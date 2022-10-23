From universally beloved commentor Satby:

We’re under a winter weather watch here with icy rain turning to one-three inches of snow tonight. Luckily, the last time we had color this good I had snapped a few pictures of the glorious fall maple foliage around town, because today the leaves are falling as fast as the rain and my plans to go snap some more were dashed.

Sugar maples are everywhere in South Bend. A few years ago street plantings were switched to the newer hybrid Autumn Blaze maple, with a deeper red. Those are still pretty small compared to these beauties.

Fall color is my favorite!