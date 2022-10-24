Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 243: The Maskirovka Slips – More On the Dirty Bomb

Both the British Chief of the Defense Staff and NATO’s Secretary General issued statements regarding Russia’s dirty bomb agitprop. The responses are pitch perfect.

More on this in a bit.

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Strong people of our indomitable country!

Today is exactly 8 months of full-scale war. What has been achieved over this time?

We have defended the independence of our state – and Russia cannot change that already. We are liberating the Ukrainian land step by step. Donbas, Kharkiv region, Kherson region are now heard. But Zaporizhzhia region and Crimea will be heard as well – the time will come and all of Ukraine will be free.

Ukraine is breaking the so-called “second army of the world” – and from now on, Russia will only be a beggar. They are begging for something in Iran, they are trying to squeeze something out of Western countries making up various nonsense about Ukraine, intimidating, deceiving…

Never again will Russia be a subject that can dictate something to someone. It no longer has the potential to dictate. The world sees that. Russian potential is being wasted now on this madness – on a war against our state and the entire free world.

There was gas influence – not anymore. There was military influence – it is evaporating. There was political weight – now there is an increasing isolation. There were ideological ambitions – now there’s only disgust.

And this is a very important change in the configuration in our part of Eurasia – the more of its potential Russia loses now, the more real freedom all peoples will get both next to Russia and within its borders. Ukraine – first of all.

On February 24, the Kremlin could not even think about it, although they should have. But now, on October 24, there is no Russian official or propagandist who does not understand where all this is going for them. They started to recall 1917 long ago. The feeling of failure in Russia is getting stronger.

But, realizing all this, we have no right to relax. We still have to go the way to Ukrainian victory. This is a difficult path.

We’ll have to pass this winter, which will be the most difficult in our history. To do the necessary part of the work in autumn, winter and spring in order to get the desired results for the state. To maintain the maximum mobilization of our partners for the sake of the struggle for freedom and not allow our common enemy to split the global pro-democracy coalition.

This is what we do, all Ukrainians, Europeans, all people of the world who value freedom.

I held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief today.

We help the active actions of our warriors on the frontline, provide them with everything they need, strengthen the protection of infrastructure facilities, and establish defense against missile and drone threats.

The military, intelligence, and government representatives delivered reports. Separately and in great detail, we are dealing with the system of territorial defense.

I addressed the people of Israel today in the framework of the Conference on Democracy, organized by Haaretz newspaper. This is a very important media – the oldest newspaper in Israel.

There I presented the Ukrainian point of view on the rapprochement between Russia and Iran, on why this rapprochement became possible and what threats it poses to our peoples. I called on Israel to join other democratic countries that already support Ukraine.

We are preparing for very important events tomorrow. The first is the parliamentary summit of the Crimea Platform. Dozens of partner states, hundreds of politicians and public figures. This will be another step in our preparation for the de-occupation of Crimea.

The second event is a summit in Germany dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine. We are doing everything to get the necessary resources for the restoration of our country right now, for the development of the social and economic sphere right now. And I sincerely thank all our partners who support Ukraine in this work.

And one more thing.

Today the world celebrates United Nations Day. It was on this day in 1945 that the UN Charter entered into force. It was not written and adopted as something ritualistic – it is not an empty formality. It is one of the basic documents that should work to maintain peace and international legal order.

It should work. And it will work. In particular, we are achieving this through our struggle against illegal and unprovoked Russian armed aggression. Everyone who tries to restore peace for Ukraine is also fighting for peace and security to be possible for all other peoples on earth.

And I want to thank Mr. António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, for our cooperation, for the fact that he truly defends the Charter of the United Nations and global peace.

We have already achieved good results together – this is the release of our prisoners who were held in Russia, this is the grain export initiative, which makes it possible to alleviate the acuteness of the food crisis in the world, this is multifaceted cooperation in UN structures. Thanks for all your help with this! And I believe that we can achieve even more.

Thank you to everyone who fights and works for Ukraine! Eternal glory to our warriors! Eternal glory to our strong people! Eternal gratitude to our friends!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments regarding the situations in Bakhmut, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia:

Someone issued an open challenge to find the Russian war criminals who are doing the targeting of Ukrainian civilian residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Bellingcat took up the gauntlet and did what it does best!

In the early hours of Monday, 10 October 2022, Russia pummelled Ukraine’s largest cities with missiles killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 100, according to Ukraine’s national emergency service. Russia has boasted about the surgical precision of its cruise missiles and claimed the attacks on 10 October targeted Ukraine’s military and security command centres and the national energy grid. However, open-source evidence shows that multiple missiles struck non-military targets, damaging residential buildings and hitting kindergartens and playgrounds.

The 10 October attacks marked Russia’s largest coordinated missile strikes since the beginning of the war. Yet the destruction didn’t end there. Missile strikes continued the next day with at least 28 launched on 11 October. The strikes left large numbers of civilians in Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Dnipro with no or sporadic access to electricity.

Cruise missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continued into a second week on 17 October 2022, when Ukraine reported shooting down three cruise missiles flying towards Kyiv. On the morning of 18 October, new missile attacks were reported in at least three cities leaving some of them with no electricity. As of 18 October 2022, international prosecutors were investigating the targeting of civilian buildings and critical civilian infrastructure as potential war crimes.

Despite hundreds of open-source images and videos showing the flight and deadly impact of cruise missiles, little is known about who exactly is responsible for setting their targets and for programming their flight paths. Attribution of the programming of the flight-path of these allegedly high-precision weapons is relevant as the deliberate or indiscriminate targeting of Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure could constitute potential war crimes.

Following a six-month-long investigation, Bellingcat and its investigative partners The Insider and Der Spiegel were able to discover a hitherto secretive group of dozens of military engineers with an educational and professional background in missile programming. Phone metadata shows contacts between these individuals and their superiors spiked shortly before many of the high-precision Russian cruise missile strikes that have killed hundreds and deprived millions in Ukraine of access to electricity and heating. The group, which works from two locations – one at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Moscow and another at the Admiralty headquarters in St. Petersburg – is buried deep within the Russian Armed Forces’ vast “Main Computation Centre of the General Staff”, often abbreviated as ГВЦ (GVC). 

Most members identified by Bellingcat and partners are young men and women, including one husband-and-wife couple, many with IT and even computer-gaming backgrounds. Some also worked at Russia’s military command centre in Damascus in the period between 2016 and 2021, a timeframe during which Russia deployed cruise missiles in Syria. Others are recipients of various military awards, including from Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Bellingcat approached each identified member of this clandestine GVC unit with an offer to confirm or deny our findings, and with a list of questions including who selects the targets and whether the civilian casualties are the result of computational error or intentional targeting of civilians. One senior officer, reached by phone by a reporter from our investigative partner The Insider, hung up as soon as he found out with whom he was speaking. All but two of the other military engineers either did not respond to calls and text messages or explicitly denied working for Russia’s armed forces or denied even knowing what GVC was, despite many being shown photographs in which they are seen posing in military uniform with GVC insignia. One of the engineers did not deny their affiliation to this unit but indicated they could not safely answer the questions we put to them, and thanked our team for alerting them to the upcoming publication. Another member shared with us, on condition of anonymity, certain contextual information about how the group was tasked with manually programming the sophisticated flight paths of Russia’s high-precision cruise missiles and several photographs of their commander Lt. Col. Igor Bagnyuk. This individual also provided group photos of the GVC computation group posing in front of a Ministry of Defence building in Moscow.

Method of Identification

The identification of this clandestine group within the Ministry of Defence was made by parsing through open-source data of thousands of graduates of Russia’s leading military institutes that focus on missile engineering and programming, in particular the Balashikha-based Military Academy of Strategic Missile Forces near Moscow, and the Military-Naval Engineering Institute based in the Pushkin suburb of St. Petersburg. A starting hypothesis was that these leading military institutes could be a training ground for at least some of the officers currently programming Russia’s most sophisticated long-range missiles.

Bellingcat analysed leaked employment or telephone entry data on these graduates available via Russia’s underground data markets. This allowed us to discover that some of these people were referenced in phone contact lists, obtained from various data lookup Telegram bots such as Glaz Boga and HimeraSearch, as working at GVC (Главный Вычислительный Центр) or the Main Computation Centre of the Armed Forces of Russia. Notably, all of these military missile engineering graduates with a GVC reference linked to their phone numbers in these apps were registered as living and working at Znamenka Street 19 in Moscow — the official address of Russia’s Armed Forces General Staff.

What is the GVC?

There is no public information linking the Main Computation Centre of the Armed Forces of Russia with the programming of cruise missiles. The function of the GVC has been opaquely described in military publications as “providing IT services” and “automation” to Russia’s armed forces. Despite its long history (according to Zvezda, a TV outlet affiliated with the Russian armed forces, it was established in 1963), sparse public mentions of this institute exist in present-day Russian media.

A rare example comes in the form of a 2018 award to a member of a military choir signed by Colonel Robert Baranov, named as the ‘director of the Main Computation Centre of the Armed Forces of Russia’. In 2021, a website focusing on Russia’s Volga Region reported that Baranov, who hails from the Republic of Chuvashia, had been promoted to Major General by presidential decree. The corresponding decree naming Baranov can be found on the Russian government’s website.

One of the engineers we identified as working for GVC received a “certificate of gratitude” from President Putin in 2020, according to his resume on a freelance job posting. However, Bellingcat was unable to find this man’s name in either of the publicly available listings of Russian recipients of the award from that year.  In the same posting, he describes his education as “automated systems with a special application”.

An aggregated review of the educational and professional background of the people affiliated with GVC based on telephone contact lists shows that most of them graduated from either the Academy of Strategic Missile Forces (and in particular its Informatics Systems subsidiary in Serpukhov) or the Military Naval Engineering Institute. Some had prior military service as navy captains or ship engineers. Others had prior civilian work experience as corporate IT specialists or game designers.

How we Linked the GVC Team to Cruise Missile Strikes

Given these highly specialised technical skills, it seemed plausible that the GVC may be linked to programming the flight paths of Russia’s cruise missiles. Therefore Bellingcat obtained phone metadata records of the highest ranking individual publicly named as its director: Maj. Gen. Baranov. This method is similar to that employed by Bellingcat to track and trace the poisoners of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, with data purchased from brokers who commonly offer such services. While this method would be impossible in most countries, Russia’s black market for data has helped journalists and activists piece together numerous significant investigations into the country’s military and secret services in recent years.

An analysis of 126 phone calls from 24 February to the end of April 2022 showed a correlation between significant Russian cruise missile attacks in Ukraine, and incoming calls prior to the missile strikes coming from one particular number that we identified as belonging to another senior officer working at the GVC. This officer is identified via phone contact listings and leaked residential databases as Lt. Col. Igor Bagnyuk, and was registered at the same address as the other known GVC officers at Znamenka 19.

Much, much, much more at the link!

I want to briefly come back to Russia’s dirty bomb agitprop. Whether it is the primary objective of Shoigu communicating this, his telling it to the US Secretary of Defense and the Defense Ministers of the UK, France, and Turkey and then having the content regarding the dirty bomb leaked is an influence operation. Not against the US government, nor the British, French, or Turkish governments. Rather it is intended to hook ultra-wealthy, hyper-online influencers like the Starlink Snowflake and his friend and sycophant David Sacks. Musk and Sacks have spent weeks parroting Kremlin disinformation and agitprop and freaking out about the imminence of nuclear war. The purpose of the dirty bomb agitprop is to get people like Musk and Sacks to bite, then have their tweets and other statements on the topic amplified by their reply guys until their responses are pushed into the mainstream discussion in the US regarding Ukraine, the US’s support for Ukraine, etc. I’ll be monitoring Sacks’ and Musk’s twitter feeds to see if they take the bait. I’d be very surprised if they don’t bite.

Someone asked for a link to my post from month’s ago about what I thought was going to happen in the midterms. I can’t find the post with a quick search and don’t have time tonight to go spelunking through my archived posts. So if someone has it bookmarked, please put the link in the comments. Thanks in advance.

Update at 8:40 PM EDT. Not sure if this is what people were thinking of when I referred to doing a front page post delineating where I think we’re at, but this post captures my thinking.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Patron’s Twitter account hasn’t put up a new post today, but Yarrow sent me this last night:

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok, which mirrors his tweet from last night about the money raised through the sale of the Patron stamps by UKRPOSHTA:

@patron__dsns

Відвідали притулки для тваринок разом з @igorsm75 та @ukrposhta 😊❤️ #песпатрон #славаукраїні #патрондснс

♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

The caption machine translates as:

Visited animal shelters together with @igorsm75 and @ukrposhta 😊❤️ #PatrontheDog #SlavaUkraini #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      I am glad my German Shepherd is not alive to see this, because she was mostly a calm sensible dog, but she hated jack russell terriers with a passion. And Patron is a jack russell.

      Predjudices are not useful.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Obligatory “thank you” for keeping this up.

      Opinions on the “US should negotiate with Russia” letter from the House Progressive Caucus earlier today? Seems misguided at best to me.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kent

      @dmsilev: Complete unserious dipshittery.

      Not one of them has a single coherent proposal for what a “negotiated” settlement would look like.

      How many Ukrainians are they going to propose be subject to Russia’s permanent reign of terror and genocide through conquest in order to polish up their liberal cred?  A million?  5 million?  20 million

      How about we give Alaska back to Russia in exchange for them leaving Ukraine?  That is a proposal that the US has the agency to implement.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gin & Tonic

      As I mentioned in one of the downstairs threads, that idiotic letter was issued early enough in the day that people in Ukraine could read and react to it. Universal condemnation mixed with derision is the best description I have.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SpaceUnit

      @Kent:

      Yeah, there’s not a single concession you could put on the negotiating table that wouldn’t be a shameless abandonment of principle.

      So of course Republicans would be all in.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Alison Rose

      Dang, major kudos to Bellingcat et al for that work.

      Yeah, considering Musk appears to have the brainpower of an anesthetized gerbil, I won’t be surprised if he leaps at the agitprop. Being such a pickme for a genocidal terrorist isn’t a good look, dude.

      On a lighter note, today I read the new biography of Zelenskyy by Steven Derix (it’s sort of a combo bio and abbreviated Ukrainian history) and this bit early on made me laugh:

      Volodymyr was raised by his mother and grandmother. ‘My mother still calls me every day,’ Zelensky once said. And Vova always picks up. If he doesn’t, Rymma will simply give him another call – or 10.

      I texted it to my mom and she responded, “We Jewish mothers are like that.” I can confirm.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Grumpy Old Railroader

      @sab: Jaypal Letter. Ayup. Would like to have someone explain the logic behind the letter cuz this ol’ dirty-neck brakeman doesn’t get it

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Martin

      @Kent: Yep, all of this. Pretty disappointed in them.

      Ukraine is committed to retaking their country. They’re perfectly capable of asking us for a negotiated settlement.

      Meanwhile, we’ve invested trillions of dollars to make sure the #2 military in the world couldn’t challenge us, and Ukraine is glad to do the work to destroy that military. All we have to do is take that equipment that we invested trillions of dollars for the sole purpose of destroying that military should the need arise and give it to them.

      There was nothing simple about any military escapade the US has gotten into in my entire life, but this is simple.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anonymous At Work

      Coming winter predictions are showing it to be a mild one in Ukraine and a warm one in Europe.  What will it mean that UA and RU forces aren’t in a deep winter and Europe isn’t panicking over heating costs?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Origuy

      As part of Moscow’s attempt to consolidate the occupied territories, the Russian Orienteering Federation executive committee met to discuss establishing regional federations; apparently in the Donetsk and Luhansk “People’s Republics” there are already groups wanting to start the process. They haven’t heard from anyone in the Kherson or Zaporizhzhia regions for some reason. That’s not surprising; other sports federations are probably doing the same thing.

      What’s really interesting is the second point. They are looking for people with various skills including orienteering to “assist in teaching citizens the specialized skills that are necessary during a special military operation in Ukraine.” In other words, they want to outsource the training of their new conscripts so that they don’t get lost. Minutes of the meeting (PDF in Russian.)

      Three orienteers are listed among the Ukranians who have died fighting the occupation.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Geminid

      @sab: There are around 97 members of the House Progressive Caucus, and only 30 of them signed that letter. Ruben Gallego of Arizona was one of the caucus members who didn’t sign, and he made a pretty good short and sharp rebuttal.

      But the letter was promoted on what appears to be the Caucus’s official website and Twitter account. I’ll be interested in how this matter is treated in the next Progressive Caucus meeting. That meeting probably won’t be held until after the midterms.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Dan B

      @Grumpy Old Railroader: Jayapal used to be my rep.  She’s great but this demand for negotiations is a completely crazed and idiotic move.  You don’t “negotiate” with bullies or terrorists, you stop them.  Do you say to AL Quaida let us talk and we’d like you to please kill fewer people?

      In addition they lay out zero conditions like cease fire, UN inspections, and Red Cross access to POW’s.  Numskulls!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Carlo Graziani

      The dirty bomb accusations are an op of some kind, but I’m not sure you’ve called it right, Adam. It seems as if it would be easier to feed such accusations through back channels, rather than running them directly through the DOD/UK MOD/NATO public bullshit-stripping filters at maximum volume.

      On the other hand, I don’t have an alternative theory about what the Russians are trying to accomplish that doesn’t seem idiotic. It looks like a totally idiotic play. It’s as if they have completely misjudged the reception of the message, whatever purpose the message was supposed to accomplish.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kristine

      I received my stamps a few days ago along with a couple of illustrated envelopes and a foot or so of gold and blue ribbon. Glad the proceeds are helping.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Gin & Tonic

      The backtracking and ass-covering has begun:

      There it is: Jayapal says letter wasn’t meant to show difference with the Biden admin’s Ukraine position pic.twitter.com/6ortoGcxAY
      — Alex Ward (@alexbward) October 24, 2022

      ETA: If you have to issue a “clarification” of a letter within hours after issuing the original letter, then the letter was a fucking mistake, at best.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Andrya

      I posted my reaction to the dipshit Progressive Caucus letter at the end of yesterday’s thread (warning- I was basically foaming at the mouth, multiple F-bombs).  I was extra angry that my representative, Ro Khanna, was one of the culprits.  These people need to hear from us ESPECIALLY if you are in their district.  I suggest the following questions:

      1. Since when is genocide kinda/sorta OK?
      2. Do you understand the extent of Russian war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine?
      3. Do you realize that Putin’s Russian is an exceptionally brutal and totalitarian dictatorship- it is not Vietnam today or Communist Yugoslavia, not even the USSR under Khruschev/Breznev, it maintains total control of information and horrific prison sentences for any dissent?
      4. Do you realize that a pause/ceasefire right now would be hugely advantageous to the Russians?  That it would give them a chance to regroup, regain balance, and fix at least some of the obvious problems with their military?
      5. Do you realize that Putin’s word is completely worthless, and if he gives any kind of guarantee in negotiations, he will break it as soon as it seems advantageous?  Russia already guaranteed Ukrainian territorial integrity when Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons, and how reliable was that guarantee?
      6. Do you realize that a US security guarantee is worthless if the Republicans take the presidency in 2024 (G-d forbid)?

      (I have temporarily abandoned my usual practice of not capitalizing “russia” and “putin” in case anyone cuts-and-pastes my text).

      I’m also going to write to Nancy Pelosi, a stalwart supporter of Ukraine, to ask her “can’t you make sure that your representatives are better educated than this?”

      As Another Scott sometimes says “Grrrrr…”.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      The Pale Scot

      The dirty bomb BS could be a prementive move to cover up their tactical nukes miss firing if then decide to use them. Why would they be any better maintained than all their other kit?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Andrya:

      maintains total control of information and horrific prison sentences for any dissent?

      You know I’d be the last to whitewash the putin regime, but the degree of repression in the USSR was not different. Sentencing dissidents to psychiatric hospitals was the “gentle” approach, compared with the Gulag.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      bbleh

      @dmsilev@sab@Kent: et al. et al.: I do not understand that letter AT ALL.  I don’t understand it intellectually, as a matter of policy, or as a matter of politics (so far as I can tell, there is not a left-wing “peacenik” contingent of any note as regards Ukraine).

      @Carlo Graziani: about all I can come up with is just another attempt to stir up generalized “nuke panic,” perhaps as much or more for internal political purposes (showing “toughness” against harder-line adversaries) as for external ones.  But as to external ones, they may have been reading recent US media stories like “support for Ukraine wanes among Republicans” and thinking that talking about “dirty bombs” might spook the rubes and/or give ammo to their allies in Congress.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      John S.

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Jayapal should know better. I’ve only lived in Washington for 5 months (in a neighboring district) and I already know there’s a sizable Ukrainian community here. My wife is a teacher and has a lot of Ukrainian kids in her classes.

      It’s a fucking disgrace.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Of all the things that one can criticize about the Biden Administration’s foreign policy efforts (& there are many, especially from the Left’s perspective), Ukraine is not one of them. Putin has to be willing to negotiated for there to be a negotiated settlement. Ejecting Russia from all occupied Ukrainian territories (not entirely sure about Crimea) is a just & reasonable goal, & at this point a realistic goal. That would constitute complete defeat of Russia in this war. People in positions of power & influence should be careful about complete defeat of Russia being regime change & dismemberment of the country, given Russia has a large nuclear arsenal.

      As for the performances of Shoigu to his counterparts, it smacks of utter desperation for their Maskirovka to be so transparent. The only way Zelenskyy or anyone else in the Ukrainian leadership would use a dirty bomb is if they have suddenly lost their marbles & became suicidal. Using such a weapon on Ukrainian territory would see domestic & international support of their government evaporate overnight. The Ukrainian Armed Forces already have momentum on this side. We have discussed the limited impact even a tactical nuke would have on the currently battlefield, a dirty bomb would be even less useful. I don’t see anyone, including the straddlers (China, India, Global South countries) being convinced.

      Reply

