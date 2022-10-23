Andrew Kaczynski got upset at a modest bit of pushback from the WH:

Reply by progressive economist and RT by the WH Chief of Staff. Voters are constantly ranking economy and inflation as their number one concern. I did not say the economy was a disaster just that voters are concerned about it as polls *constantly* show. Inflation is often #1. pic.twitter.com/UxzgVxmrHU — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) October 23, 2022

We can get at the economic numbers another time, and why Americans are still pissed off, but what boggles my mind is the media guys not getting why everyone from my side of the aisle hates them. I mean, the phrase “Great News for John McCain” is going on 20 years old, ffs.

Here’s the deal, this is what the media relationship and Democrats is like. Imagine if you were watching a football game, the broadcasters turned off the camera every time the Democrats team had the ball, and you would have the current media environment for Dems and people would say “DEMS NEVER GO ON OFFENSE THEY’RE ALWAYS ON DEFENSE.” And when they switch the cameras back on and the Dems are playing defense, they force a fumble on the ten yard line and instead of the announcers stating “That’s great news for the Democrats,” instead it’s always “Terrible news for the Democrats as they now have to push 90 yards down the field.”

Meanwhile the Republicans are denying they fumbled and rejecting the fact that Democrats have the ball and are appealing to league officials in NY that the Democrats cheated, and if they don’t give the ball back they will start shooting fans, all while working on a decades long project with the field umpire and league officials to make it so the Democrats can only field nine players at a time. And because they are afraid of the threats from the repercussions, they agree to not show the points Democrats have scored on the scoreboard, even though they scored them.

That’s what it is like being a Democrat. And the Kfile and Chuck fucking Todd and the rest of them just don’t get it.