastructure, against our energy will be discussed by the UN Security Council. The meeting is convened at the request of our state and will take place at 10:00 p.m.

I met with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. I thanked her for the help and informed about our new needs that have arisen due to the Russian terror. The EBRD is already providing financial support to Ukrenergo, and has all the data on what steps we need to take to restore energy and social facilities, to build housing for Ukrainians.

We agreed upon positions on the eve of the Conference on the reconstruction of our state, which is to be held in Germany on October 25.

Today, during the day, an air alert was announced in most regions of Ukraine. There are new downings of drones and enemy aircraft.

Active hostilities continue in the east and south of Ukraine. Our Armed Forces retain the initiative.

Today I want to commend the fighters of the 25th separate airborne brigade for their skillful and thoughtful actions in destroying the enemy in the eastern direction.

I am also thankful to the warriors of the 60th separate infantry brigade, whose units are showing good results in the Kherson region. Only since the beginning of October, the fighters of this brigade “trophied” more than 30 units of Russian armored vehicles, a thousand projectiles for tanks and three “Giatsint” cannons. All these weapons will definitely help liberate our land.

I am also grateful to the fighters of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakov Handziuk. This week, the boys showed excellent results in destroying enemy equipment and ammunition.

I also thank the warriors of the 35th separate marine brigade named after Rear-Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi for their steadfastness in the defense of the regained frontiers.

And one more thing. Today, the government made an important decision that affects tens of thousands of Ukrainian students. Those whose home is in the temporarily occupied territory or in the areas near the front, as well as children of fallen defenders of Ukraine, family members of combatants. All of them will be transferred from the contractual form of education to the budgetary one in our universities and colleges. Details of this decision should be made public by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

I thank everyone who fights and works for our country!

Thank you to everyone who brings Ukraine’s victory closer!

Glory to our best people!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent analysis of the situations in Kherson and at the Nova Khakovka Dam:

Ukraine on the attack:

Ukraine on air defense from 18 OCT:

If you feel like chipping in, here’s the link:

Putin appears to have gotten out for a little target practice:

I’ve seen a report from a source I consider problematic that Putin’s guards killed a conscript at this shooting range who got too close to Putin. I’ll keep an eye out for it to be reported by a source I consider more reliable. If I find something, I’ll update.

Our Starlink Snowflake is having quite the day:

Josh Marshall gets to the heart of the problem: we don’t know who is actually funding Musk’s endeavors. (emphasis mine)

Bloomberg reports that administration officials are for the first time considering national security reviews of Elon Musk’s increasingly international-man-of-mystery business deals stretching from Silicon Valley to Crimea. The specifics turn on the effort to buy Twitter, now with what appears to be an opaque group of foreign investors as well as his on-again, off-again hints that he might block access to his StarLink telecommunications system over Ukraine.

Of course all of this is playing out with the backdrop of his increasingly pro-Russian comments about the war in Ukraine.

As I mentioned above, Musk seems increasingly reliant on foreign investors — especially from the Gulf, and possibly Russia-aligned oligarchs. It would be ironic if the U.S. stepped in to scuttle the deal since that would likely be great news for Musk. He’s paying multiples over the company’s real value.

This makes Musk a significant threat to US national security. He’s overextended his liquidity with his attempt to buy Twitter. This puts the rest of his fortune at risk, because it puts the stock value of his other companies at risk. Which raises concerns given SpaceX’s government contracts.

The Financial Times has a great article about art, specifically sketches, being produced by the Ukrainians during their defense against Russia’s re-invasion. The art is embedded in the article at the link, so take a moment and click across and give it a read.

Leto sent me this link to a great animated graphic at Imgur of earth’s submarine fiber optic cable network:

World Central Kitchen’s Nate Mook is doing amazing work on behalf of Ukraine’s animals:

If you’re inclined, you know what to do.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Приймаю ваші привітання у коментарях!😊 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ original sound – EX7STENCE™

The caption machine translates as:

I accept your greetings in the comments!😊 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Carlo Graziani
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jimmm
  • Martin
  • NutmegAgain
  • OverTwistWillie
  • phdesmond
  • randal m sexton
  • Steeplejack
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Torrey
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      I HATE ELON MUSK.

      If I had a lot of money, I would hire someone to go punch him in the face. Repeatedly. On camera.

      I’m gonna take a wild guess that the atmosphere when putin visits troops vs when Zelenskyy does is sliiiiightly different. I mean, fuck the russian troops, most of them support him, but just saying, I’m guessing they don’t have chill chats and jokes and such.

      Seeing those doggies lined up waiting for their food made me smile. WHO ARE GOOD BOYS AND GIRLS?

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      (Also I’m gonna need the Defense of Ukraine account to make a video with troops getting their gear on while Vigilante Shit from Taylor’s new album plays. “They say looks can kill and I might try / I don’t dress for women / I don’t dress for men / Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge / I don’t start shit but I can tell you how it ends / Don’t get sad, get even”)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NutmegAgain

      I’m curious to know who the Congress critters are who went to Ukraine. If anyone catches tweets or other PR from them it would be interesting to see the link.

      And of course the animal rescue work has me completely gaga. The dogs in line! The people rescuing animals under showers of bombs!  what a place, really.

      Thanks for all this, Adam.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      zhena gogolia

      @Alison Rose: Oh, good, Himes and Swalwell are excellent.

      ETA: It’s kind of funny because I’ve never heard him called “James Himes” as opposed to “Jim Himes.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      zhena gogolia

      The visit came days after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican, told Punchbowl News that if Republicans win a majority in next month’s midterm elections, members would be unwilling to “write a blank check” to Ukraine. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii later said he expects continued U.S. support no matter what the outcome of the election is.

      “I actually had this conversation with President Zelensky,” Turner said Friday. “He understands that the goal is not diminishing at all our commitment to Ukraine. It’s ensuring that we’re not wasting dollars.”

      He added, “We need to make sure we get them exactly what they need in the most cost-efficient way, so we can defeat (the Russians).”

      Like I said, asshole.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Torrey

      Since I got to the last thread very late, I wanted to repeat here my thanks to Gin & Tonic and dr. luba for their help with the Ukrainian language question.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Steeplejack

      @Geminid:

      Someone reminded me of a quote from my late father this week: “If the minimum wasn’t good enough, they wouldn’t call it the minimum.” – Dad Steep 😹

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anonymous At Work

      The analysis of why Putin won’t blow the dam and flood out Kherson region seems solid but I did want to challenge one thing: If Ukraine reclaims control over the dam and water pipes, why would they continue to send water to Crimea?  And if that is up for discussion, what does Putin have to lose?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      phdesmond

      @randal m sexton:

      that reminds me of the anecdote about British General Sir Charles James Napier.  Napier was supposed to have despatched to his superiors the short, notable message, “Peccavi”, the Latin for “I have sinned” (which was a pun on I have Sindh). This pun appeared under the title ‘Foreign Affairs’ in Punch magazine on 18 May 1844.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Anonymous At Work: The Ukrainians have consistently fought this war with an eye on the appearances, beleving—quite correctly—that if they should resort to the kinds of civilian-damaging tactics that the Russians engage in so enthusiastically, they could easily lose their Western support. A threat to the water supply of the entire Crimean peninsula would clearly be a no-go for them.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Martin

      @Anonymous At Work: Yeah, I agree there’s a disconnect here. The argument seems to presume there’s an outcome that benefits Putin. I don’t think there is one. The dam has no material benefit to Putin, but it could constitute a liability to Ukraine. Its only utility to Putin is as a liability to Ukraine.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Martin

      @Carlo Graziani: But that’s both not a consequence that would be seen until after the war, and it’s a return to the status quo, since Ukraine had previously cut off water supply to Crimea after it was annexed. So I don’t see how the west would disapprove. The west might want to negotiate a resolution there, but I don’t think they would punish Ukraine for failing to do to on their own.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.