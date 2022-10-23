Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Readership Capture, Elections Edition

Enter J. Miles Coleman, “Associate Editor, Sabato’s Crystal Ball. ‘A political Dora the Explorer'”, to be schooled…

Obama’s successor, still chugging along…

  • Baud
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Princess
  • satby
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • WaterGirl
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Can’t really wrap my mind around how someone could look at the accomplishments of the last year and be dense enough to think Democrats got nothing done. But that’s the beltway pundit class for you.

      Also it’s an honor to be first.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: It’s the Goebbels Big Lie strategy: yell it loud enough, for long enough, from enough directions, and people will start to believe it.

      The GQP’s running the NSDAP playbook. Hell, they’ve already got their Brownshirts.

      (eta: So what does the coveted second position get again? A laurel and hearty handshake? A set of steak knives? A boot to the head?)

      Baud

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?:

      I don’t know who that guy is, but it’s the type of intellectually vapid hot take that we’ve been subject to for a while.

      1. As you note, we got a lot done with the barest of majorities.
      2. The tweet treats Dems as if it were a top-down managed parliamentary party, which usually comes with strong rules to enforce party discipline.
      3. Even with parliamentary systems, no political party thinks “we only need a bare majority.”  They all want more members in the hopes of achieving their goals even more effectively.

      I recall hearing Newt Gingrich described as a stupid person’s idea of what a smart person talks like.  Cynical anti-Dem hot takes remind me of that.

      lowtechcyclist

      I mean they actually did quite a lot with a majority dependent on the votes of a literal coal baron and the world’s biggest dipshit.

      This.

      Lord knows I’ve spent the past few decades so often frustrated with the Democrats’ muddled messaging and inability to get things done. And it’s not like I’ve been quiet about it.

      But this Congress has done big things, and the Democrats are being quite explicit on what they’re for and what they’re against. And it’s quite clear that they’ll do even more if they keep the House and get two or three more Dem Senators, they’ll accomplish a lot more.

      So this James Ray @GoodVibePolitik person can STFU as far as I’m concerned. I’ve been where he is, but it makes no fucking sense whatsoever to still be there.

      Baud

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      There’s a narrow window before an election when the normies pay attention.  (Which is why Comey’s misfeasance was so devastating and why October surprises are a thing).  So I hope the uptick in approval reflects that and is a good portent.

      Ken

      @NotMaxThere’s an election? Why don’t people tell me these things?

      I envy you, my mailbox has been filled to overflowing for a month now with people reminding me there’s an election.

      I will say the Democrats in my area are all running on protecting choice, both at the state and national level. The Republicans… not so much. You’d think at least a few would mention their stunning success in overturning Roe.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      “Who knows what NARA and the FBI plant into documents, or subtract from documents—we will never know, will we?” Trump wondered aloud.

      The National Archives people must wake up every day, surprised to find themselves accused of crimes. This was not in the job description.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      Recently encountered on a program originally in Italian. Someone in the control booth was asleep at the switch.

      Closed captioning –
      Clerk: May I help you?
      Customer: Yes. I’d like some lip balm.
      Clerk: What brand?
      .
      English dubbing –
      Clerk: May I help you?
      Customer: Yes. I’d like some Chapstick.
      Clerk: What brand?
      .

      Baud

      @Ken:

      You’d think at least a few would mention their stunning success in overturning Roe.

       

      I hope people remember this whenever they hear someone call Dems weak and feckless when they tailor their message to the general electorate rather than the base. The GOP does the same thing, and for good reason.

      Gin & Tonic

      russian TV, ladies and gentlemen:

      Meanwhile on Russia’s state-funded RT, director of broadcasting Anton Krasovsky suggests drowning or burning Ukrainian children, makes hideous comments about the rapes by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, says Ukraine should not exist and Ukrainians who resist Russia should be shot. pic.twitter.com/BGIaBNok4v
      — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) October 23, 2022

      Kay

      Kissinger Warns on Education Wokeness as National Security Threat
      Excessive focus on “shortcomings” of history could impair capacity to act internationally, he says

      Wokedy, woke woke. It’s all they talk about at these conferences.

      Geminid

      @Baud: One thing I like about Twitter is how I can track down posters’ own timelines and get a sense of what they are about. In the case of James Ray, the little bio in the heading tells me his alma mater and one source of livelihood, as well as a couple other affiliations:

      James Ray

      Purdue…JamesGetsPolitical on TikTok.

      Free Palestine [flag] … Marxist Anti-Imperialist.

      I think Ray is fairly representative of a loud but numerically small component of the political Left. I encounter them a lot on Twitter, mainly when Democrats and more responsible lefties push back on them.

      These folks are predominately male, and to them “Liberal” is a dirty word. They have it in for the Democratic Party because any progress it achieves makes creating the powerful Left party they dream about that much harder.

      I think it was one of these guys who dropped in here a couple days ago to explain how Democrats will be crushed in the midterms. When someone disagreed he insulted her as being too weak to handle the truth, which is typical behavior for that obnoxious crowd.

      Soprano2

      We’re back from Maui, sitting at O’Hare waiting for our flight to Springfield. It’s 7:50 am but my body thinks it’s 3:00 am. It’s going to be a long day.

      You live in a beautiful place, Not Max. Wish we’d been there for fun. We did get to go to Ocean Vodka and watch the sun set.

      Princess

      Someone whose normal inclination is to skip voting in the midterm is not going to be persuaded to come out because “democracy itself is on the ballot.” Those 90 million or so who never or rarely vote aren’t that invested in democracy in the first place. Maybe some could be persuaded by the thought of losing Medicare and social security, or by default on the debt and a global economic crash. They can be reminded about high employment and about infrastructure investment. I’d really like to see democrats (and by that I mean people like us — Biden is doing fine) reclaim the economic message that the Press has ceded to the GOP. Dems are better on the economy, period.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      Thanks.  I rarely leave the boat to investigate who these people are.

      In fairness, us losing badly in the midterms is not an unreasonable prediction.

      Saying electing more Dems won’t being more progress is an unreasonable take.  The tweeter could say electing Dems won’t bring about Marxist Anti-imperialism, which would be accurate.  But for some reason, he had to obscure his stance with naked cynicism, almost as if he understands that most people would reject his actual views.

      WaterGirl

      Katie Hobbs, Steve Sisolak and others running for the same races in other key states can be supported through this thermometer.  Click on customize amounts if you want to direct your donation to specific people on the list.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      @DavidSacks11hReplying to @vc and @mattyglesias
      The woke-neocon alliance is both naively idealistic and deeply cyclical.

      Wokesters are both not interventionist enough (Kissinger and the Right wingers ar Education Next) and also so interventionist that they are now “neocons”.

      All day, every day this nonsense is peddled as some kind of “thought”.  I wonder how much the market can possibly reward “anti-wokeness” before it is so completely saturated with this junk that no one can make money on it.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      How long did they milk political correctness?

      ETA: Bill Mahar had that show “Politically Incorrect.”. Maybe his next show will be entitled “Sound Asleep.”

