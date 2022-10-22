Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

You cannot shame the shameless.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

The willow is too close to the house.

The revolution will be supervised.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / Balloon Juice Postcard Writing Party & Music Thread

Balloon Juice Postcard Writing Party & Music Thread

by | 71 Comments

This post is in: , ,

If you are up for writing postcards at the virtual party, read on!  The starting pistol for letter writing goes off at 8 pm Eastern.  If you send me photos of postcards you are writing, I’ll post them in this thread.

If not, let’s make this a music thread, too, so we can help entertain the postcard writers!

Songs that reference states?  Patriotic songs?  Songs about democracy?  Any songs at all!

From Lizzy (Mousebumples) from Wisconsin

Postcards are a great way to encourage and get our Voters to the polls.

From the Postcards to Voters website FAQ:

Q – Is there any evidence to indicate mail-based campaigns make a real difference at the ballot box?

A – Yes! Political scientists have conducted dozens of experiments on the effect of direct mail and find that, on average, mailers increase turnout when they use “messages that emphasize civic duty or the importance of making one’s voice heard” (Gerber and Green 2015, pg. 58). Additional evidence also shows that making the interaction feel personalized, rather than just a blanket message from an organization, is key to increasing the effectiveness of voter outreach.

When Dems turn out, we win!

If you’re already an approved Postcards to Voters writer or you are writing with Postcard Patriots, you’re all set to get addresses to write. If not, please go to http://postcardpatriots.com/ to request addresses.

You’ll need postcards (which may include cardstock that you’ve cut down), postcard stamps (or first-class in a pinch), pens and/or markers, and postcard snacks. Don’t forget snacks, drinks, and whatever gets you in the postcarding groove.

Thank you for being a postcard writer!

Oh, and totally open thread.

Join one of the Balloon Juice Postcarding Parties – the one tonight and a second one on Tuesday.  Posts will go up at 7:45!!  All times Eastern.

 

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Cameron
  • CarolPW
  • CaseyL
  • dkinPa
  • Emily B.
  • H.E.Wolf
  • JanieM
  • Joy in FL
  • kalakal
  • Kristine
  • la caterina
  • MazeDancer
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • prostratedragon
  • Scout211
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    71Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      I kinda doubt anyone here wants my music suggestions, since I’ve had Taylor’s new album playing on a loop since Thursday night. BUT IT’S SO FUCKING GOOD.

      I can’t do postcards because I can’t get to the post office, but kudos to all of you doing so!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mousebumples

      In the process of putting down my kiddos for bedtime, but I’ll be back to get my postcarding on!

      I usually postcard while watching TV/movies, but music could work too. (I’ll be watching basketball tonight!)

      With Obama coming to Wisconsin next weekend for GOTV, I can’t help but think of… Yes, We Can.

      But I’m an optimist.

      Let’s do this!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mousebumples

      @Alison Rose: Is that a “can’t mail” or “can’t get supplies” problem?

      If it’s the latter, you can order prestamped postcards from USPS to have shipped to you. May not arrive soon enough to use for election day, but could be helpful for runoffs. (*cough* Georgia *cough*)

      No pressure to anyone who doesn’t have an interest in this brand of GOTV. But if you have obstacles, i like trying to brainstorm solutions. 😊

      @WaterGirl: Yup. I’ve heard her new album dropped. Haven’t heard it yet, but her music is usually pretty solid to great, in my opinion. (Queen is the best band ever, FTR)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mousebumples

      7mo old is down. 3 year old is trying to negotiate. 😅 I might be a bit late for the starting gun, but I swear I’ll be back.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      I’ve sent out a few batches already, but may be able to make the Tuesday party – problem is, I need to be able to print off the postcards, which I can only do at work because I don’t own a printer. I’ll see if I can get that done Monday, and if so, will ask Maze Dancer for more addresses!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MazeDancer

      Standing by to replenish addresses.

      As WaterGirl said, hit the http://www.PostCardPatriots.com website. Or click on my nym.

      Or special BJ Party trick – you can just email PostCardPatriots at the google mail place. Which is where the form goes when you hit “send” at the site.

      And, remember, criminally, Elaine Luria of VA and Susan Wild of PA are tied with their dreadful opponents. We have addresses. PostCards could be their margin of Victory.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      @Mousebumples: I’m not able to leave my apartment due to disability. We do have an outgoing mail slot so I could give them to my Mom to send when she stops by to bring my mail to me, except the slot is tiny and idiots in my building often stuff their junk mail in it because they suck.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      la caterina

      Hey, y’all!  I’m writing postcards to folks in Wiley Nickel’s district in NC.  Keep the songs coming!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      CaseyL

      @MazeDancer: Excellent!

      @WaterGirl:  Believe me, you do not want me in charge of music.  I’ve paid just enough attention to the new stuff to have heard a couple songs by Adele and Taylor, and to know who Billie Eilish is.  I am very much an Oldie Goldies girl!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @JanieM: I have never seen that before.  The lyrics are too repetitive for my taste, but I love all the images, and I especially loved the woman with “I’m not your incubator” written in marker on her bare midriff.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Scout211

      I am here to cheer all you postcard writers on.  Well done, everyone!

      On the music side of this thread, The Beatles are releasing a remastered version of Revolver on October 28th. I had the vinyl and the CD version.  It was my favorite.   Link

      The songwriting work tape of Yellow Submarine is . . . something.

      Revolver” marked a turning point for The Beatles.
      Brash and bold, yet also filled with sensitivity, the 1966 album ushered in the band’s penchant for musical unpredictability that would continue to develop through “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” (which they began recording later that year) and “The White Album” (1968).

      The 14-track album has received a grand remixing by producer Giles Martin – son of legendary Beatles producer George Martin – and engineer Sam Okell.

      The special edition of “Revolver” arrives Oct. 28. But among the trove of unearthed gems are demos of “Yellow Submarine” as a drastically stripped-down ballad featuring John Lennon on plaintive vocals rather than a singsong Ringo Starr and the high-hat heavy backdrop on early versions of “Got to Get You Into My Life.”Both are available Friday and can be heard here.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kristine

      I’m here–a little late but the day turned out to be unusually hectic for a Saturday. Settling down to write postcards now. Gaby, my dog with canine cognitive dysfunction, has been pacing/eating/drinking water for the last half hour or so. It’s become an evening thing, though sometimes her clock shifts. Problem is, I am never quite sure if it’s all in her little brain or if her stomach is upset or she has to go to the bathroom. It’s been a challenge.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mousebumples

      @Alison Rose: No pressure to you or anyone else. You know what works best for you. And I appreciate having a cheering section as we get these done!

      @Joy in FL: it’s not a race! And just think of every postcard as one more vote for our side. We’ll vote the maniacs out.

      And I’m here, writing and cheering on my Bucks, who have opened a 16-4 lead over the Rockets.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      I am playing all the music people link to, including the ones I link.  I’m sitting on the screened-in porch so I’m sure that my neighbors are marveling at my eclectic taste in music.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      @kalakal: Yeah, the looks on faces as people caught on to what was happening… just wonderful.

      I am wondering if we want to do an audio zoom for Tuesday’s postcard writing party – those of us who aren’t writing could regale the writers with interesting conversation (or not) and they could chime in whenever they wanted.

      Great idea?  Terrible idea?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Joy in FL

      @WaterGirl:  Yes, I found out when I did my first batch several days ago that if I write more than about 5 at a time, I make mistakes even when I am highly focused. And that makes me know that I am wise to stick with the same postcard campaign if I have that choice.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Cameron

      For an inspirational, forward-looking song, Tomorrow Belongs To Me works…depending on the type of inspiration one is seeking, of course.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Mousebumples

      @Kristine: glad to help out! #teamwork

      @WaterGirl: Nice work, Gina! I’m always amazed at how much people can fit into that postcard space. 👏👏

      My postcarding is running slow tonight since i apparently tweaked my wrist playing with the kiddos today. I’ll brace it tonight/tomorrow, but my plans to do multiple sets of postcards tonight may be over-ambitious.

      I’m encouraged by early Georgia voting, so I’m doing another set for SENATOR Warnock (I love being able to write SENATOR before his name) and Stacey.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Joy in FL

      @WaterGirl: I love the idea, but I know that I cannot listen to something with words and also write a prescribed message. So an after-party would be fun, but while writing, I would just turn the sound off if we did an audio party. I would be there because I would not want to miss a BJ thing : )

      Reply
    55. 55.

      dkinPa

      @WaterGirl:  Great postcard from Gina!  I love the postcards you posted from Mousebumples, too.  All of them are inspirational — I’ve been trying to add more color to mine.

      I was out all day and came in this evening and saw there was a party going on — what fun!  Thanks for the music.  I’m doing a batch this evening against the abortion amendment in Kentucky.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      WaterGirl

      @Joy in FL:

      but I know that I cannot listen to something with words and also write a prescribed message.

      You are so right about that!  Anyone would have that problem.  Seemed like it might be a good idea, but nope.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Joy in FL

      @H.E.Wolf: You are one of the jackals whose comments encouraged me to write postcards this election. On my computer desktop, I have a screenshot of a comment you made on July 3: “Get off your petunias and get moving!”

      You never know what good effect you may have; sometimes you get to find out a small part of it : )

      Reply
    69. 69.

      prostratedragon

      @WaterGirl: ​ Those are nice! I’ve been finding writing much rather painful, but I’ve sent out a couple of batches of that PTV campaign without the extra messages (which are good if you can), using these colorable cards. I’m comfortable using brush pens to color them.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: pre-party, after party, discussion in between for non writing times (eg adding stamps, taking a snack break, etc.).

      I could potentially do a Zoom on Tuesday, but I don’t need to of others aren’t interested. From work, I’m pretty good at tuning out and focusing when I need to, but not everyone has had to put that into effect due to job stressors.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.