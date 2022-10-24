Also:

. @VP Kamala Harris on what’s at stake for bodily autonomy in the midterm elections: “I think we have to make clear that we trust the women of America to make decisions based on their best interest defined by them. That’s where elections matter.” (2/5) https://t.co/n5FbDA1Pf6 pic.twitter.com/tXrPH5bsMU

“You have to always be vigilant in knowing that our democracy and your rights are only as intact and as strong as your willingness to fight for them.” — @VP @KamalaHarris

…. PopSugar: Besides voting, what can people do if they want to support abortion rights in this moment, and I wonder, on your end, what is the administration doing on this issue?

Kamala Harris: Well, I do want to stress that if we are going to be able to stop . . . so many states from doing what they’re doing, which is passing these abortion bans, passing bans with no exceptions for rape or incest, criminalizing healthcare providers — I mean, criminalizing doctors, nurses, healthcare providers. If we’re going to stop that, we’re going to have to have a national law that says we will protect and defend a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. And the only way that’s going to happen is to have the people in the United States Congress who will support that and have it in the numbers that we need, which is about two more United States senators and holding onto the House. So I have to really stress that.

But also, why do elections matter on this issue? Because in those states that have criminalized healthcare providers, it matters who your county prosecutor is. So take a look at those races. It matters who your governor is, because if you’re in a state where the legislature is maybe trying to pass a ban on reproductive healthcare but your governor is prepared to veto it, right, or if you have a governor who says, “I protect the woman’s right to make decisions about her own body,” that’s going to be important. So there’s that.

The work that can be done also includes supporting providers. But also it includes supporting women. You know, there’s so much about this issue that I think has been designed and meant to make women feel ashamed or embarrassed or make them feel alone. One of the things I can’t stress enough is to remind people they are not alone, they’re not alone. And they’re not being judged. That’s very important. And it’s also really important to use your voice in a way that provides clarity around what a person’s rights are, so that people won’t be alone and confused about where to go for help…