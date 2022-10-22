President Biden: "I believe that the essence of who we are as a nation…is really about our commitment to the basic fundamental elements that make us Americans…And I think as long as we take seriously the threat [to democracy], I don't think the threat can come to fruition." pic.twitter.com/0xwVNwDi8O

Biden says more mainstream Rs don’t run because they're concerned about “their physical well-being” and winning “when a minority of Republicans are showing up to vote and they're really hardedge.” Didn't take bait when @CapehartJ asked if Kevin McCarthy should “even be speaker.”

"Veto anything they do," Biden tells MSNBC when asked how he'd “protect women” if GOP wins majority in Congress. “For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has to sign it. I’ll veto it." https://t.co/3lJCg4K0HY

Biden says he intends to run again in 2024, and has the first lady’s support https://t.co/ttH0Yf8qXS

President Biden said Friday that while he has not made a formal decision about running for reelection in 2024, he intends to do so — citing previous encouragement from his late son, Beau, and revealing that he has the backing of his wife, first lady Jill Biden.

In an interview that aired Friday, MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart quoted Biden’s 2017 autobiography, “Promise Me, Dad,” in which the president wrote that Beau had insisted he run for the office in 2016, saying that his father had a duty to do so. Capehart asked what words Beau — who died of brain cancer in 2015 — would have for those who say Biden should not run again because of his age.

“The only reason to be involved in public life is: Can you make life better for other people?” Biden answered. “Depending on who the opponent is, if they have a view that is so the antithesis of what I believe democracy [is], and I believe is good for average Americans, then, his argument was, ‘Dad, you have an obligation to do something.’ ”

When asked if the first lady supports a 2024 run, Biden nodded and paused before providing a full answer. “My wife thinks that we’re doing something very important and that I shouldn’t walk away from it,” he said.

But Biden said he was not yet formally declaring his candidacy, because once he does, a “whole series of regulations kick in, and I have to treat myself as a candidate from that moment on.

“I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention. My intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision,” he said…