From universally beloved commentor Satby:
We’re under a winter weather watch here with icy rain turning to one-three inches of snow tonight. Luckily, the last time we had color this good I had snapped a few pictures of the glorious fall maple foliage around town, because today the leaves are falling as fast as the rain and my plans to go snap some more were dashed.
Sugar maples are everywhere in South Bend. A few years ago street plantings were switched to the newer hybrid Autumn Blaze maple, with a deeper red. Those are still pretty small compared to these beauties.
Fall color is my favorite!
Thematically related, from commentor JeffG166
10.16.2022
Last hurrah of the tithonia this year. Supposedly we are getting frost tonight.
Some more from Satby:
I got out in the rain yesterday because I really love the colors, so here’s part two.
1. Colors along the St. Joseph river
2. On the campus of IUSB
3. Street scene.
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
