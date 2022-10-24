Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

In my day, never was longer.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

We still have time to mess this up!

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Peak wingnut was a lie.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

We are aware of all internet traditions.

WTF + Final Push This Week for Giving to Candidates

Remember, this is what we’re fighting against:

Can we do one last push this week for candidates who can still use some help?

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts – we have winnowed the list down to 10.

Election Protection – winnowed down to the 10 who can use it the most.

Down-Ballot Races in Super Swing Districts – use customize amounts

For this one, please selected just one or two or three candidates who you want to contribute to because this thermometer seems to do a separate transaction for each person who gets a split of the donation.

After that, the best use of our money is funding boots on the ground in AZ.  Crossing my fingers that we might have some angels to match this.  We have already funded about 10 people for AZ.

If we want to fight for 15 – no, the other fight for 15 – to help counteract the hacks that have been added to the Supreme Court – we have to win this.

Let’s win this!

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      West of the Cascades

      If we could somehow harness the energy people are spending getting irate at a bog-standard ex parte appellate stay order (the respondent’s brief is due Thursday), we could probably cool the planet by a couple of degrees. There are far better (and more important) things to motivate voters. Kagan, Sotomayor, or Brown Jackson would have issued the same stay if the request had been from a Circuit they’re responsible for

      ETA there are many, many things to be upset at the Supreme Court, and Thomas specifically, about — this is not one of them.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dangerman

      Could Thomas have recused?

      ETA: In my aerospace days, long, long ago, it was drilled into us to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Election Protection when this post went up:

      WTF + Final Push This Week for Giving to Candidates 7 WTF + Final Push This Week for Giving to Candidates 8

      NEVADA

      Steve Sisolak  (Governor)
      Cisco Aguilar  (SOS)
      Aaron Ford  (AG)

      ARIZONA

      Katie Hobbs  (Governor)
      Adrian Fontes  (SOS)
      Kris Maes  (AG)

      TEXAS

      Rochelle Garza  (AG)

      GEORGIA

      Jen Jordan  (AG)

      OHIO SUPREME COURT

      Jennifer Brunner
      Marilyn Zayas
      Terri Jamison

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: This isn’t a regular stay.  This is “I am going to have the whole Court look and see if they want to do anything with this.  Don’t do anything while we take a look.”  Justices have done this and then voted against taking the case.  It is a procedural thing that people should not read anything into right now.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      Attorney General Paxton of Texas filed an amicus brief in the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in support of halting Senator Lindsey Graham’s deposition until his appeal has been fully resolved.

      You know who’s running against Paxton for Attorney General in Texas?

      Rochelle Garza  (AG) – she is in the Election Protection thermometer in case anyone wants to donate to her.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mousebumples

      Had this typed up before the post went poof!

      In a “take a deep breath” not hot take – from what I’ve been reading from Law-Twitter – Thomas put a short-term stay in place to refer to the entire court. I don’t know if the Supreme Court has a recusal option for when a court in a justice’s jurisdiction needs a response, but this seems about as close as it can get. I think he might have done something similar for the Mar-A-Lago Special Master thing?

      We should know more by Thursday, if not sooner.

      But if you have anxiety, write some #PostcardsToVoters! We’re doing another postcard party tomorrow night – post up at 745pm blog time (eastern) on Tuesday. Hope to see more of you there!

      Also, if we don’t Zoom, there’s a Town Hall with Brad Pfaff on Tuesday night (though that’s 8pm central) . Monthly WisDems contributors should get access. Otherwise, you can get more info here. I know he’s on the purple House race list, and I think on Maze Dancer’s postcard page for addresses too.

      https://twitter.com/WisDems/status/1584228172933255171?t=tRHweHqDz7u4YD-8mHTyFg&s=19

      Reply
    16. 16.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Saturday’s early vote total in Georgia was up 159% from the 2018 midterms and even surpassed 2020 by 20%, according to the secretary of state’s office said.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @Mousebumples:

      For the Tuesday postcard writing party, we’ll do a music post like we did on Saturday – and a ZOOM – so people can connect in any way they like.

      Plenty of people on Balloon Juice zoom with video off.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      UncleEbeneezer

      For anyone in the Pasadena, CA area, our UDH has 550 postcards for nearby Swing District Dem House candidates that need to be written and mailed by the end of the week.  You can request them here.  There are pickup options in Sierra Madre and S. Pasadena and if needed they can even be delivered to your home.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      narya

      @UncleEbeneezer: I have a suspicion that some part of that is people who are voting early in case someone tries to challenge their vote or voter status. Showing up now means they can sort it out, rather than doing a provisional ballot on election day. Either way, I’m very glad to see that!!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      zhena gogolia

      Ugh, Jamie Raskin, WTF???

      "A group of 30 House liberals is urging President Biden to dramatically shift his strategy on the Ukraine war and pursue direct negotiations with Russia, the first time prominent members of his own party have pushed him to change his approach to Ukraine."https://t.co/jswa9SZgXf— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 24, 2022

      Reply

