Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

We still have time to mess this up!

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Everybody saw this coming.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Recommendations

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Recommendations

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.  We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

It’s time again to grace Medium Cool with your recommendations of what to watch, listen to, or read.

So, take a few minutes out of your busy schedule of adding pumpkin spice to things and tell us what’s good, what’s bad, and what’s mediocre.

In addition to naming names, please tell us a bit about the show so people can decide if it’s up their alley. And if you know where it’s available, please let us know that, too.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • BGinCHI
  • Brachiator
  • Craig
  • evodevo
  • FelonyGovt
  • Gravenstone
  • Heidi Mom
  • Ivan X
  • jeffreyw
  • kalakal
  • Ken
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • oldgold
  • raven
  • Starfish
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • The Lodger
  • Tony Jay
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • Wanderer
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    2. 2.

      BGinCHI

      Enjoying the show above (see trailer), Welcome To Wrexham, in which two actors (one American & one Canadian), buy a lower level football club (Wrexham, in Wales). It’s charming and wants to be kind of a real life Ted Lasso, and nearly succeeds.

      If you know how season 1 ends, please don’t spoil.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BGinCHI

      Anyone watch Yellowstone? I think we had lots of comments on it last time we had this type of topic.

      We tried it and I couldn’t get past the first few episodes. Great cast and scenery, but too soap opera-style for my tastes.

      Maybe it changes?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Alison Rose

      Because I am me, I’ll give you all some recs of some fave books of mine thus far this year. (Not books published this year necessarily, just ones I’ve read.) I don’t want to c/p the synopses because then FYWP will eat it up, and I’ll add all the links in editing after I post this.

      Sistersong by Lucy Holland – Historical fantasy based (somewhat) on a traditional murder ballad with a witchy vibe

      The Beadworkers by Beth Piatote – Mixed-genre short stories by a Native American author about Native life and beliefs

      A Psalm for the Wild-Built and A Prayer for the Crown-Shy by Becky Chambers – Utopian “hopepunk” sci-fi about a tea monk and a sentient robot (Trust me…the series is incredible. The first book is my favorite read of the year and I don’t think it’ll be outdone.)

      Recitatif by Toni Morrison – This is a short story, about 50 pages long I think, published after her death, with a really genius and clever device used throughout

      Reply
    8. 8.

      BGinCHI

      @Tony Jay: Remember that Cheech & Chong skit where they’re at the drive-in and the detective is about to reveal who the killer is and the PA drowns it out by announcing that “the snack bar closes in 15 minutes”?

      I think about that a lot.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      As Halloween approacheth, will recommend a slow-building creepy entry from the 1940s available on Prime, Ladies in Retirement. Stellar cast; shall forego linking to its entry on Wikipedia as that is rife with spoilers.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Starfish

      @Alison Rose: Those selections all look great. Would you consider any of them a light read? I have been reading more serious things and am way behind on my goal for the year.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      busy schedule of adding pumpkin spice to things

      I baked pumpkin bread today.

      Right now, Mr. Suzanne is showing our children a Donald Duck cartoon called “Trick or Treat”. It should be noted that I don’t get much control of the TV.

      Allow me to plug Mr. Suzanne’s podcast, which is called “Barks Remarks” and is all about the duck comics drawn by Carl Barks. A highly niche interest.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Starfish

      I am enjoying She-Hulk more than I expected to because I have generally missed most of the recent trend in all the superhero movies.

      I like the part where She-Hulk can control her ability to turn into a Hulk because if women were to go into uncontrolled Hulk rage, they would Hulk out every day when men catcalled them.

      I think it is endearing that she does not know how to dress herself, and her assistant is trying to get her to wear things that are not giant suits.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      FelonyGovt

      Even though I normally hate lawyer shows, I’m enjoying Extraordinary Attorney Woo on Netflix. Young woman with autism joins a large law firm in Seoul. It’s different from anything out there, the young actors are charming, the production quality is very high, and the subtitles aren’t bothering me.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      @mrmoshpotato: A friend recommended Ann Cleves’ mystery novels set in the Shetland Islands. We then started looking up info about the Shetlands (as one does), and decided that Vaila would present the easiest mystery, as it has a population of 2.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Alison Rose

      @Starfish: The Becky Chambers books are definitely lighter reads. They’re novellas and since it’s “utopian” futuristic rather than the usual dystopian, they have a lovely comforting vibe all throughout. There is some emotional stuff (I fucking sobbed multiple times because certain elements hit me very hard) but it’s all in service of something very hopeful and uplifting.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      oldgold

      I am watching House of Dragons. Tonight the final episode of season one is being aired.

      It is fine, but not up to the standards of the first four or five  seasons of Game of Thrones.

      One big problem is that there is no one to root for. All of the characters vying for the throne are deplorable.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Brachiator

      I have been enjoying “Andor,” on Disney Plus. It is a kind of prequel to the Star Wars movie “Rogue One,” but I don’t think you have to be a deep Star Wars fan or be deeply knowledgeable about the Star Wars universe in order to enjoy the series.

      The series is much more solidly dramatic and deliberate in tone than the action jammed movie serial adventures of the main Star Wars films. It actually reminds me of “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” in outer space. The narrative and acting are both excellent. It has been a surprising alternative to some of the other Star Wars series and is very well done.

      ETA. For some reason, I just don’t have the patience to read novels anymore. I think this really built up during the pandemic, where I would mainly watch short form shows and YouTube videos.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Apologies if I mentioned these last week

      TV:

      Dahmer (Netflix)- Don’t believe the hype.  It’s actually extremely well done, avoids gore and gratuitous violence in most cases and in my opinion does a much better job of telling the victims stories than most True Crime series do.  It also really hammers home the way our Justice System fails marginalized communities and the way white dudes get free passes at nearly every step.  Honestly, I’d put this up there with Unbelievable and When They See Us as tv series that speak volumes about our American (in)Justice.  Episode 6: Silenced is well worth watching all on it’s own (and can be viewed as a stand-alone episode) and is one of the most heartbreaking, but also incredible episodes of tv I’ve seen in awhile.  Rodney Burnford does an Emmy-level performance as Tony Hughes, a Black, deaf model who unfortunately crossed paths with Dahmer.

      Little Women (K-drama, Netflix): very good and fun murder mystery that explores issues of Class in Korea.

      Movies:

      X (HBO)- First film of a horror trilogy where a group of young people in Texas go out to a ranch in order to shoot an adult movie and suddenly killings start happening.  It has sort of a campy 70’s B-movie vibe for the first hour then turns left into an avant garde horror romp.  Much better than I thought it would be.

      The Babysitter (HBO)- Samara Weaving plays the sexy babysitter in this horror/comedy that was also much better than expected.  She’s very good at comedy and this was a very fun flick.

      Fear Street: 1994 (Netflix)- another first chapter of a horror trilogy.  This one is about a town that is cursed by a spirit of a dead witch that appears every 27 years to commit murders by possessing someone.  Part two is 1978, Part three is 1666.  It has a very Stranger Things (but more scary) kind of nostalgic vibe.  Looking forward to Parts 2 and 3.

      We Have Always Lived In the Castle (Peacock)- Shirley Jackson’s last novel.  Good, dark and beautiful film.

      The Night House (HBO)- Rebecca Hall tries to piece together the mystery of her husband who committed suicide and had a secret life while struggling to process the trauma.  Very suspenseful and eery little ghost/haunting flick.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gravenstone

      If you’ve not already seen it, I strongly recommend Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix. A 10 episode anime (4 hours to binge) set as a prequel to the CDPR game (Cyberpunk:2077). It was announced roughly in parallel with the launch of the game, but its overwhelmingly positive reception since release last month has largely redeemed the troubled game and renewed interest in it. As one might expect from the Cyberpunk universe, it is a dark and merciless world. The story at its heart is basically a tale of trying to fit into a world doing its best to destroy you, and the challenge of living your life for the dreams of others.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      The Lodger

      @Starfish: I don’t know what you call a light read, but the Chambers stories are short and enjoyable.  Read Psalm first to understand the society where everything takes place.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ivan X

      My favorite things that I’ve watched from the last couple of years are: Better Caul Saul (writing this as someone who gave up on Breaking Bad after 1.5 episodes), which, especially in its first 2-3 seasons, is sublime, and less about drug cartels and more about the law and the complexity of morality and the difficulty of human relationships and starting a small business and it’s just a great tragicomedy. I also loved Corporate, which no one saw, but is the most bleakly wonderful cynical existential despair corporate comedy ever made. Well worth seeing if you’re a cynical mope like me. The first few seasons of The Good Fight are just wonderful, and sometimes hilarious, for people of our political disposition, though it may give you TFG PTSD. All of these shows have the benefit of being superbly written. Oh yeah and I love the first season of Russian Doll, but then again I love NYC, and it’s very much that.

      Speaking of superbly written, now I’m not watching anything, but I’m just reading everything Ross Thomas ever wrote (not in order). I’m on the last of the 25 and I’m a little sad about it.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      raven

      @WaterGirl:

       

      Becka

       

      Eve Hewson was born in Dublin, Ireland, the second daughter of activist Ali Hewson (née Alison Stewart) and U2 lead singer Bono(Paul David Hewson)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Brachiator

      @oldgold:

      One big problem is that there is no one to root for. All the people vying for the throne are deplorable.

      Despite the dreadfully disappointing final episode, I enjoyed the original Game of Thrones.

      Does this series involve more than the machinations of the Dragon riding family?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @WaterGirl: The only good thing about my wife being out of town is that I can watch some of the really scary movies (actually none of them are super-scary).

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Tony Jay

      @BGinCHI:

      Ah, now, you see, we didn’t get Cheech & Chong over here. We had to make do with Flanagan & Allen, a pair of big-haired Oirish warblers who toured the Folk circuit getting high on nettle tea and giving grannies hot flushes.

      Twas a more innocent time, it was.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I’ve recommended this podcast early and often but it deserves the accolades it gets:

      Everything is Alive is an interview show in which all the subjects are inanimate objects. In each episode, a different thing tells us its life story–and everything it says is true.
      Ian Chillag is the host and creator of Everything is Alive. Previously he was a producer for NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross, and he co-created and hosted the NPR podcast How To Do Everything.

      The episodes don’t require a big time commitment (15-20 minutes) and they are equally funny and touching.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      kalakal

      We’re watching The Expanse, somehow never saw it despite recommendations. 3 episodes in, seems rather interesting so far

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ivan X

      @raven: That’s enough reason for me to watch! I’m one of the five people who’s a big fan of Odenkirk’s very silly movie Let’s Go To Prison. Who knew he’d turn out to be such a great dramatic actor. His Liam Neeson turn in the film Nobody was fun too.

      He also turned me on (via an NYT Book Review interview) to the funniest book I’ve ever read, at least in my adult life, Will Not Attend by Adam Resnick.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Ivan X

      Oh since people here like animals just a little bit, the Apple TV+ series Earth At Night In Color was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen. I especially liked the episode about tarsiers, which are animals I had never even heard of.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Heidi Mom

      @Starfish: If it’s quick reads you need, here are some recommendations:

      The House Party by Rita Cameron–A group of high-school kids throw a party in an unoccupied, upscale house that’s being built in their upscale, suburban Philly town (New Hope, maybe?), and things go badly wrong.  The cops’ attempt to determine who was responsible fractures the town along socioeconomic lines.  I almost read this in one day, finally had to go to bed.

      City on Fire by Don Winslow–The mob has divided Providence, RI into Irish-American and Italian-American spheres, and everyone’s getting along just fine until a stunningly beautiful woman shows up on the beach, insults are exchanged, and everything goes to hell.  This didn’t seem as insightful as Winslow’s books on the drug wars, but it’s very propulsive (i.e., a quick read).

      Beautiful Things–This is Hunter Biden’s memoir.  It’s shockingly honest and very readable.

      Fencing with the King by Diana Abu Jaber–A Jordanian-American is invited back to Jordan for the King’s 60th birthday, to fence with him as they did when they were young.  (The King is the late Hussein, although that’s never quite spelled out.)  The American’s daughter accompanies him, and they learn that their Jordanian relatives are more complicated than they knew.

      The Lioness by Chris Bohjalian–A newly married ’60s movie star and her husband take friends and family along on their safari honeymoon.  Not all return.  Not Bohjalian’s best, but a definite page turner (if you can keep the names straight).

      Good luck reaching your goal!  I’m at 93 and the goal is 104 (2 a week).

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Craig

      I might have mentioned this already, but The Outfit is excellent. Mark Rylance plays a bespoke suit maker in 50s Chicago who has a relationship with the mob. A small parlour piece with an great cast. Solid writing and direction. Gorgeous production design from Gemma Jackson of Game of Thrones. Thoroughly enjoyable. Streaming on Prime.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Wanderer

      I truly enjoyed Wrexham.  It is all about the sport culture and includes enough well edited game footage to give a good feeling for the game also.
      I have been watching Reboot on Hulu as well. A show about making a comedy show focused on the writer’s room and cast interpersonal relationships. Very funny at times.
      On Netflix I found Vatican Girl.  A well scripted documentary about a the kidnapping of a 15 year old girl.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.