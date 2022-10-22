If you are up for writing postcards at the virtual party, read on! The starting pistol for letter writing goes off at 8 pm Eastern. If you send me photos of postcards you are writing, I’ll post them in this thread.

If not, let’s make this a music thread, too, so we can help entertain the postcard writers!

Songs that reference states? Patriotic songs? Songs about democracy? Any songs at all!

From Lizzy (Mousebumples) from Wisconsin

Postcards are a great way to encourage and get our Voters to the polls. From the Postcards to Voters website FAQ: Q – Is there any evidence to indicate mail-based campaigns make a real difference at the ballot box? A – Yes! Political scientists have conducted dozens of experiments on the effect of direct mail and find that, on average, mailers increase turnout when they use “messages that emphasize civic duty or the importance of making one’s voice heard” (Gerber and Green 2015, pg. 58). Additional evidence also shows that making the interaction feel personalized, rather than just a blanket message from an organization, is key to increasing the effectiveness of voter outreach. When Dems turn out, we win! If you’re already an approved Postcards to Voters writer or you are writing with Postcard Patriots, you’re all set to get addresses to write. If not, please go to http://postcardpatriots.com/ to request addresses. You’ll need postcards (which may include cardstock that you’ve cut down), postcard stamps (or first-class in a pinch), pens and/or markers, and postcard snacks. Don’t forget snacks, drinks, and whatever gets you in the postcarding groove.

Thank you for being a postcard writer!

Oh, and totally open thread.

Join one of the Balloon Juice Postcarding Parties – the one tonight and a second one on Tuesday. Posts will go up at 7:45!! All times Eastern.