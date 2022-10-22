Our mail-in ballots just arrived — every registered voter in Massacusetts can vote by mail, upon request — and they’ll go in the mail Monday, if we don’t hit the drop box at the courthouse sooner. Have you got your voting plan firmed up?

if you want to avoid your blood pressure shooting through the roof because of a recession in 2023 brought on by house republican incompetence, you really, really need to make sure you are registered to vote and vote for democrats straight down the ticket. — ??GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE?? (@golikehellmachi) October 20, 2022





part of the reason the us chamber of commerce is such a fucking joke is that they continue to back these absolute assclowns who fuck every single thing that they touch up beyond all recognition. — ??GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE?? (@golikehellmachi) October 20, 2022

i have, like, 7K followers, give or take, every single one of you had better get it together and get your vote in. — ??GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE?? (@golikehellmachi) October 20, 2022

Want to make sure people understands what this strong early vote means. When you vote early, campaigns can move on to turnout lower propensity voters. Large early vote means a bigger Dem turnout. It's a virtuous cycle. Why voting early matters – it increases D turnout. https://t.co/T88I8Ymmf5 — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) October 20, 2022