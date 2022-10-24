.@SpeakerPelosi on MSNBC was asked whether former President Trump will testify before Congress. She responded, "I don't think he's man enough to show up."
— Aamer Madhani (@AamerISmad) October 23, 2022
Democrats have been laser-focused on lowering the cost of living for America’s working families. @POTUS & @HouseDemocrats have sparked a record-setting jobs recovery, and at the same time, we have enacted landmark laws to make progress toward lowering the cost of living.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 22, 2022
The #AmericanRescuePlan lowered health care costs, extended needed unemployment benefits and delivered a vital lifeline in the Child Tax Credit.
Again, every single Republican voted No on this important law.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 22, 2022
The #CHIPSandScienceAct reinvigorates American semiconductor manufacturing, strengthens supply chains and invests in innovation.
187 House Republicans voted No on this law.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 22, 2022
We know more must be done to lower the cost of living for America’s working families. We will continue our fight to put #PeopleOverPolitics — with lower costs, better-paying jobs & safer communities. Read more on @HouseDemocrats actions on inflation here: https://t.co/qRy7J4AVoh
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 22, 2022
The Stakes: Social Security and Medicare, a woman’s right to choose, the planet, the cost of living and cost of Rx drugs, which Democrats lowered with NO Republican votes — ALL on the line.
REPUBLICANS HAVE NO PLAN to lower inflation or the cost of living for families.
VOTE!-NP pic.twitter.com/HtuUhs2nKR
— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) October 23, 2022
