Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

The willow is too close to the house.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

We still have time to mess this up!

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Sunday Evening Open Thread: Good for Mary Peltola

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Good for Mary Peltola

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

From the local Juneau Empire (I owe someone a hat tip for this), “Peltola unites crowd at AFN convention”:

The “Celebrating Our Unity” theme of this year’s Alaska Federation of Natives convention was emphasized by U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola in her keynote address Thursday, but perhaps the biggest symbol during the convention’s opening day came when the recently inaugurated Democrat was given the beaded Alaska flag bolo tie of her predecessor, Republican Don Young, by his elder daughter Joni Nelson.

“Now I’m a real congressman for all Alaska,” Peltola said upon receiving the tie, invoking the slogan Young used during his nearly 50 years in office.

Peltola, sworn into office less than 40 days ago to fill the remainder of Young’s term after his death and facing a reelection campaign in less than three weeks as she seeks a full term, is the first Alaska Native elected to Congress. She received a hero’s welcome from convention attendees who gave her a long standing ovation before she began her speech…

Peltola, in her speech, applied the theme to situations ranging from families to global conflict. Early on she called to the stage members of Young’s family, who are supporting her reelection campaign, as she talked about his lengthy career of accomplishments beginning as a freshman when he was vital to establishing the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System which “built the foundation of Alaska’s economy as we know it.”

An exchange of hugs and the bolo tie followed. The younger of Young’s two daughters, Dawn Vallely, told the audience her father would have been happy with Peltola’s win in the special election.

Such personal and political unity among people from different political parties is something many Alaskans are long familiar with when confronting shared challenges ranging from extreme storms to food shortages, Peltola said. She said taking such an approach to her campaign and congressional duties, including hiring a large number of Young’s former staff, seems to be why the election is attracting global attention…

I get the feeling Palin realizes it’s a good time for her to transition from ‘starburst-inducing politician’ to ‘folksy Fox commentor’. She’s not the brightest bulb in the chandelier, but she’s smart enough to understand that her natural political followers have found newer & shinier MILF figures, from the polished sociopathy of professional tv presence Kari Lake to the feral foaming dementia of MTG.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Bill Arnold
  • Geminid
  • J R in WV
  • Jackie
  • Martin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Narya
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Cascades

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      West of the Cascades

      I have not read a colder (or funnier) thing on the intertubes today than this: “She’s not the brightest bulb in the chandelier, but she’s smart enough to understand that her natural political followers have found newer & shinier MILF figures, from the polished sociopathy of professional tv presence Kari Lake to the feral dementia of MTG.

      I have family in Alaska who are long-suffering Democrats up there, and they are very hopeful that Peltola will win (again).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: I *swear* Cole’s post wasn’t there when I checked just before hitting the ‘publish’ button!

      (He’s rescheduled it for later this evening.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jackie

      Peltola seems well-liked by ALL Alaskans. I think it’s awesome an Alaskan Native represents them in Congress! I hope she wins in a landslide!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Mary Peltola is the real deal, she’s already sponsored legislation (establishing office of food security for vets) that has passed the House rather decidedly. I hope she retains the seat!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      J R in WV

      @Baud:

      COLE!! :: where did that great post go? I added a comment, then went to update the post to add the word Constitutional to a description of the Kansas protection of reproductive health care, and got a 404 error code page not found… So sad. Cole’s past was great, and the other 5 or 6 comments before mine were all great.

      I’m sick and tired of the gloomy and despairing  remarks about the economy, which is actually dong great with the lowest unemployment rate in decades. and the polling, which is distorted by the desire of the billionaires to own everything and everyone in the nation.

      The first election after the Dobbs decision was in Kansas, and polling was claimed to show that Kansas was going to reject their reproductive freedom —  in reality the election went in favor of preserving reproductive rights by 60-40 % — an overwhelming win for Democracy.

      All my money is riding on that being the results in the upcoming nationwide election in 3 weeks. People know the economy is doing great, just look at the “NOW HIRING” signs on every business in town!! Every news story about how scared people are of the economy is fraudulent propaganda, and most people know that for a fact.

      I’m really glad Ms Peltola won her special election last month, and I expect she will win the regular election next month. That’s great news too! But the nation wide tendency for Americans to vote for their freedom from Fascist Russo-Republican control is more important for everyone.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      @Baud: Yeah, as I’ve said many times, this is Watergirl’s blog now. Classic example of the formal leader taking their foot off the gas just long enough for their assistant to slowly consolidate power until such point they are indispensable. Bloodless coup accomplished.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      @J R in WV: Cook’s Political Report lists the Alaska seat as “Tossup” when it ought to be “Lean D.” Alaska is a singular state, but I think there are more “Lean Ds” among their 30 other “Tossups.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WaterGirl:

      I had never seen that before and now I have that awful song in my head! 

      You’re welcome!  Phineas and Ferb was an awesome, ridiculous cartoon.

      Have you voted yet?  I got email saying they have mine and it’s been checked in.

      I have my ballot at home.  Haven’t filled anything out yet.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Suzanne:

      Phineas and Ferb was a huge favorite in my house. Not just with the kids, either. 

      Old boss of mine told me about it because his kids watched it.  I had to check it out when I heard about the ridiculous Perry the Platypus subplot.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.