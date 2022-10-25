Booster rates in US have lagged behind other countries for the past year, although there’s been a slight uptick recently. (When we wrote this story a few weeks ago, 4% of eligible Americans had gotten new covid vaccine. That’s now up to 6%.) https://t.co/sst8ocEjZe — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 23, 2022





End of July 2022

91% reduction of deaths, all ages pic.twitter.com/GIPkSo2daH — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 22, 2022

I don’t often link to Eric Feigl-Ding, because he’s predicted approximately 35 of the last 6 crises, but he’s… not wrong here. China deserves a bit of a victory lap:



Yeah, I agree that the U.S. probably couldn’t have enforced adequate lockdowns — certainly not under TFG — but it’s no longer feasible to pretend that China didn’t have good reasons to choose the strategy they did.



Do you know any of the >110 million Americans who got vaccinated but never got a booster? A summary of the data for why now is a good timehttps://t.co/G9Gnosk8E8 pic.twitter.com/j2faDPKdsy — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 24, 2022



What causes #Covid's worst symptoms? Apparently severe Covid induces autoantibodies—antibodies against 1 or more of your own proteins. In this study autoantibodies bombarded the protein angiotensin 2, causing blood pressure dysregulation & disease severity https://t.co/wOK7kRQCYO pic.twitter.com/WxOkOyORYI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 23, 2022

Like many viruses, #SARSCoV2 deploys a molecular arsenal to neutralize the host's immune response. Explore how the virus wields versatile proteins to foil our immune system’s counterattack in this interactive: https://t.co/sKBsKFoxnV pic.twitter.com/Gw6nA4vqk0 — Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) October 22, 2022



An expected winter rise in Covid cases appears poised to collide with a resurgent flu season and a third virus, RSV, which is straining pediatric hospitals in some states. It could all lead to a "tripledemic." https://t.co/pNpVDS9vhd — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 23, 2022

“I would be lying to you if [I said] it doesn’t keep me up at night worrying that there is a certain chance that we may have to deploy another booster…” ⁦@HelenBranswell⁩ interviews the FDA’s Peter Marks. https://t.co/v5beZ5epwY — Matthew Herper (@matthewherper) October 21, 2022



The new bivalent COVID booster: Older folks, a highly vaccinated group, appear less interested in getting it than earlier shots, and unsure about whether they should. I wrote about why that is and what could help. https://t.co/EEHPNdO9r0 — Paula Span (@paula_span) October 22, 2022

A huge percentage of the people we continue to bury from this awful virus bought into this nonsense. Lives snuffed our because some people have what amounts to adult oppositional defiant disorder. https://t.co/a7VKoSlYka — Jort-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) October 20, 2022

Both sides!