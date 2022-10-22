My sister, Tammy, my parents, and a bunch of you keep asking what my plan is to assimilate Max into the household- “What is Steve gonna think?” “How are you going to get everyone to get along?” “Do you have a plan to…” And so on.

And the answer, my friends, is I do not have a plan, will probably not come up with a plan, and am not going to worry about it and everything will be fine.

I’ll plug in a Feliway pheremone diffuser not because I think it will do anything, but it might, but more importantly it will shut my sister and others up. I’m gonna get a new litter box, for a grand total of three, because I think you need one more litter box than you have cats. And I will make sure cords and plants are out of readch3. Other than that, I don’t have a plan.

And I don’t think you need one. I’m not gonna get worked up about it, either. I’ll sequester Thurston while I bring him into the house so the first thing he is greeted with is manbearpig running around squealing like a maniac. Other than that, I’ll do what I normally do which is just let them feel each other out and not try to read into things or act all freaked out. They’re animals. As long as all their basic needs are met and you love on them, it will sort itself out.