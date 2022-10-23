When you cast your vote this election, it’s not just candidates on the ballot. Democracy itself is on the line and it’s up to us to defend it. pic.twitter.com/1mI6DO1R70 — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 20, 2022





“When the fate of our democracy and a woman’s right to choose are on the line, I know John will fight for Pennsylvanians.” Honored to have President Obama on this team 💯 pic.twitter.com/npSw6hXcxG — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 21, 2022

It’s an honor and a privilege to receive the endorsement of @BarackObama. We've come a long way in our efforts to protect abortion rights, strengthen education, and create an economy that works for everyone. Thank you for being in this fight with me! pic.twitter.com/CP1Y8oB0Lh — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 19, 2022

Enter J. Miles Coleman, “Associate Editor, Sabato’s Crystal Ball. ‘A political Dora the Explorer'”, to be schooled…

We need to have a level setting moment on the latter point: Obama is probably the most popular politician in America. Don’t let the distortion field of Twitter and two Dem primaries sway you away from that. https://t.co/q7zxp8ayj4 — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) October 22, 2022

Obama’s successor, still chugging along…

WATCH: A new poll shows President Biden's job approval is at 48%, the highest since October 2021. https://t.co/wxIA9f9G87 pic.twitter.com/B4BUjzz4LY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 20, 2022

I mean they actually did quite a lot with a majority dependent on the votes of a literal coal baron and the world's biggest dipshit. https://t.co/NnyBS5du0F — Leonid Baezhnev ?? (@rev_avocado) October 20, 2022

if the tipping vote on partisan legislation is not a coal baron from a trump +40 state, we accomplish more even without killing the filibuster — a spooky archaeologist and enthusiast of The Queue (@merovingians) October 20, 2022