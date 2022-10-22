Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Another Election Open Thread: Sharing Is Caring!

Our mail-in ballots just arrived — every registered voter in Massacusetts can vote by mail, upon request — and they’ll go in the mail Monday, if we don’t hit the drop box at the courthouse sooner. Have you got your voting plan firmed up?


    35Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Got an email from the County a few days ago saying that my ballot has been received and is all set. Drop-box just outside City Hall; fast and easy.

    3. 3.

      Eunicecycle

      My husband and I voted straight D last Thursday, the second day of early voting in Ohio. Unfortunately there were several Rs running unopposed for state legislature. But we voted for Emilia for Congress!

    4. 4.

      brendancalling

      Just got off another canvassing shift in Hunting Park, a neighborhood in N. Philly, largely Black and Latino. I had bilingual door collateral. I mailed in my ballot last week. I really hope the GOP gets an ass-kicking.

    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I early voted yesterday, in person, here in Georgia — I actually enjoy the ritual of going to the polls, putting my card in the slot, and casting my votes then and there (and getting my little sticker). To me, it feels more participatory.

    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      Just got my ballot in the mail today and will be sending it back out next weekend. Honestly, I cannot wait for this election to be over with so I can stop getting a hundred flyers, texts, emails, YouTube ads, etc for propositions. I already hated gambling, and now thanks to Props 26 and 27, I hate it even more.

    10. 10.

      Alison Rose

      Somewhat OT but JFC…Zelenskyy did an interview with CBC News, and when the interviewer asked the first question, he said “…and as we were saying, please feel free to practice your English.” Like wtf. Okay, is his English perfect? No, but it’s pretty damn good, and that’s just such a condescending way to put it. If they discussed beforehand that he might answer some questions in English, why the need to say that in the portion being recorded? Like he was talking to a schoolboy or something. Bleh.

    14. 14.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Should have mentioned that I was there during what one of the poll workers told me was a slow time, and even at that there was a few minutes’ wait for a voting booth to come available. They said it had been steady, and sometimes crowded, all day every day during this first week of early voting. I am feeling cautiously optimistic about Georgia.

    15. 15.

      Kristine

      Dropped off my ballot in the City Hall drop box on Thursday and received a text and an email today that it was received and would soon be processed. Fingers crossed that the Illinois Supreme Court doesn’t flip.

    16. 16.

      Cameron

      I got my mail-in ballot on the 5th and sent it in the same day; checked a few days later and it had been recorded.  It’s actually kind of discombobulated me – I see all the campaign signs around and wonder “why are these things still up?”

    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Yes. Not a paper receipt for the voter to take home, but once you’ve filled in the touch screen you print your completed ballot and deposit it in a secure machine where it’s counted and registered. The paper ballots are retained for — well, I don’t know how long, but they’re there for reference in case of any challenges or recounts. I think all the paper ballots from 2020 remain secured because TFG of course is famously still challenging the vote count.

    22. 22.

      Matt McIrvin

      Just voted on the first day of Mass. early voting.

      Lots of voters in Georgia are getting hit with blanket challenges and told to vote a provisional ballot. It sounds like many of them are smartly refusing to do so. One advantage of early voting is that if this happens to you, you’ve got time to push back and do something about it by Election Day. If it were on the final day you’d have no choice but to vote provisional, which is leaving them wide-open to shenanigans:

      https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/oct/22/georgia-early-voting-obstacles-new-election-law

    24. 24.

      Mousebumples

      @mrmoshpotato: Because the state Supreme Court thinks it’s not allowed. What if I drop off my husband’s ballot at the drop box? (aka ballot harvesting per the scare mongering morons) Never mind that that’s exactly what I did at the post office – and it seems more secure to give the ballot directly to the election people…

      A conservative justice is retiring, and her seat is up for election in February/April (probable primary ahead of the election for the “non-partisan” race). Figuring I’ll be postcarding for that one since we’ve had previous Wisconsin Judge races with Postcards to Voters.

    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @SiubhanDuinne: Good to hear.  Illinois (or at least Chicago) electronic voting machines had a printout on adding machine paper that you could verify as you verified each screen.  At that’s how it worked in 2016.

    28. 28.

      Joe Falco

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I’m planning to vote today in Georgia so good to know what’s going on just in case, but it’s infuriating this is happening. It sounds like the work of one or more groups making these challenges instead of a couple of nutcases that’s listened to hate radio for too long.

    29. 29.

      Brachiator

      I’m in California, where we can also vote by mail. I know how I want to vote for all the candidates, and the ballot initiatives, but still have to research judges and a few other issues.

      I recently subscribed to the online edition of the LA times, and will review their endorsements, but it is a pain that so many newspapers are all behind pay walls. I used to be able to go to a local newsstand and buy copies of various local and state newspapers, but those days are long gone and now you have to use the online sites.

      ETA. I am voting Yes on California Proposition 1, to protect reproductive rights, but probably voting No on the other ballot initiatives.

    31. 31.

      Wapiti

      Just got our ballots yesterday. Going to take the advice above and fill it out and drop it off today or tomorrow just so the Dem campaigners know they can go after other voters. Handily, my local district Democrats (WA 46th District Dems) put out a complete endorsement guide. (eta: including judges and initiatives)

    33. 33.

      zhena gogolia

      CT doesn’t have early or mail-in voting. Repubs block it, I guess. We had mail-in during Covid, but no longer, even though still Covid. So we’ll go in person on the day. It’s not that bad, never very crowded.

    34. 34.

      MattF

      Mailed in my ballot a week (or two?) ago, got an email acknowledgment from the Maryland Election Board a couple of days ago along with some ‘I voted’ stickers. There were various options— I chose to get links to PDFs for the envelope, ballot, oath, and various other stuff. The main obstacles were printing out the envelope (size10) and the ballot (six double sided pages). Both took several tries. I can see where a computer-naive person would have had a problem. There was, for the first time, an option for voting online, but I decided to skip that.

    35. 35.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Absentee voting is relatively straightforward when your last voting address was in New York. The Board of Elections emailed us instructions on how to download our ballot packets, which included four pages of instructions, the ballot itself, a printable security envelope, and a printable mailing envelope. We’ve all sent in our ballots via air mail.

      The only hitch was that my mom’s date of birth was listed in their system as being in the 1980s instead of the 1930s. It took a call to the Board of Elections to straighten that out.

