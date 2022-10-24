Near Manhattan KS

As most people know, male and female ducks have very different plumages in the springtime; the males are often very brightly colored and the females, who have to sit silently on nests, are much drabber and more camouflaged. But for a month or so at the end of the breeding season, the males molt into a plumage (known as eclipse plumage) that is very similar to that of the females. They need to be less flashy because they also molt their flight feathers at the same time, and thus are grounded for a month or so. So how do we discern if one of this pair of Blue-winged Teal (Spatula discors) is male? Check out the small green patch visible on the wing of the bird in the background. The secondaries of male birds have a green section; those of the females do not, ergo, that rear bird is a male. By January this male will be much more colorful! Click for larger image.