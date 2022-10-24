Cherish joy!

Coyote found a squeaky toy I accidentally left outside. Turns out coyote love squeaky toys too.

by squanchinthepark pic.twitter.com/gZlu13yc59 — B&S (@____B_S____) October 21, 2022





Someone got ? last place ? at the dachshund race but first place in the everyones heart?? pic.twitter.com/468NhefL6Z — Anthony Musa (@anthonydmusa) October 16, 2022

Here she is in full pic.twitter.com/Z91l2Qaa2t — Anthony Musa (@anthonydmusa) October 16, 2022

I haven't decided what I'm doing for the cats' jack o'lantern this year, but here are some scary ones from the past: nail clippers, spray bottle, and vacuum cleaner. pic.twitter.com/b6Knjl0AL3 — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) October 1, 2022

Cat response: