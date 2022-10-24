Remember, this is what we’re fighting against:

HOLD ON – Clarence Thomas, someone whose wife plotted to overturn the 2020 election, just blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena seeking testimony from Lindsey Graham related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election? And this is just somehow ok?

Are you fucking kidding me?!? — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) October 24, 2022

Can we do one last push this week for candidates who can still use some help?

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts – we have winnowed the list down to 10.

Election Protection – winnowed down to the 10 who can use it the most.

Down-Ballot Races in Super Swing Districts – use customize amounts

For this one, please selected just one or two or three candidates who you want to contribute to because this thermometer seems to do a separate transaction for each person who gets a split of the donation.

After that, the best use of our money is funding boots on the ground in AZ. Crossing my fingers that we might have some angels to match this. We have already funded about 10 people for AZ.

If we want to fight for 15 – no, the other fight for 15 – to help counteract the hacks that have been added to the Supreme Court – we have to win this.

Let’s win this!