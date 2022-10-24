Cherish joy!
Coyote found a squeaky toy I accidentally left outside. Turns out coyote love squeaky toys too.
by squanchinthepark pic.twitter.com/gZlu13yc59
— B&S (@____B_S____) October 21, 2022
Someone got ? last place ? at the dachshund race but first place in the everyones heart?? pic.twitter.com/468NhefL6Z
— Anthony Musa (@anthonydmusa) October 16, 2022
Here she is in full pic.twitter.com/Z91l2Qaa2t
— Anthony Musa (@anthonydmusa) October 16, 2022
I haven't decided what I'm doing for the cats' jack o'lantern this year, but here are some scary ones from the past: nail clippers, spray bottle, and vacuum cleaner. pic.twitter.com/b6Knjl0AL3
— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) October 1, 2022
Cat response:
Always loved Sabotage!!
Anyhoo, 'Tis the Season, Happy Halloween!!
"Hi, I'm Jack, the O'Lantern family's Cat, don't I have a magnificent sphincter?" pic.twitter.com/YvBEcGsY5F
— Spawnton (@sarge_0l) October 15, 2022
