Booster rates in US have lagged behind other countries for the past year, although there’s been a slight uptick recently.
(When we wrote this story a few weeks ago, 4% of eligible Americans had gotten new covid vaccine. That’s now up to 6%.) https://t.co/sst8ocEjZe
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 23, 2022
End of July 2022
91% reduction of deaths, all ages pic.twitter.com/GIPkSo2daH
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 22, 2022
I don’t often link to Eric Feigl-Ding, because he’s predicted approximately 35 of the last 6 crises, but he’s… not wrong here. China deserves a bit of a victory lap:
Yeah, I agree that the U.S. probably couldn’t have enforced adequate lockdowns — certainly not under TFG — but it’s no longer feasible to pretend that China didn’t have good reasons to choose the strategy they did.
Do you know any of the >110 million Americans who got vaccinated but never got a booster? A summary of the data for why now is a good timehttps://t.co/G9Gnosk8E8 pic.twitter.com/j2faDPKdsy
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 24, 2022
What causes #Covid's worst symptoms? Apparently severe Covid induces autoantibodies—antibodies against 1 or more of your own proteins. In this study autoantibodies bombarded the protein angiotensin 2, causing blood pressure dysregulation & disease severity https://t.co/wOK7kRQCYO pic.twitter.com/WxOkOyORYI
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 23, 2022
Like many viruses, #SARSCoV2 deploys a molecular arsenal to neutralize the host's immune response.
Explore how the virus wields versatile proteins to foil our immune system’s counterattack in this interactive: https://t.co/sKBsKFoxnV pic.twitter.com/Gw6nA4vqk0
— Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) October 22, 2022
An expected winter rise in Covid cases appears poised to collide with a resurgent flu season and a third virus, RSV, which is straining pediatric hospitals in some states. It could all lead to a "tripledemic." https://t.co/pNpVDS9vhd
— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 23, 2022
“I would be lying to you if [I said] it doesn’t keep me up at night worrying that there is a certain chance that we may have to deploy another booster…”
@HelenBranswell interviews the FDA’s Peter Marks. https://t.co/v5beZ5epwY
— Matthew Herper (@matthewherper) October 21, 2022
The new bivalent COVID booster: Older folks, a highly vaccinated group, appear less interested in getting it than earlier shots, and unsure about whether they should. I wrote about why that is and what could help. https://t.co/EEHPNdO9r0
— Paula Span (@paula_span) October 22, 2022
A huge percentage of the people we continue to bury from this awful virus bought into this nonsense. Lives snuffed our because some people have what amounts to adult oppositional defiant disorder. https://t.co/a7VKoSlYka
— Jort-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) October 20, 2022
Both sides!
My aunt died in a “cancer treatment center” like this after spending vast sums of money she didn’t have on quack bullshit pretending to be science. I have nothing but contempt for the vile thieves who scam people like this and nothing but contempt for ‘leftists’ propping them up. pic.twitter.com/hP1AM7fcrC
— Ben Miller (@benwritesthings) October 21, 2022
1.
If those graphs in Eric Topol’s tweet aren’t age-adjusted, they’re actually greatly underselling the effectiveness of vaccination, because vaccinated people and definitely double-boosted people are older and more vulnerable on average.
2.
Monroe County, NY:
108 new cases on 10/22/22.
91 new cases on 10/23/22.
60 new cases on 10/24/2243
Deaths now at 2037, up 6 from last week.
I’m an “older folk” and I got my bivalent booster as soon as it was available. I’m still masking when I go out, too. I am having lunch next Saturday with a friend I haven’t seen in a year, so I’m hoping to get lucky and not pick up anything other than indigestion at the restaurant.
3.
Exercisers who were vaccinated were about 25 percent less likely to be hospitalized with covid than sedentary people who received the same vaccine.
People who take regular exercise are healthier? Why has no one ever told me this?
4.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 1,737 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,883,796 cases. It also reported three deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,447 deaths – 0.75% of the cumulative reported total, 0.75% of resolved cases.
22,886 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 23rd October, with a positivity rate of 6.9%.
There were 26,994 active cases yesterday, 384 fewer than the day before. 1,042 were in hospital. 52 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 19 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 2,118 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,820,355 patients recovered – 98.7% of the cumulative reported total.
1,736 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. One new case was imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 382 doses of vaccine on 23rd October: 44 first doses, 83 second doses, 105 first booster doses, and 150 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,390,566 doses administered: 28,107,654 first doses, 27,517,192 second doses, 16,248,378 first booster doses, and 517,342 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.8% their first booster dose, and 1.6% their second booster dose.
5.
I got the bivalent after two shots and a booster before that but I understand why people are slow/wondering if it is worth it because I wondered too. I’ve had omicron twice, and I know many many who had omicron too. So I wonder what an omicron bivalent adds to the immunity I got from being infected. I still think people should get it; I’m uncertain but even a slight additional protection is worth it. But I suspect others may be thinking how I am and coming up with a different calculus. And we may be thinking about it the wrong way (another reason I got the shot).
6.
The most interesting thing about Topol’s Substack article is the evidence that the bivalent booster isn’t actually any more effective against the newest variants than the original wild-type vaccine was (though that is still a lot when it comes to severe disease).
The thing is, my impression is that that’s because of “original antigenic sin” effects–that if someone got the original vaccine, their immune system still remembers that and mounts a response to it even after a bivalent booster. Which makes me think the allocation of the original vaccine for initial shots and the bivalent for boosters is exactly backwards–we should be doing it the other way around, reserving the newer vaccine for initial shots (though I do understand how we got here, from a regulatory perspective).
7.
@Princess: Some elements of immunity wane over time, and with a new wave of the virus coming, you need a top up. The shot is more recent than your last infection. I think that annual or biannual shots are going to be a good idea going forward, much as with flu.
There also seems to be a cumulative effect–you get substantial extra protection against severe disease even if you already did get infected.
8.
@Ken: Balancing the benefits of exercise against a greater risk of getting infected in the places where you do the exercise (when the weather is no longer nice) can be a tricky one. My experience is that real fitness freaks have a weird propensity to be unvaccinated, too… there’s this attitude of “my fitness will protect me, conventional medicine is for lazy fat people”.
9.
I always appreciate confirmation that it was my bout of Covid, contracted in March of 2020, that set off my irregular blood pressure. Every doctor I tried to explain this too rejected the idea. After all, I was just old, and old people have high blood pressure. Frustrating.
10.
@Ken: We already knew that there was a strong link between bad COVID outcomes and obesity. I only read the WaPo link, didn’t chase down the original study, but I wonder if they controlled for weight. I don’t even know if you could control for weight when doing a study about exercise in this fashion.
I had my bivalent booster and flu shot four weeks ago now, and I can still just barely feel the enlarged lymph node under my left collarbone.
11.
FYI.
The most commonly reported COVID-19 symptoms in recent weeks have changed since the coronavirus started to spread across the globe, a study has found.
The top symptoms were mostly similar regardless of vaccination status, according to the Zoe Health Study, a long-running research project based in the U.K. that tracks the virus through its COVID Symptoms Tracker app. Through the app, participants self report their COVID-19 experience.
The study’s latest list published Oct. 20 highlights how “symptoms as recorded previously are changing with the evolving variants of the virus,” according to the report. Source
12.
I got the bivalent. Why not? It was free. As a bonus, I get far better reception.
13.
Same. I’m not sure why it’s an issue except for the few people who had severe reactions to the vaccine already. I didn’t even have side effects this time.
14.
Symptoms are now the same as every other common illness. Great.
-
I got the bivalent as well. I’m also taking Gabapentin for my leg issues. I got a Ultrasound-Guided Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Nerve Block yesterday and forgot that the injection kept me awake until 3am. It wouldn’t matter except that I’m flying to Miami for our long-delayed fishing trip. I “intend” to put my face in airplane mode
Here’s the cheat code: Instead of masking up for your whole flight, just cover up at the start and end of it. Those crucial few minutes—first when you’re boarding the plane, and then after you’ve landed—account for only a sliver of your travel time, but they are by far the riskiest for breathing in viral particles.
and hope for the best!
16.
Biobot has updated, showing a 10% increase in COVID particles in the last two weeks, but still very close to a 6 month low, equivalent to about 250,000 actual cases per day. The increase has been mainly driven by the Midwest, which has more than offset a slight decline in the Northeast.
Confirmed cases averaged 37,000 close to their 6 month low as well. Hospital admissions have ticked up slightly to 23:500. At 350, the very slow downtrend in deaths has been continuing.
In general, despite the alphabet soup of new variants descended from BA.2 and BA.5, there is no evidence of any big wave developing. Rather, so far it is like a ripple. Nevertheless, as winter approaches, I think the increase in the Midwest, with the Northeast already the region with the most new cases, signals an increase is coming in the colder weather with more indoor socializing.
17.
@Matt McIrvin: I am limited to “aqua-jogging” in the diving well at the Y. There is rarely any one else in there and the locker room is usually empty when I go. It’s not enough to get rid of this goddamn covid-gut but 45 minutes as day is what I do.
18.
One day, we will need to have a real talk about the pure-D racism that undergird our early COVID response.
19.
One of those articles said something about COVID being less obviously seasonal than flu (as an obstacle to going to a yearly booster), but based on the past couple of years’ experience, I’m not sure that’s true at all. Around here it seems pretty damn seasonal to me–it never completely goes away, of course, but it comes on strong in the fall and winter when people spend more time congregating indoors and the air is colder and dryer. It was just ridiculous to expect that pattern in the first wave.
20.
Pure-D?
21.
@Matt McIrvin: I think it depends, pretty much everyone I know at my Jazzercize class has been vaccinated, including the instructors. You’re thinking about the “warriors” at the gym, people who do things like Crossfit
This is great news for me; I do a class 4 times a week, and yoga once a week. Makes my doctor smile when I tell him that.
22.
And can’t be arsed to wipe down the equipment?
23.
@NotMax: I don’t miss that about going to the gym. I love Jazzercise and yoga. We do strength stuff in class, so I get that plus cardio, and it’s fun!
24.
I thought Alex Meshkin GED was clearly a joke.
The tweet around him seems to be taking him seriously.
Note the novel treatments (when we find them).
25.
so I got my covalent booster a month before the president.
26.
I have to say I’m kind of worn out by the idea that somehow China did it right. No country that was not a dictatorship could do what China did, and continues to do. It’s just not possible. Even New Zealand couldn’t keep that up for as long as China did, and they were never as severe as China has been. How many years are those people who haven’t gotten a decent vaccine and have never been exposed to Covid going to be stuck in China? Forever?
When I was in Hawaii my phone prompted me to download their tracker app, which I did. Thankfully I never got a notification. I wish every state had something like that, it would have been helpful. Now with so much home testing I’m not sure how good it actually is.
27.
@NotMax: AARRRRGH
28.
@Soprano2: China did the part right that nobody else did right. The frustrating thing is that their vaccine policy isn’t that great, arguably worse than ours, so actually NOBODY got it right.
