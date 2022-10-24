“We’re running against the tide, and we’re beating the tide,” Biden tells DNC staff w/ 2 weeks to go until Nov. 8, @Jordanfabian @jendeben report for @bpoliticshttps://t.co/CfHE3UzxFK
— Kate Hunter (@Kate_HunterDC) October 24, 2022
“We’re running against the tide, and we’re beating the tide,” Biden said Monday during a visit to Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington that was meant to rally staff for the final stretch of the campaign.
“I can’t think of a more consequential election that I’ve been involved in and we’ve been involved in,” he told the group, adding, “When we get people out to vote we win, and you’re getting them out to vote.”…
Biden has sought to make the election into a choice between Democrats’ policies and a Republican Party he has painted as extreme. He regularly contrasts achievements, including his landmark health and climate law, with GOP lawmakers’ plans to slash Medicare and Social Security and extend Trump’s tax cuts.
“Everybody wants to make it a referendum, but it’s a choice between two vastly different visions for America,” he said Monday, adding that Republicans have “stated boldly that they want to cut Social Security, Medicare, and to the point that they’ll shut down the government.”
The president again chastised Republicans for threatening to use the US debt limit as leverage to gain entitlement cuts.
“There’s nothing, nothing that would create more chaos, more inflation and more damage to the American economy than this,” he said. “Republicans are going to crash the economy.”…
Biden is scheduled to travel to Philadelphia on Friday for a Democratic Party dinner. He’s also traveling to Syracuse, New York, on Thursday to speak about Micron Technology Inc.’s plans to build a chip manufacturing facility. The area is represented by a Republican in the House — John Katko — who is not seeking re-election.
Biden on Wednesday will appear at “virtual political receptions” for House lawmakers from Nevada, Iowa and Pennsylvania, according to the White House…
Greg is smart. Listen to him. https://t.co/6IVr1xJgSD
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 24, 2022
Every pollster is sampling conservatively. There is no historical norm for an election held on the heels of half the electorate being relegated to second-class citizenship. No one knows what turnout of women will look like. All I know is Kansas.
— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) October 22, 2022
Good piece in the NYT about difficulties in polling. Anna Greenberg's take affirms my sense of possible conservative bias in samples: https://t.co/GhyG3MdNut pic.twitter.com/WEXu0E23tP
— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) October 24, 2022
The last time a President's party gained seats in the first midterm after his election was 2002. Republicans gained seats in the aftermath of 9-11. I posit that overturning Roe also has the potential to have profound impact on the electorate that may break traditional patterns.
— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) October 24, 2022
I have been texting for years
It's off the charts. Don't want to be over-confident (esp given all R chicanery in NV, VA, AZ, PA etc) but people are crawling over broken glass to kick the damn fascists to the curb.
A few days left: phonebank, canvass, donate, get folks to vote!
— Sally Simpson (@SalT25a) October 24, 2022
A big takeaway from @NBCNews poll: If young Americans vote, Dems have a shot. If young voters stay home, the GOP wins.
In generic party question, Dems lead 47-46 among all registered voters. R’s lead 48-47 among likely voters.
Among 18-34’s: Dems up 60-30. https://t.co/682hxnnMfm
— EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) October 23, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings