Housing as a regional good

Good morning — and now for something different. I’ve started writing a little bit with the TriangleBlogBlog which is a hyper local (2 town) politics, policy, pickleball and park old school group blog much like Balloon-Juice. I’ve been leaning into what I originally went to graduate school for — urban economic development — and I’ll be crossposting some of my material between the two places:

Crossposted at TriangleBlogBlog

 

I moved to Chapel Hill in 2017 from Pittsburgh after receiving a great new job offer.  My family and I rented for two years and then we bought a house.

We chose to live in Chapel Hill because of the amenities.  The schools are great for our kids, the library is amazing, the park system is wonderful for my morning walks, and there is enough of a downtown between Chapel Hill and Carrboro to have a couple of favorite restaurants depending on what strikes our mood — be it a good burger and fries  at Buns, a really nice dinner at Tandem or beers with buddies at Steel String.  It does not hurt that there is great soccer to see during the fall.

This amenity package is desirable.  It is also expensive.

The rent on our first condo here was almost three times what we paid for our mortgage and carrying costs in suburban Pittsburgh for about the same square footage in a town whose primary source of historical employment – a coke works for the declining steel industry – had closed two decades ago.

The Pittsburgh region is a great spot to live and raise a family but over my lifetime the city itself has shrunk by half, and the entire metro region has slowly lost population over 40 years.  Housing is cheap in Pittsburgh because demand is weak and there are few outsiders coming into the region.

We’re part of a regional economy

That is not the case in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan cluster.  We’re growing. And we are likely to continue to grow.  This region has a good combination of highly educated populations, intense agglomeration economies of scale in a few key industries, available land, decent infrastructure, good weather, and better barbecue.  This is an attractive endowment of factors for growth.  And this growth is going to happen no matter what we do in Chapel Hill.

We are part of a regional economy.  People who have jobs and a reason to be in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan cluster have lots of options.  This is especially true for people who don’t have strong ties to the region and can seek out a particular amenity and price intersection instead of trying to balance the amenities that they want with the type of house that they want while looking to stay within a ten to fifteen minute trip to the grandparents.

People can look for single family suburbia in Cary, or they can be hip and with-it in downtown Durham or Raleigh, or they can trade far fewer amenities for more land and bigger houses at a lower price point in western Chatham County or unincorporated portions of Orange and Alamance County. Or people can buy high services, great schools, higher taxes in Chapel Hill and Carrboro.

As thousands of new households emigrate into the Triangle, they have to live somewhere.  As long as the Chapel Hill amenity package is pretty attractive to a decent number of folks and there is a limited supply of housing, people will bid up both rents and sales prices.  Higher sales prices are transfers to incumbent owners who are selling.  Higher rents are accumulations for the owners of capital.  Higher rents also flow through the entire market.  If a new set of apartments have higher rents, soon other apartment buildings will increase their rents.  This will displace households that were just able to make things work under their old, lower rents, but now can’t.

Chapel Hill is an amazing place to live.  I love it here.  But we are part of a large, and growing region.  Pretending that we are not merely by not increasing our housing stock of all types of housing just means that we are pricing out our current neighbors and never meeting our future neighbors who want to live in Chapel Hill and enjoy our amenity package but can afford neither the rent nor the mortgage.

We need local solutions to the good challenges of living in an economically vibrant area. And a key part of that local solution is building more housing.

      Jerry

      The Triangle has become one giant swath of suburbia from Wake Forest to Fuquay-Varina and Zebulon to Carrboro. And yes, I am including Raleigh and Durham into that. We’re like the metro Detroit area without the Detroit. Hey, I’m not knocking it since I threw down roots here, but it’s funny to me when folks call certain towns in the area as “suburban.” We’re all suburban around here now.

      As far as housing is concerned, though, whoah what a nightmare it’s becoming. My renter friends, to a person, have been crying about their rent going up by hundreds of dollars every year. We want to sell our current house in central Cary to move into the Green Hope HS district (daughter’s friends all live in that district) but there is hardly any inventory and what does exist is either way above our budget or needs so much work that it will put it above our budget.

      gene108

      they can trade far fewer amenities for more land and bigger houses at a lower price point in western Chatham County or unincorporated portions of Orange and Alamance County.

      When I was in high school, in Raleigh, a little over 30 years ago that was Garner, and Apex to a lesser extent.

      Starfish

      @WereBear: New houses are bigger than the old ones so they are using more energy in heating and cooling. New houses likely have fancy gas stoves which are not good for the environment.

      eversor

      It’s not just housing it’s what housing.  In the areas of Arlington VA I live in we are building housing but it’s making things worse.  Most of the apartment/condo buildings are on leased land.  When the lease expires is where things get interesting.  If the place is affordable it is immediately torn down and some new monstrosity is put in.   This means that a place which had studios for 1.5k and one bedrooms for 2k is replaced by some luxury item which if it even has studios they are now over 2k, one bedrooms are over 3k and often it’s got much larger apartments as well which are going to go over 5k a month.   The buildings that have condo’s you can buy at around 400k are in the same boat.   All the new stuff asks well over 600k for a unit and easily goes up into the millions.

      Housing that sells in the millions stays.  Anything cheaper is bought out and the actual houses and townhouses are demolisted and up comes more buildings full of million dollar condo units.

      The trick here is that these units are not for living in really.  They are for investing in.  So most are gobbled up by wealthy investors and various LLCs in bulk and then rented out or simply sat on as an investment.   The most common types who buy are unit are consultants in the six figure range who live here for a bit and then move out and rent it, or international students from the ME and Asia who go to places like Georgetown where their parents buy them a condo to live in and then they move out and rent it after school.

      We currently have vastly more housing than we did.  It’s also a lot more expensive and most of the units are empty.   It’s one of the richest counties in the nation but it’s top loaded.  We have a lot of 1% here.

      There isn’t a good solution.   I got a good deal in rent at a bit under 2k a month for a large 1br.  But there are catches.   There is a large double lanes on either side “highway” right here that I have to cross on my walk to the metro (which isn’t a bad walk it’s 20 mins for most people but 15 for me because tall).  On the other side it’s homes all around 700k- a few million.  On our side it’s seedy bars, shady used car dealers and more.  While there are nice places on our side our area is decidedly not.

      Our building is also very old.   Which means stuff is mostly broken, they won’t fix it, things are loud, and there are other issues but that’s fine.   The other catch, and this has gotten worse, is that since we don’t have a security guard system it’s not uncommon for homeless people to steal close out of the laundry area, steal packages, and sleep in the stairwells.  We are about a decade out or so from the land lease running out here at which point it will be bulldozed and some massive monster put in that we also can’t afford.

      We need housing that works for the people who are there.   Not monsters for investors.  We don’t build livable units.  We are looking at moving to an older building at the warf in DC that isn’t on a lease but isn’t in the nice area because we can buy a nice unit in the sub 500k range.  Also if I get my new job there!

      Betsy

      Under awful sociopath mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and her awful City Council, just 116 affordable rental housing units were created last year in Raleigh, a city of a half-million people  which is the second-fastest growing large metro in the country.

      Source: Raleigh annual affordable housing report

      Betsy

      @WereBear: They’re generally not though, because they’re made mostly of plastic and they are so poorly constructed with such crap material that they fall apart before a 30-year mortgage is even paid off.

      Most houses built today are  essentially disposable, with at most a one-generation lifespan.

      When you count the embodied carbon in any existing building, it’s nearly always a net gain versus a new building.

      As the saying goes, “The greenest building is the one that’s already built.”

      bbleh

      … a key part of that local solution is building more housing.

      Alas, when we have a Fed that seems to think the solution to supply-side inflation is to deter investment in, y’know, the supply side by raising interest rates, and insofar as that also directly affects the demand side by restricting purchases of big-ticket items like, y’know, housing, then I fear that solution may be a while materializing.

