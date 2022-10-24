Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Afternoon Open Thread

Valued commenter Gin & Tonic drew this to our attention in the morning thread — a scene in which one of the most loathsome U.S. senators gets heckled at a ball game. Welcome to New York, Ted Cruz. (Definitely NSFW with the sound up.)

Leydi Amador, a young Cuban American in Florida, wrote a guest essay for the Orlando Sentinel. It’s paywalled, but here’s an excerpt, and boy does she have Marco Rubio’s number:

Cubans are in pain and want freedom and democracy to chart a new course for our nation. Phony politicians like Rubio weaponize the desperation our exiles have when watching the situation on the island. They offer no substantive solutions to bring freedom to Cuba while accusing many of their political opponents of being rabid Marxist-Leninists who are on the verge of establishing a Communist dictatorship in the United States.

That’s obviously nonsense but it’s effective manipulation of a diaspora community who saw their freedom and economic opportunities stripped away by a revolution that disguised itself as a nationalist uprising to establish democracy in Cuba, but turned sharply against those ideals when aligning itself with the Soviet Union in the early 1960s and forfeiting elections in favor of authoritarianism…

We can’t even count on Rubio to defend democracy here at home. He lives in perpetual fear of Donald Trump and his extremist MAGA base, and refuses to criticize the former disgraced reality TV host. Even after the Jan. 6 riots that sought to stop the peaceful transition of power, Rubio refused to support the committee investigating the violent acts of that day in which several people lost their lives, including law enforcement, calling it a “complete partisan scam.”

Marco Rubio is a political chameleon, always ready to go whichever way the wind is blowing when it comes to his political positions. He is a man that has proven himself to hold no beliefs, values, or convictions and his defense of DeSantis’ stunt involving flying migrants under false pretenses to Martha’s Vineyard cements his place in the pantheon of the biggest political cowards in U.S. history.

Amen, Ms. Amador.

Here’s a gift article from the WaPo about a 10-year-old Uvalde school shooting survivor. It can’t really be summed up — she’s dealing with a lot of trauma, regularly visits the graves of dead friends, is speaking out for gun safety and got on a plane for the first time in her life recently to lobby for gun safety in D.C. What America is doing to and asking of these children is unbearable.

BTW, there was a school shooting today in St. Louis — two dead (a student and teacher) and several injured. The cops killed the shooter.

Given how routine gun violence is in America, that’s probably not a sufficient number of victims to attract sustained media focus outside of the immediate area, but in addition to the senseless loss of life, another community has been traumatized, and more students join the hundreds of thousands who’ve lived through this recurring nightmare that doesn’t happen in any other developed nation on earth except the one ass-deep in guns. These assholes right here are why we’re in this situation:

And voting those assholes out is the only solution to the problem.

Open thread.

ETA: I published this earlier and then unpublished it, edited it, and republished it, not realizing that valued commenter Baud had left a comment when it was originally published. Sorry Baud! Also, it’s more like evening than afternoon now, but fuck it — I’ll go with the original title. Please excuse the temporal anomalies!

    12Comments

    4. 4.

      Lapassionara

      Based on the news here in the St Louis area, there were metal detectors at the entrances to the school. To my knowledge, no one has figured out how he got the gun inside the school.

      it has been referred to as a “long gun,” which to me means it was not a pistol, but who knows what kind of “long gun” it was.

      Our culture sucks.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      (LOL I’d tried to comment on the original and when I clicked post, I got a 404. Thankfully, because of FYWP, I tend to copy my comments before posting in case it decides to choke.)

      I got an NYT notification about the St Louis shooting, and I just sighed so heavily. It’ll never fucking end, not while there is a large number of people who value guns over humans.

      The people screaming at Cruz are awesome. And you know, I’d love for someone to ask Cruz’s wife how the hell she’d stay with someone who didn’t defend her against nasty insults, but instead choose to lick the insulter’s boots and become his little yes-man. Does she have zero sense of pride? Are the politics of grievance so important to her that she’ll happily weld herself to a man who showed on national TV that he doesn’t give a single shit about her? Pathetic.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      I need to know how I’d get promoted from “valued commenter” to “esteemed commenter.” Or is that only Amir Khalid?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BenCisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️

      @Alison Rose:

      I’d love for someone to ask Cruz’s wife how the hell she’d stay with someone who didn’t defend her against nasty insults, but instead choose to lick the insulter’s boots and become his little yes-man.

      That bastard lied (at least I HOPE he was lying) and said not only did she laugh when TRE45ON said that, but that his dad laughed when accused of the Kennedy assasination.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ohio Mom

      That guy screaming at Cruz for the sake of the recording he was going to post —- just listening him telling Cruz to get the fuck out of New York made me so nostalgic for my birthplace. Sigh…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      @Cacti: He can’t circulate amongst us rabble. He might get milkshakes. Or beered. Or pissed on.

      I’m sure he would call me a liberal elitist.

      Reply

