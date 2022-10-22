Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Balloon Juice Postcard Writing Parties!

Balloon Juice Postcard Writing Parties!

11 Comments

This post is in: ,

Join one of the Balloon Juice Postcarding Parties – starting at 8pm on Saturday, and again on Tuesday.  Posts will go up at 7:45!!  All times Eastern.

From Lizzy (Mousebumples) from Wisconsin

Postcards are a great way to encourage and get our Voters to the polls.

From the Postcards to Voters website FAQ:

Q – Is there any evidence to indicate mail-based campaigns make a real difference at the ballot box?

A – Yes! Political scientists have conducted dozens of experiments on the effect of direct mail and find that, on average, mailers increase turnout when they use “messages that emphasize civic duty or the importance of making one’s voice heard” (Gerber and Green 2015, pg. 58). Additional evidence also shows that making the interaction feel personalized, rather than just a blanket message from an organization, is key to increasing the effectiveness of voter outreach.

When Dems turn out, we win!

If you’re already an approved Postcards to Voters writer or you are writing with Postcard Patriots, you’re all set to get addresses to write. If not, please go to http://postcardpatriots.com/ to request addresses.

You’ll need postcards (which may include cardstock that you’ve cut down), postcard stamps (or first-class in a pinch), pens and/or markers, and postcard snacks. Don’t forget snacks, drinks, and whatever gets you in the postcarding groove.

Thank you for being a postcard writer!

Oh, and totally open thread.

 

  • Baud
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Lurker Dan
  • Mousebumples
  • WaterGirl

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Not entirely unrelated:vv

      Cluttered Mind wrote this in the previous thread.

      Remember how I said my wife was running to try to flip Maine State Senate District 2 to the Dems? Her signs have been vandalized and/or stolen all over the place, and two days ago someone slashed our car tire with a razor blade. The physical threats and intimidation are very real. We aren’t stopping and still plan to win, but it’s understandable that many would not want to subject themselves to this.

      @Cluttered Mind:

      How about we try to raise $2,500 for Danielle in Maine to help replace signs that are being destroyed or anything else the campaign needs?

      Never mind.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: he just said in the last thread (probably while you were making this one) that they can’t take ActBlue funds (public campaign funding) but the local Dem party could use the $.

      And thanks for this/these posts! I’m running around with my kiddos today, but I’m looking forward to postcards later!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      H.E.Wolf

      This is a great idea!

      A favor to ask: Could you please add the time zone to the posted times? I have trouble remembering what “blog time” is meant to be.  :)

      Thank you!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mousebumples

      @H.E.Wolf: blog time is eastern time zone. (WV time, if that helps you remember)

      I’ll be starting around 7pm central – mostly depending on when my 3 yo goes to bed.

      Planning to watch my Milwaukee Bucks tonight while I postcard too. 😊 #BucksIn6️⃣ #FearTheDeer🦌

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: Thanks! I love that I get the messaging from Postcards to Voters. I just need to figure out what order to put things in.

      I’ve got a mix of colors and just pen above, too, which depends in part on my mood and how crunched for time I feel. Now, I’m feeling like quantity is more important than color coding names, so I’ll use text placement and size to bring attention to important things like names (eg the Georgia postcards above).

      As of this morning, current #PostcardsToVoters lists are –

      1. Supreme Court in OH
      2. Warnock/Abrams in GA
      3. Pat Ryan in NY (they might have written for the special election too)
      4. Constitutional Amendment (abortion) in KY

      I usually take 5-10 addresses at a time, and then request more as I get through those. I’ll usually write all the messaging before doing all the addressing and stamping stuff. But lots of ways to get things done! 📬

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Lurker Dan

      To all postcard writers – here in NC, I have received two in the last two days. Your efforts are recognized and appreciated

      Excellent timing too, early voting started on Thursday.

      Reply

