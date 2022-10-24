Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

One More Week for Pet Calendar Submissions

Final Preview of 2022 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B! 1

We are ready for calendar submissions!

The parts in this color below contain the information you really need to focus on for now.

🐇

Please let us know ASAP that you plan to send photos in, and the name of each pet.  Even without all the pictures, knowing how many entries there will be allows us to get started!

If you sent me email with your pet names, etc and did not receive the link to the photo upload area, please send your message again.

🐇

We are using the same  system as last year. 

It’s a 4-step process, start to finish.  (for you)

  1. Start the process by sending me an email message
  2. Use the link we supply to upload your files
  3. Check for your nym and names of your pets in the spreadsheet we’ll post later on BJ
  4. Notify us if anything is incorrect

🐇

To start the process, simply send email to watergirl.  If you need more info about the exact email addresses, check out Contact Us in the white bar up top, for details.

Your message should include:

  1. your name
  2. your nym
  3. the names of all each pet that is going to be in the calendar
  4. if you would like a small heart with the photo of a beloved pet that you have lost

🐇

Details and the link for uploading your files will be sent to you by email once you send the email with your name, nym, and pet names.

🐇

With the election coming up, we want to get an early start (and early finish) because we will only get more distracted as Nov 8 approaches!  

Calendars will be available to order by December 1.

The last-date for submitting your pictures is Nov 1.  

Oh, and all calendar posts are Open Threads.

      Alison Rose

      BTW for any jackals in the Minneapolis area, sounds like this would be an amazing restaurant to visit:

      At the James Beard Award-winning restaurant Owamni in Minneapolis, diners order off a menu that’s been “decolonized.” All dishes are prepared in ways that reflect Native American food cultures, using ingredients indigenous to North America prior to colonization.

      “We look at showcasing the amazing diversity and flavor profiles of all the different tribes across North America, all the different regions, and really celebrating that and cutting away colonial ingredients,” Owamni co-founder Sean Sherman says. “We don’t have things on our menu that have dairy, wheat flour, cane sugar, … beef, pork or chicken.”

      …”We might have something with, say, wild rice or rabbit or rose hips or blueberries,” Sherman says. “These are all ingredients you can see just standing in the forest and glancing around.”

      There’s an audio interview at the link which I’m gonna listen to later.

    7. 7.

      Origuy

      @Alison Rose: There is a restaurant in Berkeley that also serves Native dishes called Cafe Ohlone.

      Cafe Ohlone’s newest iteration, ‘oṭṭoy: A Collaboration Between Café Ohlone and the Hearst Museum at UC Berkeley, is located outside the Hearst Museum of Anthropology on the UC Berkeley campus, at Bancroft on College Avenue.

