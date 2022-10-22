Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Greetings, Earthlings

It’s just an absolutely gorgeous day here, so I am spending it… in agony from my second fucking sinus infection of the season. I can always tell one is about to hit when I notice I am flossing my molars two-three times because I feel like something is stuck, and midway through the third time I mutter “fuck” and prepare for a shitshow the next few days. So there’s that.

I have a special treat for you- a new picture of Maxwell Edison:

Haha, just kidding, that’s a panther. But you tell me, if that is a panther, what is this:

I’m sorry, that’s a panther. So it looks like in the not so distant future I will have a panther, a bobcat, a Lily, and a feral pig. It’s gonna be some Mutual of Omaha up in this bitch. I’m excited, if you can not tell.

BTW- wtf is up with Hu Jintao?

    56Comments

      BeautifulPlumage

      I missed what happened with Gary? Last I recall his mom & siblings had an illness that would take a while to treat?

      Max is lovely! How will Steve deal with the new panther?

      sab

      I know you are of the let-the-cats-be-them school of cat rearing, and I am of the I don’t let toddlers ramble outside so why should my cats. Please keep this cat inside for at least three weeks when you get it. Preferably forever.

      I lost my first two cats to traffic, first when I was twelve, second when I was eighteen. We haven’t lost a cat since and we have five.

      I realize five cats inside are pretty well self-entertaining and don’t need outside. And you only have one, who gets bored.

      On the other hand Also too Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio had a tree with one of those two ton Bald Eagle Giant Tree Nest Trees fall over and the park people picked through the nest (newish nest, two years)  and they found eighteen cat collars, and those were the cats wearing collars

      ETA Maxwell is phucking gorgeous. I want a cat like him.

      indycat32

      The black cat and her four black kittens who showed up last week are still here and have made themselves at home. And why not – there’s food every day because I’m currently caring for 5 “community cats.”  Neither the Humane Society nor Indy Neighborhood Cats  have responded to my pleas for help.    The intact male (and probably Chloe’s father) who hasn’t been around for over a year is back.  Momma cat won’t go near the trap I have for her. Kittens know there’s food in it but haven’t figured out the entrance is in front, not the back.  So, my daily panic and sleepness nights continue.

      Thanks for listening.  Just needed to  get that off my chest. :)

      glc

      Our dog’s name is Rocky, but when speaking to him on formal occasions, I tend to call him “Rockwell Edison.”  He takes no special notice.

      Regards to Edison Jr.

      la caterina

      @indycat32: You’ll probably need a drop trap to catch that momma.  Not difficult to use-just pretend you’re Wile E. Coyote.  It costs a bit, but cheaper than dealing with another litter of kittens. I’m sorry you’re not finding any local help.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      We had a house panther show up at our back door in the summer of 2006. He decided he was going to move in with us, and we had no say in the matter. Had that little purr monster for 12 happy years before cancer took him.

      Give Maxwell Edison all of the head scritches for me.

      indycat32

      @la caterina: IShe sees me, she runs, and there’s no place to hide from her in my yard.  The trap I have is one where the animal steps on the plate and the door closes.

      Ihop

      I tell you what, that little black kittie will be a snuggler, and he will keep the correct time as what dinner should be, and the proper type  of treats.

      And he will snore, right by your good ear.

       

      And I have never known him or any kitty like him. Well, except for my little man.

      But he’s grey and white, totally different.

      indycat32

      @eclare: I talked with a woman at my vet’s office  who does animal rescue.  She said there are so many kittens and not enough foster people.  Shelters here won’t take kittens that aren’t socialized and they’re almost too old to attempt that, according to her.  I’m tempted to try it although with 4 indoor cats, a small house and one tiny bathroom I don’t know where I’d put them.

      realbtl

      I’m one month in with my new right out of the pound dog, a #10 Peke/Long Hair Chihuahua/? about 2 yo. After my Weim passed at the start of the summer I kept telling myself “You’re 74, you don’t need a #65 dog.” First small dog and it is working out well.

      Martin

      My guess: Hu is a reminder that China used to have changes of leadership. Xi has a new vision in mind for China. And Hu as a former premiere was a potential credible critic of Xi that Xi doesn’t need to risk being criticized by. Now that risk is gone, as is that reminder.

      Another Scott

      @MattF: Yeah, Hu apparently got on the wrong side of Xi.

      AlJazeera:

      Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of Saturday’s closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress in a dramatic moment that disrupted the highly choreographed event.

      The frail-looking 79-year-old seemed reluctant to leave the front row of proceedings at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where he was sitting next to President Xi Jinping.

      A steward attempted to take a sitting Hu by the arm before being shaken off. The steward then attempted to lift Hu with both hands from under the armpits.

      After an exchange of about a minute, in which Hu spoke briefly with Xi and Premier Li Keqiang, he was led out of the hall.

      A seated Xi was filmed holding papers down on the desk as Hu tried to grab them.

      […]

      The cell phone video seems to show that it wasn’t part of the highly choreographed meeting that Xi wanted…

      It looks uncomfortably like that famous grainy video of the 1979 Baath Party Purge when Saddam took over and people were led away to be executed while he sat back and smoked a cigar (but Hu obviously won’t suffer that fate).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Jackie

      Hello Max!

      He’s so handsome! I had a black floof-ball named Edgar – in honor of Edgar Allan Poe… and for my most favorite ball player ever, Edgar Martinez.

      sab

      OT I am retired and married and just lolling around but not wanting to bother with dinner. ( I love to cook, but not every night. Good cooking takes hours.) Husband just popped saying there’s lots of leftovers. Why do you want to cook? I don’t , not tonight. Yay.

      What a hero.

      sab

      @Faithful Lurker: We have three ferals amongst our five who never wanted to be housecats. Only one still has issues, but the transition from wilderness to you-can-actually-trust-these-people is a hard slog for cats. They aren’t wired to trust. But they can learn to trust.  Just another survival instinct.

      different-church-lady

      I can always tell [a sinus infection] is about to hit when I notice I am flossing my molars two-three times because I feel like something is stuck, and midway through the third time I mutter “fuck” and prepare for a shitshow the next few days.

      Ah, so that’s what I got yesterday.

      trollhattan

      Panther. Checks out.

      Hu Jintao might be a Xi major flex to close out this party congress–warning to any who would ponder challenging his accumulation of power and authority. “See, just don’t.”

      indycat32

      And the dumbest part of this entire saga – the low cost spay/neuter clinic, starting this year, is by appointment only.  How do you make an appoinment for a feral cat?

      sab

      We have our usual flea problems because the dog goes out. Flea problem in house. Five cats need Frontline. Three boys are “Hate it but okay.” Two girls are ” we always knew you wanted to kill us.” This goes on every phucking year. I have been dosing our two feline princesses with flea stuff since forever. If I don’t get them then we all have fleas all winter. Alternative is drop them into deep water in the stationary tub in the basement like my grandfather always did to the cocker spaniel.

      Straighten up cats! Behave, get dunked, or hunt mice in the woods.

      sab

      @WaterGirl: You have been following our saga of his horrendous back surgery.

      He has been great. Jumping at every chance to save me work. Makes me want to cry. He is a mess and he is trying  to be so helpful.

      MazeDancer

      • @indycat32: How about some money? Get that male neutered. Or some adoption help?

      Contact WaterGirl to start a fundraiser for you.

      Also, if you show up with a big donation a shelter might be persuaded to take the kittens and let their volunteers socialize them.

      sab

      @WaterGirl: You and I disagree with our vet.

      Some of the others are toxic to cats, so he is wary.

      ETA My grandfather used to dunk dogs in the stationary tub in the basement until all the fleas drowned. I can’t see even how to do that with cats

      ETA But there are all sorts of fleakillers for dogs, but cats have sensitive kidneys.

      indycat32

      @sab: That’s funny.  My four indoor cats act like I’m killing them.  The 4 (actually 5 but the lone female won’t let me near her) outdoor cats said whatever.  They just continued to eat their breakfast.

      indycat32

      @MazeDancer: thanks, but money is not the problem and the male cat belongs to someone, an irresponsible someone, but someone.  Offering money is my next on my list.  There’s a shelter on the southside I may be able to bribe, I mean make a sizable contribution.

      la caterina

      @indycat32: You may be able to run the string to set off the drop trap into a window so you could be inside and she couldn’t see you.  I’d be happy to talk you through it.  WaterGirl has my email address.  And WereBear may have some tips too.

      sab

      @indycat32: I suspect you don’t believe my ” hunt mice in the woods” threat any more than my lady cats did. The boys did. Guys are idiots.

      ETA I have wanted a black cat my whole life but at 68 with cats having a 20 year life expectacy wanting anything but a very old cat seems irresponsible.

      indycat32

      @la caterina: thanks.  I should have ordered one of those instead of a second box trap.  Problem is, as I said earlier, the spay neuter clinic requires an appointment. “Excuse me, Millie (yeah, I named her) we have an appointment for Wednesday, would you kindly enter the trap.”  I sound like I’m shooting down every idea and suggestion.  I need to be less negative.

      MTCinVA

      I’ve always loved black cats and currently have my 3rd and 4th of my lifetime to date, along with a tabby to keep things interesting, one of which is definitely a house panther.  Hamish’s weight has fluctuated quite a bit but he’s definitely in the panther category. Congrats on the addition to the household!

