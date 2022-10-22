Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

In my day, never was longer.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

This fight is for everything.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

I really should read my own blog.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This blog will pay for itself.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Saturday Morning Open Thread: President Joe, Keepin’ On Keepin’ On

Saturday Morning Open Thread: President Joe, Keepin’ On Keepin’ On

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


Everybody fake surprise!

President Biden said Friday that while he has not made a formal decision about running for reelection in 2024, he intends to do so — citing previous encouragement from his late son, Beau, and revealing that he has the backing of his wife, first lady Jill Biden.

In an interview that aired Friday, MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart quoted Biden’s 2017 autobiography, “Promise Me, Dad,” in which the president wrote that Beau had insisted he run for the office in 2016, saying that his father had a duty to do so. Capehart asked what words Beau — who died of brain cancer in 2015 — would have for those who say Biden should not run again because of his age.

“The only reason to be involved in public life is: Can you make life better for other people?” Biden answered. “Depending on who the opponent is, if they have a view that is so the antithesis of what I believe democracy [is], and I believe is good for average Americans, then, his argument was, ‘Dad, you have an obligation to do something.’ ”

When asked if the first lady supports a 2024 run, Biden nodded and paused before providing a full answer. “My wife thinks that we’re doing something very important and that I shouldn’t walk away from it,” he said.

But Biden said he was not yet formally declaring his candidacy, because once he does, a “whole series of regulations kick in, and I have to treat myself as a candidate from that moment on.

“I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention. My intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision,” he said…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 2liberal
  • Baud
  • Geminid
  • Kristine
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • stinger
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    8. 8.

      Geminid

      Yesterday an Alaska journalist asked Senator Lisa Murkowski if she was planning to rank Democrat Mary Peltola first in next month’s election.

      “Yes I am,” Murkowski replied, and went on to explain that this was not a question of party but rather who would best serve Alaska’s interests. Murkowski said she’s known Peltola for 25 years and trusted her to do right for Alaskans.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mousebumples

      Good morning! 2 more weekends (including this one) until the election.

      What are you doing to GOTV?

      My plan is to keep writing #PostcardsToVoters. Keep reminding our voters to show up and support Democrats!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.