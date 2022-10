Once you have voted – in person, by mail, drop box, whatever – please add a comment with voting method!

It’s like a paper sticker, only better.

Add your nyms and your voting methods below, please.

Once you have voted, you get one of these stickers in your comment.

We’ll keep this as a running thread in the sidebar, and I’ll re-up the thread occasionally over the next 15 days.

*As always, thanks to MazeDancer for the stickers!