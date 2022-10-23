Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Autumn Blaze

by

This post is in: 

From universally beloved commentor Satby:

We’re under a winter weather watch here with icy rain turning to one-three inches of snow tonight. Luckily, the last time we had color this good I had snapped a few pictures of the glorious fall maple foliage around town, because today the leaves are falling as fast as the rain and my plans to go snap some more were dashed.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Autumn Blaze 2

Sugar maples are everywhere in South Bend. A few years ago street plantings were switched to the newer hybrid Autumn Blaze maple, with a deeper red. Those are still pretty small compared to these beauties.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Autumn Blaze 3

Fall color is my favorite!

Thematically related, from commentor JeffG166

10.16.2022

Last hurrah of the tithonia this year. Supposedly we are getting frost tonight.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Autumn Blaze 4

Some more from Satby:

I got out in the rain yesterday because I really love the colors, so here’s part two.

1. Colors along the St. Joseph river

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Autumn Blaze 5

2. On the campus of IUSB

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Autumn Blaze 6

3. Street scene.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Autumn Blaze 7

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

  • eclare
  • Jeffery
  • mrmoshpotato
  • sab

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      Very nice.  Those red trees are all “Ba-boom!”

      I should photograph a local nature park tomorrow.  Saw some nice colors, including screaming red trees, yesterday.

    4. 4.

      Jeffery

      There hasn’t been good autumn color in Philadelphia for about 12 years. That year we had a cool rainy summer. This year after a hot dry summer we had an almost normal fall. The color is better than last year but nothing like it use to be.

      As a kid there was a corner house several blocks away the had sugar maples planted on the two streets it adjoined. I would go out of my way to see those trees in their full glory. The leave glowed brilliant red, orange and yellow.

