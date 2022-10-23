In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in. We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

It’s time again to grace Medium Cool with your recommendations of what to watch, listen to, or read.

So, take a few minutes out of your busy schedule of adding pumpkin spice to things and tell us what’s good, what’s bad, and what’s mediocre.

In addition to naming names, please tell us a bit about the show so people can decide if it’s up their alley. And if you know where it’s available, please let us know that, too.