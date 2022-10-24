Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

This fight is for everything.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Respite Open Thread: Animal Urges

Late Night Respite Open Thread: Animal Urges

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Cherish joy!


Cat response:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Origuy
  • Villago Delenda Est

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Origuy

      I think Bella is the same dog that was on the American Rescue Dog Show that Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore hosted. They had categories like Best Snore and Best Couch Potato. It was adorable. You can still watch it on Hulu, I think.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.